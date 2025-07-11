realme Announces Smartphone and AIoT Offers for Flipkart and Amazon Sales

realme, a leading smartphone brand among Indian youth, has just announced exciting offers on its smartphones and AIoT product lineup, coinciding with the Flipkart G.O.A.T Sale and Amazon Prime Day. These sales bring a mix of price cuts, platform coupons, bank discounts, and exchange offers, making this an excellent time for consumers to grab the latest tech. The sale features a range of devices, from smartphones to true wireless earbuds and Bluetooth audio accessories.

Key Takeaways:

Discounts are available on realme smartphones and AIoT products during the Flipkart G.O.A.T Sale and Amazon Prime Day.

Popular models like the realme P3 series, Narzo 80 Pro 5G, realme GT 7 Pro, and a variety of realme Buds are included.

Combined savings can be achieved with price drops, coupons, bank discounts, and exchange offers.

Deals cater to both entry-level and flagship models, alongside a selection of audio accessories.

Flipkart G.O.A.T Sale Offers

In the Flipkart G.O.A.T Sale, realme is offering several smartphones at special prices. For instance, the realme P3 Ultra 5G—powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset—is priced at an effective ₹20,999. This phone comes with a 6000mAh battery and an IP69 rating, which adds durability.

The realme P3 Pro 5G, featuring the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, starts at ₹19,999. It includes a 6000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and a 1.5K curved AMOLED display. Additionally, it packs a Sony IMX896 OIS camera for enhanced photography.

India’s first smartphone with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, the realme P3 5G, starts at ₹14,999. This phone boasts a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 6000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and an IP69 protection rating.

The realme P3x 5G is also up for grabs at an effective price of ₹11,699. Known for its durability, the phone features IP69 protection and a vegan leather finish, plus a 6000mAh battery.

Amazon Prime Day Sale Offers

During Amazon Prime Day, realme is slashing prices on its Narzo and GT series phones. The realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, powered by the Dimensity 7400 5G chipset, starts at ₹17,499. It also features a 6000mAh battery, 80W Ultra Charging, and protection with IP66/68/69.

The realme GT 7 Pro, a flagship model with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, is priced from ₹44,999. It comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, a 6500mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC charging, and a 50MP Sony IMX906 main sensor. The device is also rated with an IP68/IP69 protection.

The realme Narzo 80x 5G, India’s first phone with the Dimensity 6400 5G chipset, is priced at ₹11,699. It offers a 6000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging and the same IP69 protection.

The realme GT 7, with the Dimensity 9400e chipset, starts at ₹36,999. It comes with a 7000mAh battery, 120W Ultra Charge, and IceSense Graphene cooling. Plus, it has an impressive 6000nits AMOLED display.

Another option, the realme GT 7T, is priced from ₹31,999. It features the Dimensity 8400-MAX chipset, a 7000mAh battery, and 120W charging.

AIoT Device Offers (Flipkart and Amazon)

On both Flipkart and Amazon, realme is offering a range of AIoT products as well. The realme Buds Air 7 Pro, which features a Gemini AI Assistant, 53dB Active Noise Cancellation, and Hi-Res audio, is available at an effective price of ₹4,499.

For those looking for a budget option, the realme Buds T310 are priced from ₹1,699. These offer 12.4mm bass drivers, 360° Spatial Audio, 46dB ANC, and IP55 resistance.

The realme Buds T200x are available for ₹1,299, featuring 12.4mm dynamic drivers, IP55 dust and water resistance, and up to 48 hours of battery life.

Lastly, the realme Buds T200 Lite are priced at ₹1,099, offering 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Drivers, Bluetooth 5.4, AI noise cancellation, and IPX4 water resistance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What are the main benefits of purchasing during these sales?

A1: You can enjoy combined savings through price drops, platform coupons, bank discounts, and exchange offers on various realme smartphones and AIoT products.

Q2: Which realme phones are highlighted in the Flipkart G.O.A.T Sale?

A2: The realme P3 Ultra 5G, realme P3 Pro 5G, realme P3 5G, and realme P3x 5G are featured in the Flipkart G.O.A.T Sale.

Q3: What realme devices are part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale?

A3: The realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, realme GT 7 Pro, realme Narzo 80x 5G, realme GT 7, and realme GT 7T are available during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Q4: Are there any offers on realme audio products?

A4: Yes, the realme Buds Air 7 Pro, realme Buds T310, realme Buds T200x, and realme Buds T200 Lite are all available with discounts on both Flipkart and Amazon.