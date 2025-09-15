realme Buds T200 Review: Big Bass and Bold Looks for a Budget Price

Finding good true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India under ₹2,000 feels like navigating a maze! There’s always a new option popping up, promising big sound and plenty of features for not much money. Enter realme with the Buds T200. I spent around two weeks testing out the Neon Green variant, from noisy Delhi Metro commutes to quiet evenings at home. Priced at ₹1,999, these earbuds clearly aim at younger users who care about both style and substance without overspending. Here’s my take on whether they hit the mark.

Key Takeaways

Sound Profile: The sound leans heavily into bass, ideal for electronic, hip-hop, or pop enthusiasts. Definitely not for audiophiles looking for balanced audio.

Design: Neon Green is eye-catching and youthful. The plastic build is lightweight, which makes sense given the price range.

Battery Performance: Battery life is solid lasting several days of regular use. Fast charging is genuinely handy.

Call Quality: The AI Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) works well indoors but struggles a bit outdoors with louder noises.

Value: At ₹1,999, these earbuds deliver decent value, especially if you’re into strong bass and a striking appearance.

realme Buds T200 Key Specifications

Driver Size: 12.4mm Titanized Diaphragm Driver

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 Supported

Audio Codecs: AAC, SBC

Noise Cancellation: AI ENC for calls

Latency: 88ms in Low Latency Mode

Battery Life (Buds): Up to 4 hours playback (claimed)

Total Battery Life (with Case): Up to 28 hours (claimed)

Fast Charging: 10 mins charge for 7 hrs playback (buds + case)

Water Resistance: IPX5 (buds only)

Weight: 4.1g per bud

Design and Build Quality

The Neon Green color on my review unit instantly grabbed attention – it’s loud, fluorescent, and unmistakably youthful. realme does offer a standard Black variant for those who prefer something subtle.

The charging case has a pebble-like feel, comfortably fitting in your hand, but it’s made of glossy plastic that unfortunately picks up fingerprints and minor scratches pretty easily. The lid snaps shut magnetically, which is satisfying, but there’s a slight wobble at the hinge. A single LED indicator upfront shows charging status, and the USB-C port is conveniently placed at the bottom.

The earbuds themselves sport a familiar stem design. They weigh only 4.1 grams each, making them easy to wear for longer periods – I comfortably wore them for over two hours straight without issues. With three sizes of silicone tips included, finding the right fit wasn’t a problem for me. Plus, their IPX5 rating makes them sweat- and splash-resistant, ideal for workouts.

Connectivity, Controls, and App Support Pairing these buds is easy thanks to Google Fast Pair, my Android phone instantly recognized them. Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity proved stable during daily use within around 10 meters.

The earbuds have simple touch controls:

Double-tap: Play/Pause music, Answer/End calls

Triple-tap: Skip track

Long-press: Adjust volume (left down, right up)

The controls worked reliably, though adjusting volume with a long-press felt slightly slow. Using the realme Link app, you can customize settings like battery checking, EQ presets (Bright, Balanced, Bass Boost+), volume boost, and a low-latency game mode.

Sound Performance

Now, the most important part – sound. The realme Buds T200 boast large 12.4mm drivers, and that really comes through with powerful bass. They have a distinctly V-shaped profile, enhancing bass and treble while mid-tones sit in the background.

Listening to bass-heavy tracks like Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” the bass feels punchy and intense, sometimes drowning out other sounds slightly. If you love strong bass, you’ll appreciate it, but if clarity is your thing, the mids might seem a bit lost or “muddy.” Vocals and guitars in acoustic or rock tracks weren’t as crisp as I’d prefer, and the treble occasionally felt sharp at high volumes. Overall, the soundstage is decent but nothing extraordinary.

These buds support AAC and SBC codecs, adequate for streaming via Spotify or YouTube Music, but the absence of aptX or higher-quality codecs might bother audiophiles.

Call Quality and Mic Performance

realme’s “AI Environmental Noise Cancellation” for calls isn’t the same as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), it’s designed to isolate your voice for clearer calls. Indoors, call quality was fine; my voice came through clearly. Outdoors, however, things got a bit iffy, background sounds like horns or loud chatter sometimes slipped through. It’s adequate for casual calls but not reliable enough for important calls in noisy environments.

Battery Life and Charging

Realme claims 28 hours total playback with the case and about 4 hours per charge. My experience was fairly close, I got about 3 hours 45 mins per charge at around 70% volume using AAC. With the case, these easily lasted through a workweek with moderate daily use (2-3 hours/day).

Fast charging was particularly helpful, just 10 minutes plugged in provided around 7 hours of combined playback. Perfect for last-minute top-ups when you forget to charge overnight.

The Buds T200 face tough competition from options like the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r, which also feature 12.4mm drivers and similarly strong bass. Some find the Nord Buds slightly more controlled and better-built. Another rival is boAt Airdopes 141, priced lower but popular for great battery life. However, the realme Buds T200 stand out with their bold Neon Green option, making them visually distinct.

Verdict

The realme Buds T200 aren’t for everyone, but if you’re looking for stylish, bass-heavy earbuds that are comfortable, practical, and affordable, they’re definitely worth considering. Audiophiles or those needing crystal-clear calls might need to look elsewhere. But for young users seeking bold looks and big bass on a budget, the Buds T200 do deliver.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Do the realme Buds T200 have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)?

A: No, the realme Buds T200 do not have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for listening to music. They have AI Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), which is only used to reduce background noise for the person on the other end of a phone call.

Q2: Can I use a single realme Buds T200 earbud at a time?

A: Yes, you can use either the left or the right earbud independently for music playback or calls.

Q3: Are the realme Buds T200 good for gaming?

A: They have a dedicated low-latency Game Mode that reduces latency to a claimed 88ms. While this helps reduce the delay between on-screen action and audio, dedicated gamers might still notice a slight lag. For casual gaming, it is adequate.

Q4: How is the fit of the realme Buds T200 for running or gym use?

A: The earbuds are lightweight and come with three sizes of silicone tips, providing a secure fit for most people. Their IPX5 water resistance rating makes them suitable for workouts as they can handle sweat.

Q5: How does the realme Buds T200 compare to the older realme Buds T100?

A: The Buds T200 feature a larger 12.4mm driver compared to the 10mm driver in the T100, which results in more powerful bass. The design is also slightly different. Both offer similar core features like AI ENC and app support, but the T200 is a minor refinement in the audio department.