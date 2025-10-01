Realme 15x 5G Launches in India with 7,000mAh Battery and Dimensity 6300 Chip

Realme has officially rolled out its new budget-friendly 5G smartphone, the Realme 15x 5G, in India. The biggest talking point is clearly the enormous 7,000mAh battery, which is among the largest in this price range, paired with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. On top of that, it runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 processor and offers a high refresh rate display. In short, it is designed to give users both extended battery life and a smooth, everyday performance.

Key Takeaways

Massive Battery: Packed with a 7,000mAh battery, supported by 45W fast charging.

Packed with a 7,000mAh battery, supported by 45W fast charging. Processor: Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, built on a 6nm process for efficiency.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, built on a 6nm process for efficiency. Display: A 6.72-inch Full HD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

A 6.72-inch Full HD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Price and Variants: Two models available — 4GB RAM + 128GB storage at ₹12,999, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at ₹14,499.

Realme 15x 5G Specifications and Features

The Realme 15x 5G comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ display, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate to make scrolling, animations, and even casual gaming feel fluid. Underneath, it uses the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, an octa-core chip based on the 6nm fabrication process. While not a powerhouse for heavy gaming, it does promise consistent and efficient performance for daily tasks such as browsing, social media, and multitasking.

It is available with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, with the option to expand further via a microSD card.

On the rear, the phone has a dual-camera setup led by a 50-megapixel main sensor, accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera tucked inside a punch-hole cut out for selfies and video calls.

The most striking highlight remains the 7,000mAh battery. Realme suggests that for an average user, it could easily stretch across multiple days on a single charge. And when it finally does need charging, the 45W SuperVOOC charger should top it up relatively quickly despite the large size. The software is Realme UI 5.0, based on Android 14, and users also get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack for those who still prefer wired audio.

Price and Availability in India

Realme has priced the phone aggressively for the Indian market. The base version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage will be sold at ₹12,999, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option comes in at ₹14,499. The Realme 15x 5G will be up for sale through Realme’s official website, Flipkart, and offline retail partners across India. Buyers can also expect some launch offers and likely a few bank discounts when sales begin.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the Realme 15x 5G in India?

A. The Realme 15x 5G starts at ₹12,999 for the 4GB+128GB model and goes up to ₹14,499 for the 6GB+128GB model.

Q. What processor is in the Realme 15x 5G?

A. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, a 6nm 5G chipset.

Q. Does the Realme 15x 5G have a headphone jack?

A. Yes, the Realme 15x 5G comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Q. What is the charging speed of the Realme 15x 5G?

A. The device supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging to quickly charge its 7,000mAh battery.

Q. Is the Realme 15x 5G waterproof?

A. The phone has an IP54 rating, which means it is resistant to dust and water splashes but is not fully waterproof.