realme Buds Air7 Pro TWS Buds Review: The Audio Excellence!

The realme Buds Air7 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, particularly the Racing Green variant, have been on my radar since their launch. Priced at INR 5,499 in India, these earbuds promise a blend of premium features and performance. As an experienced audio reviewer, I’ve put these buds through their paces across various scenarios, from daily commutes to long listening sessions, to provide a comprehensive and unbiased assessment.

Key Takeaways

Impressive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 53dB, effective in noisy environments.

Dual-driver acoustic setup: 11mm bass driver + 6mm planar tweeter.

Up to 48 hours of total playback (ANC off).

Support for LHDC 5.0 codec for high-resolution audio.

IP55 dust and water resistance.

Racing Green colorway stands out.

Bass-heavy default tuning; benefits from EQ customization.

Design and Build Quality: A Premium Feel

Right out of the box, the Racing Green version of the realme Buds Air7 Pro makes a statement. The case has a textured finish that feels more premium than its price might suggest. Compact, pocketable, and attractively different from standard black or white buds, it has a nice heft without being bulky. The stem-style earbuds feel light and comfortable for long sessions. realme touts an aviation-grade aluminum alloy design, and honestly, it feels durable enough to back that claim.

The IP55 rating adds another layer of confidence, I used them during sweaty workouts and a light drizzle, and they held up well. Touch controls are snappy, and the sliding gesture for volume is clever, though admittedly it takes a few tries before it stops feeling awkward.

Audio Performance: Dual Drivers and Bass Emphasis

With an 11mm bass driver and a 6mm planar tweeter, the Buds Air7 Pro packs a serious punch. The low-end is thunderous, especially on the default “Balanced” preset, a bit of a misnomer if you’re asking me. Bass is front and center, creating an energetic, cinema-like experience that absolutely suits EDM and action flicks.

That said, vocals and mids can get a tad lost in all that boom. If you’re looking for a more neutral or detailed profile, you’ll want to tinker with the EQ in the realme Link app. I did just that – pulling down the bass slightly and pushing up the mids – and found the sound opened up nicely across a wider range of genres. It’s impressive how much cleaner and more controlled everything felt after just a bit of tuning.

LHDC 5.0 support is another feather in its cap. With a compatible device, you can stream high-resolution audio, and the difference in clarity and richness is real, especially noticeable in acoustic or vocal-heavy tracks.

As for the 3D Spatial Audio feature? It adds some width and immersion, mostly for movies. I didn’t leave it on all the time, but it’s a neat effect when the content fits.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency Mode

realme promises ANC up to 53dB, and in everyday use, it’s surprisingly effective. It knocks out a lot of low-end noise, like AC hums, traffic rumble, or background chatter. I tested it on Delhi metro rides, and it made a noticeable difference.

It won’t silence everything. Sharp noises, sudden honks, or loud voices still cut through a bit, though they’re muted. I did notice a faint hiss when ANC was on in totally silent rooms, common in many ANC earbuds, and easy to forget once you hit play.

Transparency mode is functional but not flawless. It lets in ambient sound for awareness, but it sounds slightly artificial. I occasionally noticed a faint static-like undertone, not always but enough to clock it. It’s good for quick conversations or walking near traffic, just not the most natural-sounding transparency out there.

Call Quality and AI Features

With six microphones and AI-backed noise reduction, calls are pretty solid. Indoors or moderately noisy spaces are handled well, callers heard me clearly. Outdoors, especially in heavy wind or traffic, some background sounds still came through, but not to a disruptive level.

The AI extras – Live Translator, Face-to-Face Translation, AI Inquiry are intriguing but feel more like novelty features unless you’re deep in the realme ecosystem. They work via the realme Link app and require a compatible phone. Fun to try, but not really something I relied on.

Battery Life and Charging

This is where the Buds Air7 Pro crushes it. realme claims 48 hours total playback with ANC off, and I consistently hit those numbers. With ANC on, I averaged about 6.5 hours from the buds themselves, and about a week of moderate use before recharging the case.

The fast charging is a lifesaver: just 10 minutes plugged in gave me around 10-11 hours of use, perfect for rushed mornings. A full charge takes about an hour for the buds, two for the case.

Connectivity and Latency

Bluetooth 5.4 provides a stable, low-power connection. Pairing is snappy and reliable. Dual Device Connect 2.0 means you can toggle between, say, your laptop and phone without juggling connections. I used this frequently during work, and it made multitasking smoother.

The 45ms low latency mode is ideal for mobile gaming or binge-watching. I didn’t notice any significant lag, audio and visuals stayed in sync.

Key Specifications

Colour: Racing Green

Racing Green Price in India: INR 5,499

INR 5,499 Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4

Bluetooth 5.4 Driver Setup: 11mm Bass Driver + 6mm Planar Tweeter (Dual-DAC Driver)

11mm Bass Driver + 6mm Planar Tweeter (Dual-DAC Driver) Noise Cancellation: Up to 53dB ANC with 6 Mics AI Noise Cancellation

Up to 53dB ANC with 6 Mics AI Noise Cancellation Audio Codec Support: LHDC 5.0, SBC, AAC

LHDC 5.0, SBC, AAC Frequency Response: 20 Hz – 40 kHz

20 Hz – 40 kHz Battery Life (Earbuds): Up to 12 hours (ANC Off), 6.5 hours (ANC On)

Up to 12 hours (ANC Off), 6.5 hours (ANC On) Total Battery Life (with case): Up to 48 hours (ANC Off), 26 hours (ANC On)

Up to 48 hours (ANC Off), 26 hours (ANC On) Fast Charging: 10 minutes charge for up to 10 hours playback

10 minutes charge for up to 10 hours playback Latency: 45ms Ultra-Low Latency

45ms Ultra-Low Latency Water & Dust Resistance: IP55 rated (earbuds)

IP55 rated (earbuds) Additional Features: 3D Spatial Audio Effect, Dual Device Connect 2.0, realme Link App, AI Live Translator, Face-to-Face Translator, AI Inquiry

Verdict

The realme Buds Air7 Pro, especially in Racing Green, enters the TWS battlefield with a strong hand. It offers premium looks, sturdy build, and comfort for long listening marathons. The ANC works well enough to noticeably quiet your world, and the battery life is a standout, it’s a pair you don’t need to babysit with constant charging.

Audio-wise, it skews toward bass lovers by default, but the built-in EQ helps tailor the sound to your preference. Add in high-res codec support, fast charging, and dependable connectivity, and you have a very complete package.

The transparency mode and AI tools are mixed bags, and audiophiles might find the out-of-the-box tuning too boomy, but neither are dealbreakers. For INR 5,499, the Buds Air7 Pro offers excellent value and delivers on most fronts. It’s a great pick for everyday listeners who want a stylish, feature-rich, and long-lasting pair of TWS earbuds.

FAQs

Q1: What is the realme Buds Air7 Pro price in India?

A1: The realme Buds Air7 Pro is priced at INR 5,499 in India.

Q2: Does the realme Buds Air7 Pro have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)?

A2: Yes, the realme Buds Air7 Pro features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 53dB.

Q3: How long does the battery last on the realme Buds Air7 Pro?

A3: The earbuds offer up to 12 hours of playback with ANC off, and with the charging case, the total playback time extends to 48 hours (ANC off). With ANC on, the total playback is around 26 hours.

Q4: Is the realme Buds Air7 Pro water and dust resistant?

A4: Yes, the earbuds have an IP55 rating, making them resistant to dust and water splashes.

Q5: What audio codecs does the realme Buds Air7 Pro support?

A5: The realme Buds Air7 Pro supports LHDC 5.0, SBC, and AAC audio codecs.

Q6: Can I customize the sound on the realme Buds Air7 Pro?

A6: Yes, you can customize the sound settings, including EQ, through the realme Link app.

Q7: Is the realme Buds Air7 Pro good for gaming?

A7: With a low latency mode of 45ms, the realme Buds Air7 Pro provides good audio-visual sync, making them suitable for casual gaming.