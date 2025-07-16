realme C71 5G Launches in India, Offers Long Battery Life and Durability

realme, a brand that has steadily become a favorite among younger smartphone users in India, has just unveiled its latest entry-level offering—the realme C71 5G. Priced from ₹7,699, this new handset blends practicality and power, packing in a sizeable 6300mAh battery, a remarkably slim 7.94mm profile, and the UNISOC T7250 chipset. It’s also kitted out with an AI-enhanced camera setup and boasts military-grade toughness.

Key Takeaways:

The realme C71 5G comes with a hefty 6300mAh battery, promising extended use on a single charge.

It supports 6W reverse charging, meaning it can double up as a power bank.

Despite the big battery, it keeps a slim 7.94mm frame, making it comfortable to handle.

Under the hood is an octa-core UNISOC T7250 chip, running on realme UI based on Android 15.

Camera-wise, there’s a 13MP AI rear camera and a 5MP front-facing shooter.

Storage goes up to 128GB, paired with realme’s Armor Shell™ protection for added durability.

The base model (4GB + 64GB) starts at ₹7,699.

realme is pitching the C71 5G with the tagline “1 Baar Charge, 2 Din Chill,” and, honestly, it’s not just a marketing gimmick. That 6300mAh battery is currently the biggest one you can get in a smartphone under ₹8,000. It’s not just for long-haul use either—the phone offers 6W reverse charging so you can juice up another device in a pinch.

As for performance, the phone runs on the UNISOC T7250 chipset. It’s built using a 12nm process and pairs Cortex-A75 and A55 cores with a Mali-G57 GPU. It’s not a flagship-level powerhouse, but for everyday tasks and light gaming, it should be more than adequate. Plus, it ships with realme UI based on Android 15 and supports RAM expansion, which is handy for multitasking.

Now, despite having such a large battery, the realme C71 5G somehow manages to keep things slim. At 7.94mm, it stands out as one of the sleeker options in its class. The design also features what realme calls a Pulse Light pattern—a mix of nine colors and five glow effects that respond to calls, messages, and charging activity. It’s a fun, slightly quirky touch.

Audio hasn’t been overlooked either. The phone includes “300% Ultra Volume,” an amplification tech that boosts sound levels without distortion. For clearer calls, AI Call Noise Reduction 2.0 helps cut background noise, which is particularly useful in noisy environments.

In terms of storage, you can go up to 128GB—plenty for photos, videos, and apps. Durability also gets a boost with the company’s Armor Shell™ protection. The device has passed a 1.8-meter drop test and withstood a 33kg pressure test, suggesting it can take a few knocks without issue.

The camera system is fairly straightforward but does come with a few useful features. The 13MP rear camera includes PDAF autofocus and an f/2.2 aperture, powered by the Omnivision OV13B sensor. It supports AI Eraser, Clear Face, Pro mode, and Dual-view video. The 5MP front camera offers a 76.6° field of view and supports gesture-based capture. Both cameras support full HD video, and you also get slow-motion and time-lapse modes for a bit of creative flexibility.

The realme C71 5G is available in two variants: a 4GB + 64GB model priced at ₹7,699, available on Flipkart, realme.com, and offline stores. The higher-end 6GB + 128GB version is online-only and goes for ₹8,699, though there’s a limited-time offer price of ₹7,999. Either way, realme seems to be targeting users looking for a well-rounded phone that doesn’t break the bank.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the battery life of the realme C71 5G?

A1: The 6300mAh battery is designed to offer up to two days of usage on a single charge.

Q2: Does the realme C71 5G support fast charging?

A2: While the C71 5G supports 6W reverse charging for powering other devices, specific details about its primary fast charging speed haven’t been disclosed.

Q3: What chipset powers the realme C71 5G?

A3: It runs on the octa-core UNISOC T7250 chipset.

Q4: Is the realme C71 5G durable?

A4: Yes, thanks to Armor Shell™ protection and military-grade testing, including drop and compression trials.

Q5: Where can I buy the realme C71 5G?

A5: The 4GB + 64GB version is available via Flipkart, realme.com, and offline retailers. The 6GB + 128GB model is exclusive to Flipkart and realme.com.