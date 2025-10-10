Realme Announces Diwali Sale with Big Discounts on Smartphones

Realme has officially launched its festive season sale for Diwali, bringing attractive discounts on many of its popular smartphones. The sale begins today, October 10, and runs across Flipkart, Amazon.in, realme.com, and mainline retail stores. Customers can expect a range of offers, including direct price cuts, bank-specific deals, coupons, No-Cost EMI options, and exchange bonuses. The discounts apply to several of Realme’s smartphone lineups, including the P series, GT series, Narzo series, and the company’s numbered series. While most deals are available starting today, the sale period varies by model. Some offers end as early as October 11 or 12, while others extend until October 17.

Offers on Flipkart

On Flipkart, Realme’s P series has seen notable price drops. The Realme P4 Pro (8GB+128GB) is now available for ₹19,999, down from ₹24,999 after factoring in both the price cut and bank offer. The standard Realme P4 starts at ₹14,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant.

The numbered series is also part of the sale. The Realme 15 Pro (8GB+128GB), originally priced at ₹31,999, can be purchased for ₹26,999 with a ₹5,000 bank offer. Additionally, buyers can claim an ₹8,000 exchange bonus. The Realme 14 Pro+ (8GB+256GB) is available at ₹25,999 after combining price and bank offers, while the Emerald Drift color variant gets a special price of ₹24,999.

For those eyeing something from the GT series, the Realme GT 7T (12GB+256GB) will sell for ₹33,999 instead of ₹37,999, with an extra ₹4,000 exchange bonus available from October 10 to 13. The budget-friendly C series models, such as the C61 and C71, are also part of the sale, starting at ₹5,899 and ₹7,699 respectively.

Offers on Amazon

On Amazon, the focus shifts to the Narzo and GT series. The Narzo 80 Lite 5G (4GB+128GB) is listed for ₹8,999, down from ₹10,999, while the Narzo 80X (6GB+128GB) is available for ₹10,999 after a ₹2,000 discount.

The Realme GT 7 (8GB+256GB) is being offered at ₹32,999, a drop from its original ₹39,999 price tag. Deals on the GT 7T will also go live on Amazon starting October 11.

Customers are advised to check each platform’s specific terms and conditions before purchasing, especially regarding bank discounts, coupons, and exchange deals.

Realme’s Diwali sale offers a mix of strong deals across different price ranges, making it a good time for buyers to upgrade. Whether it’s a performance-focused GT model or a more affordable P or C series phone, there’s something in this sale for almost everyone.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. When does the Realme Diwali sale start?

A. The Realme Diwali sale started on October 10, 2025.

Q. Where can I find these Realme offers?

A. The offers are available on Flipkart, Amazon.in, realme.com, and at mainline retail stores across India.

Q. Are the offers the same on Flipkart and Amazon?

A. No, the offers vary. Flipkart has deals on the P series, numbered series, C series and GT series, while Amazon’s primary offers are on the Narzo and GT series.

Q. What kind of discounts are available?

A. The discounts include direct price drops, bank offers, exchange bonuses, coupons, and No-Cost EMI plans.

Q. How long do the offers last?

A. The duration of the offers varies by model. Some deals are for a very short period, ending on October 11 or 12, while others may last until October 17.