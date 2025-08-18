realme Extends Software Update Policy to 3 Years OS, 4 Years Security Patches for Key Smartphone Series

realme has announced a major change to its software update policy in India, offering longer support for some of its most popular smartphone lines. Going forward, users of select models will receive three years of Android OS updates along with four years of security patches.

This extended policy covers the upcoming realme P4 Series, the newly launched realme 15 Pro and realme 15, the realme 14 Series (realme 14 Pro+/14 Pro/14T), and the realme P3 Series (realme P3 Ultra/P3 Pro/P3). It’s a step up from the company’s earlier 2+3 year policy, which many felt was decent but perhaps not quite enough for long-term users.

Key takeaways

realme has extended its software policy to 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches for select smartphones.

The new policy applies to the upcoming realme P4 Series, the realme 15 lineup, the realme 14 Series, and the realme P3 Series.

The move is intended to ensure consistent performance and a secure software environment over time.

The realme P4 Series will debut on August 20, 2025, featuring a dual-chip design.

The P4 Pro is equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and a Hyper Vision AI Chip, while the P4 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G.

The company’s decision reflects its aim to deliver long-term value to customers. Francis Wong, Chief Marketing Officer of realme India, said the policy update is in line with realme’s larger ecosystem vision. Importantly, this new approach isn’t just for new launches, but also extends to previous generation models, signaling that the brand is paying attention to its existing user base too.

The realme P4 Series is central to this strategy. Launching on August 20, 2025, it will introduce a dual-chip architecture and is expected to be priced under ₹30,000, which makes it quite a competitive offering.

The realme P4 Pro comes powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor paired with a dedicated Hyper Vision AI chipset. It boasts dual 50MP AI cameras both on the front and the rear, supporting features like dual 4K 60FPS recording. Users will also see AI-driven modes such as AI Travel Snap, AI Landscape, and AI Snap Mode.

The standard realme P4, on the other hand, runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G with Pixelworks GPU support. Its camera setup includes a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 16MP IMX480 front camera. Both the P4 Pro and P4 are equipped with a 7000mAh Titan Battery with 80W Ultra Charge, a 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED display, and a 7000mm² AirFlow VC Cooling System, all pointing towards a performance-first approach.

Meanwhile, realme has also introduced the realme 15 Pro and realme 15. The 15 Pro is notable for debuting India’s first Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and features a triple 50MP camera system with 4K 60FPS recording. It even includes an AI Edit Genie, which allows voice-based photo editing. The realme 15, positioned slightly lower, runs on the Dimensity 7300+ 5G processor and offers 4K recording on both front and rear cameras along with GT Boost AI gaming optimization.

This latest shift in software policy makes it clear that realme isn’t just focusing on hardware anymore. By offering longer update cycles, the company is acknowledging what its young and tech-aware users want: a secure, reliable smartphone experience that lasts. In some ways, it feels like a subtle but important move to build trust, making sure users feel they’re getting more than just the device in their hands.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Which realme phones will get 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches?

The new policy applies to the upcoming realme P4 series, the realme 15 Pro and 15, the realme 14 series (14 Pro+/14 Pro/14T), and the realme P3 series (P3 Ultra/P3 Pro/P3).

Q1: What is the realme P4 series?

The realme P4 series is a new lineup of smartphones launching in India on August 20, 2025. It will feature a dual-chip architecture and will be priced under ₹30,000.

Q1: What are the key features of the realme P4 Pro?

The realme P4 Pro has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, a Hyper Vision AI chipset, dual 50MP AI cameras, a 7000mAh battery with 80W charging, and a 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED display.

Q1: Does the realme 15 Pro have an AI photo editing tool?

Yes, the realme 15 Pro has an on-device tool called AI Edit Genie that allows for voice-based photo editing.

Q1: When will the realme P4 series be available in India?

The realme P4 series will be launched on August 20, 2025, at 12 PM IST.