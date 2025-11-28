realme C85 5G launches in India with 7000mAh battery and IP69 rating at ₹14,999

Realme officially launched the realme C85 5G in India on November 28, 2025, and it feels like the brand is trying to address a few long-standing concerns users often raise, perhaps especially around durability and battery longevity. This new entry in the affordable 5G segment leans heavily on those two pillars. The device comes with a surprisingly high durability rating and a large battery capacity that is not often seen in this price range. Sales begin today and continue through December 1 across Flipkart, realme.com, and major offline retailers.

Key Takeaways

Price: Starts at ₹14,999 (effective price) for the 4GB+128GB variant.

Battery: 7000mAh capacity with 45W fast charging support.

Durability: IP69 rating for protection against high-pressure water and dust.

Display: 6.8-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset.

Availability: First sale runs from November 28 to December 1, 2025.

Design and Durability

The most striking part of the realme C85 5G, at least in my view, is its build. It carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications. For anyone unfamiliar, IP ratings essentially measure how much dust and water a device can handle. The IP69 rating is usually reserved for more rugged equipment, meaning it can handle high-pressure and high-temperature water jets. According to realme, the phone can remain underwater for up to 60 days and can even endure water temperatures reaching 85 degrees Celsius. That is a pretty bold claim, and while most people may never test such extremes, it does create a sense of reassurance.

This focus on durability also contributed to realme achieving a Guinness World Records title for the “Most people performing a mobile phone water resistance test” in Indonesia earlier this month. Even with its rugged build, the phone manages to stay relatively slim at 8.38mm and weighs 215g. Buyers can choose between two colours, Parrot Purple and Peacock Green, both of which feel visually distinctive without being too loud.

Display and Performance Specifications

The realme C85 5G features a 6.8-inch HD+ display, which is fairly large and aimed at users who enjoy immersive viewing. The panel supports a 144Hz refresh rate, so the phone offers smoother scrolling and transitions than what you typically get at standard 60Hz. It also reaches up to 1200 nits of brightness, making it easier to read outdoors under strong sunlight.

Inside, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset. This octa-core processor is designed to handle day-to-day tasks with ease, and perhaps even moderate gaming without too many hiccups. The device ships with realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. Storage options include 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, which should be adequate for most users in this segment.

Battery and Charging

Realme has equipped the device with a sizeable 7000mAh battery. That is noticeably larger than the typical 5000mAh capacity seen in most budget 5G smartphones, and it should offer longer usage between charges. The phone also supports 45W fast charging, which helps refill that massive battery relatively quickly. Realme still advises users not to charge the device when it is wet, despite its water resistance, which is a reasonable precaution.

Camera System

In the camera department, the realme C85 5G carries a 50MP Sony IMX852 main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The larger sensor size allows more light to enter, which generally improves overall clarity and low-light performance. The phone includes AI Edit Genie to support quick photo enhancements, and users can try several modes such as Night, Portrait, Street, and even an Underwater mode that pairs well with the phone’s durability rating. It also records slow-motion video at 120 frames per second.

Price and Availability

The realme C85 5G is available for purchase starting today. The base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model has a market operating price of ₹15,499, but with bank offers and coupons, the effective price comes down to ₹14,999. The 6GB RAM variant is listed at ₹16,999 and is available at an offer price of ₹16,499.

Buyers can pick it up from Flipkart, the official realme website, or offline mainline stores, many of which are offering similar discounts and financing options. Some stores are also providing installment schemes that break down the upfront cost into smaller payments.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of the realme C85 5G in India?

A1: The effective starting price is ₹14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant after launch offers.

Q2: Is the realme C85 5G waterproof?

A2: Yes, it is rated IP66, IP68, and IP69. It can handle submersion and high-pressure hot water jets, though users should still avoid charging it while the phone is wet.

Q3: Does the realme C85 5G support fast charging?

A3: Yes, the device supports 45W fast charging for its 7000mAh battery.

Q4: Which processor does the realme C85 5G use?

A4: It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset.

Q5: Where can I buy the realme C85 5G?

A5: The phone is available on Flipkart, realme.com, and at mainline retail stores across India starting November 28, 2025.