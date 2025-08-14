realme and Optiemus Electronics Begin Manufacturing T200 Lite Earbuds in India

realme, a brand that has built strong recognition among India’s youth, has partnered with Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL) to begin local production of the realme Buds T200 Lite. The earbuds are now being manufactured in India, and it’s part of realme’s bigger vision to shift its entire AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) product range to domestic production over the next three years.

This range includes items like smartwatches, headphones, and earphones. The company also plans to start sourcing key components such as batteries, cables, PCBs, and chargers directly from Indian suppliers.

Key Takeaways:

Production of the realme Buds T200 Lite has reached 2,500 units per day at OEL’s Noida facility.

Output is expected to ramp up to 10,000 units daily in the coming months.

Over 2,000 new jobs are expected to be created as a result of the collaboration.

The next phase includes producing more advanced earbuds like the hybrid ANC-enabled realme Buds T200.

The partnership aims to manufacture up to 5 million AIoT devices annually.

The T200 Lite is the first realme AIoT product to be manufactured locally under this deal.

According to Francis Wong, Head of Product Marketing at realme, getting the T200 Lite into local production is a solid step forward. He added that attention is now turning to more sophisticated earbuds, particularly those with hybrid ANC features. Ashok Gupta, Chairman of Optiemus Group, pointed out that the speed with which the T200 Lite moved from planning to production reflects how well the two companies are aligned.

This manufacturing effort comes as realme celebrates its seventh anniversary in India. It’s a milestone that highlights how the company has grown steadily while investing in local operations. Their broader message now seems to focus on “building for India, building in India, and making products that can compete globally.”

As for the products themselves, the realme Buds T200 come with 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers, Hi-Res Audio certification, LDAC support, and up to 32dB of active noise cancellation. They also feature dual-mic noise reduction, Bluetooth 5.4, a low-latency 45ms Game Mode, IP55 water resistance, and app-based controls through the realme Link app.

The realme Buds T200 Lite also pack impressive features for their category, including 12.4mm drivers, dual-mic AI call noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.4 with dual-device pairing, IPX4 water resistance, and up to 48 hours of playback supported by fast charging.

Founded in 2018, realme has quickly expanded to 61 global markets. By 2023, it had surpassed 200 million users and secured a spot among the top five smartphone brands in 21 countries.

On the manufacturing side, Optiemus Electronics Limited provides end-to-end electronics solutions, from manufacturing to supply chain management and repair services. With two units based in Noida, the company plays a growing role in strengthening India’s electronics production capabilities.

This partnership could very well be a sign of what’s to come as both brands continue pushing toward deeper local integration.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the realme Buds T200 Lite?

A: The realme Buds T200 Lite are wireless earbuds now being locally produced in India through a collaboration between realme and Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL). They feature 12.4mm drivers, AI call noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.4 with dual-device pairing, IPX4 water resistance, and offer up to 48 hours of playback with fast charging support.

Q: What is an AIoT product portfolio?

A: AIoT stands for Artificial Intelligence of Things. It refers to a product portfolio that combines artificial intelligence with the Internet of Things. For realme, this includes products like earphones, smartwatches, and headphones.

Q: How many jobs will this partnership create in India?

A: The collaboration between realme and OEL is expected to create over 2,000 jobs in India.

Q: What are Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation earbuds?

A: Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) earbuds use a combination of microphones to detect and cancel out a wider range of external noises, providing a more effective noise-canceling experience. The realme Buds T200, which will be manufactured next under this partnership, have this technology and offer up to 32dB of Active Noise Cancellation.