News

Realme 15x 5G Launches in India with 7,000mAh Battery and Dimensity 6300 Chip

Realme 15x 5G arrives in India. It features a huge 7,000mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a 120Hz display, and a 50MP camera. Check price and full specifications.

Aditi Sharma
By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
Realme 15x 5G Launches in India with 7,000mAh Battery and Dimensity 6300 Chip

Realme has officially rolled out its new budget-friendly 5G smartphone, the Realme 15x 5G, in India. The biggest talking point is clearly the enormous 7,000mAh battery, which is among the largest in this price range, paired with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. On top of that, it runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 processor and offers a high refresh rate display. In short, it is designed to give users both extended battery life and a smooth, everyday performance.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Massive Battery: Packed with a 7,000mAh battery, supported by 45W fast charging.
  • Processor: Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, built on a 6nm process for efficiency.
  • Display: A 6.72-inch Full HD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.
  • Price and Variants: Two models available — 4GB RAM + 128GB storage at ₹12,999, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at ₹14,499.

Realme 15x 5G Specifications and Features

The Realme 15x 5G comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ display, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate to make scrolling, animations, and even casual gaming feel fluid. Underneath, it uses the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, an octa-core chip based on the 6nm fabrication process. While not a powerhouse for heavy gaming, it does promise consistent and efficient performance for daily tasks such as browsing, social media, and multitasking.

It is available with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, with the option to expand further via a microSD card.

On the rear, the phone has a dual-camera setup led by a 50-megapixel main sensor, accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera tucked inside a punch-hole cut out for selfies and video calls.

The most striking highlight remains the 7,000mAh battery. Realme suggests that for an average user, it could easily stretch across multiple days on a single charge. And when it finally does need charging, the 45W SuperVOOC charger should top it up relatively quickly despite the large size. The software is Realme UI 5.0, based on Android 14, and users also get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack for those who still prefer wired audio.

Price and Availability in India

Realme has priced the phone aggressively for the Indian market. The base version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage will be sold at ₹12,999, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option comes in at ₹14,499. The Realme 15x 5G will be up for sale through Realme’s official website, Flipkart, and offline retail partners across India. Buyers can also expect some launch offers and likely a few bank discounts when sales begin.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the Realme 15x 5G in India?

A. The Realme 15x 5G starts at ₹12,999 for the 4GB+128GB model and goes up to ₹14,499 for the 6GB+128GB model.

Q. What processor is in the Realme 15x 5G?

A. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, a 6nm 5G chipset.

Q. Does the Realme 15x 5G have a headphone jack?

A. Yes, the Realme 15x 5G comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Q. What is the charging speed of the Realme 15x 5G?

A. The device supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging to quickly charge its 7,000mAh battery.

Q. Is the Realme 15x 5G waterproof?

A. The phone has an IP54 rating, which means it is resistant to dust and water splashes but is not fully waterproof.

Nothing unveils ‘Essential’ AI platform that lets you build apps without coding
Adobe Premiere for iPhone Now Available for Video Creators
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 1, 2025 Offer Free Diamonds and Skins
Beats Powerbeats Fit Offer Secure Fit for Daily Runners
Hackers Exploit Notepad Bug to Gain Control of Windows PCs
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Aditi Sharma
ByAditi Sharma
Follow:
Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
Previous Article Adobe Premiere for iPhone Now Available for Video Creators Adobe Premiere for iPhone Now Available for Video Creators
Next Article Nothing unveils ‘Essential’ AI platform that lets you build apps without coding Nothing unveils ‘Essential’ AI platform that lets you build apps without coding
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

OPPO Reno 14 Review
OPPO Reno 14 Review: A Stylish Phone with a Great Camera
OnePlus Pad Lite Review
OnePlus Pad Lite Review: A Reliable Tablet for Entertainment and Everyday Use
Infinix Hot 60i Review
Infinix Hot 60i Review: A Budget Phone with a Huge Battery
realme P4 Pro Review
realme P4 Pro Review: A Phone of Few Compromises
Samsung Watch8 Review
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Review: A Lighter, Sleeker, & Faster Smartwatch

Latest News

Samsung Begins 4-Hour Installation Service for Festive Season
Samsung Begins 4-Hour Installation Service for Festive Season
By Mahak Aggarwal
vivo Starts OriginOS 6 Preview on X200 Pro and iQOO 13
vivo Starts OriginOS 6 Preview on X200 Pro and iQOO 13
By Shweta Bansal
Realme Teases Game of Thrones Limited Edition for Upcoming 15 Pro Smartphone
Realme Teases Game of Thrones Limited Edition for Upcoming 15 Pro Smartphone
By Swayam Malhotra
YouTube Premium Lite Launches in India at Rs 89 a Month
YouTube Premium Lite Launches in India at Rs 89 a Month
By Aditi Sharma
Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones Launch in India
Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones Launch in India with AI Features and LDAC Support
By Mahak Aggarwal
Snapchat Ends Unlimited Memories Storage, Launches Paid Plans
Snapchat Ends Unlimited Memories Storage, Launches Paid Plans
By Swayam Malhotra

You Might also Like