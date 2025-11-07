Realme GT 8 Pro Confirmed for November 20 India Launch

Realme officially announced the launch date for its premium flagship, the Realme GT 8 Pro, in India. The smartphone will debut on November 20, marking the brand’s latest effort to compete in the high-end segment of the Indian market. The GT series is known for focusing on raw performance, a tradition the GT 8 Pro appears set to continue with top-of-the-line specifications. A dedicated microsite confirms the key features of the phone, positioning it as a direct rival to other upcoming flagships.

Key Takeaways

The Realme GT 8 Pro India launch is set for November 20, 2025.

It will feature the top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

A major feature is the large 7,000mAh ‘Titan Battery’ with 120W Ultra Charge support.

The phone is confirmed to have a 2K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Expected to be priced around ₹59,990 for the base variant in India.

Focusing on Power and Endurance

The Realme GT 8 Pro is built around the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a 3nm processor designed for high performance and better power management. This flagship system-on-a-chip is paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, ensuring fast app loading and smooth multitasking. Realme also includes a dedicated Hyper Vision+ AI chip, expected to manage tasks like advanced image processing and display optimization. The company has included a large vapour chamber cooling system to keep the device temperatures low during intense gaming sessions.

Battery life stands out as a core selling point. The device houses a massive 7,000mAh ‘Titan Battery’. Realme claims this battery can deliver over 7 hours of continuous BGMI gameplay or more than 21 hours of YouTube video playback. Supporting this large capacity is 120W Ultra Charge wired fast charging, which the brand states can provide a day’s power in a short 15-minute charge. It also includes 50W wireless charging support.

Display and Camera Specifications

For visuals, the GT 8 Pro will feature a 6.79-inch 2K resolution LTPO AMOLED display. This screen offers a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of an astonishing 7,000 nits, ensuring great visibility even in bright sunlight. The display offers a 508 ppi pixel density and supports HDR/Dolby Vision.

In the camera department, the Realme GT 8 Pro boasts a triple-rear setup. It features a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP primary wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The main camera supports Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Realme confirmed a camera partnership with Ricoh GR Imaging, suggesting advanced processing for stills and videos. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 32MP front camera. The device will run on the latest Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0.

Design and Market Position

Realme designed the GT 8 Pro with an emphasis on both durability and personalization. The phone comes with an IP69 rating for excellent dust and water resistance. A unique feature is the industry’s first switchable camera bump, allowing users to change the look of the camera module. The design uses materials like an eco-leather back panel in certain variants, constructed partly from recycled plastics.

Realme has a history in the Indian flagship space, having launched devices like the original Realme GT 5G, GT 2 Pro, and the GT 7 series. The GT 8 Pro is positioned as a return to the premium segment for the brand. Although the official India price is yet to be announced, market expectations and competitor pricing suggest the Realme GT 8 Pro base model may be priced around ₹59,990 at launch. The phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the official Realme India website.

FAQs

Q1. What is the expected price of the Realme GT 8 Pro in India?

A1. The Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to start around ₹59,990 for the base variant, although Realme has not yet confirmed the final pricing.

Q2. Which processor powers the Realme GT 8 Pro?

A2. The Realme GT 8 Pro is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 flagship processor.

Q3. Does the Realme GT 8 Pro support fast charging?

A3. Yes, the Realme GT 8 Pro supports a very fast 120W Ultra Charge wired charging technology, along with 50W wireless charging.

Q4. What is the main camera specification on the GT 8 Pro?

A4. The phone features a triple-rear camera system, including a high-resolution 200MP periscope telephoto lens, a 50MP primary sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor.