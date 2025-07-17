realme Buds T200 Launching July 24 with realme 15 Series

realme is set to expand its audio lineup with the upcoming launch of the realme Buds T200 on July 24, 2025. These True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds will make their debut alongside the much-anticipated realme 15 Pro 5G and realme 15 5G smartphones. Designed with a focus on immersive audio, intuitive noise management, and impressive battery performance, the Buds T200 aim to strike a balance between function and everyday comfort.

Key Takeaways:

Launching on July 24, 2025, alongside realme 15 Pro 5G and realme 15 5G

Equipped with 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers and 20Hz–40KHz frequency response

Supports LDAC codec and Hi-Res Audio for premium sound

Offers dual-mic noise cancellation with up to 32dB ANC

Includes 45ms ultra-low latency Game Mode and Bluetooth 5.4

Provides up to 50 hours total playback; 10-minute charge = 5 hours playback

IP55-rated for water and dust resistance

Available in Mystic Grey, Snowy White, Dreamy Purple, and Neon Green

At the heart of the Buds T200 are the 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers. These aren’t just big on paper—they’re built to deliver impactful sound across a wide frequency range, from 20Hz all the way up to 40KHz. Whether you’re zoning out to music, catching up on a podcast, or playing a quick game, the audio should stay full and rich. Support for LDAC and Hi-Res Audio ensures clarity remains intact even over Bluetooth. For the uninitiated, LDAC is Sony’s proprietary codec that allows for higher-resolution audio transmission wirelessly, keeping the sound closer to what was originally intended in the studio.

When it comes to noise control, the Buds T200 pack dual microphones and offer up to 32dB of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). This should come in handy during commutes or work calls when background noise can be a real distraction. The ANC tech works by picking up ambient sounds and generating a sound wave that cancels them out. While not groundbreaking, it’s certainly a useful feature for day-to-day scenarios.

Gamers haven’t been left out either. The 45ms ultra-low latency Game Mode aims to minimize the lag between audio and visual cues—something that might not matter during casual music listening, but can make all the difference in fast-paced games. Connectivity-wise, Bluetooth 5.4 is on board, promising not just faster pairing but also more efficient power use compared to previous versions.

Battery life is another standout. With ANC turned off, the Buds T200 can deliver up to 50 hours of playback. If you prefer to keep ANC on, you’re still looking at around 35 hours, which is more than decent. Plus, if you’re in a rush, a 10-minute quick charge gives you up to 5 hours of listening time. That’s the kind of convenience that’s easy to appreciate when you’re scrambling out the door.

Durability is covered too, with an IP55 rating that offers decent resistance against both dust and water. That means you probably won’t have to worry too much about sweat during workouts or a light drizzle catching you off guard.

There’s also a touch of customization. Users can tweak settings via an app and manage playback and calls with smart touch controls. And if you’re already using a realme smartphone, there’s a personalized pop-up pairing feature that should make the connection process pretty seamless.

Color options include Mystic Grey, Snowy White, Dreamy Purple, and Neon Green. The realme Buds T200 will be available starting July 24, 2025, on realme.com and Flipkart—the latter being one of India’s largest e-commerce platforms.

