News

Realme GT 8 Pro Confirmed for November 20 India Launch

Realme GT 8 Pro launches in India on November 20, bringing the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, a huge 7000mAh battery, and a 200MP camera setup.

Aditi Sharma
By Aditi Sharma
6 Min Read
Realme GT 8 Pro to launch in India on november 20

Realme officially announced the launch date for its premium flagship, the Realme GT 8 Pro, in India. The smartphone will debut on November 20, marking the brand’s latest effort to compete in the high-end segment of the Indian market. The GT series is known for focusing on raw performance, a tradition the GT 8 Pro appears set to continue with top-of-the-line specifications. A dedicated microsite confirms the key features of the phone, positioning it as a direct rival to other upcoming flagships.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • The Realme GT 8 Pro India launch is set for November 20, 2025.
  • It will feature the top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.
  • A major feature is the large 7,000mAh ‘Titan Battery’ with 120W Ultra Charge support.
  • The phone is confirmed to have a 2K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate.
  • Expected to be priced around ₹59,990 for the base variant in India.

Focusing on Power and Endurance

The Realme GT 8 Pro is built around the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a 3nm processor designed for high performance and better power management. This flagship system-on-a-chip is paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, ensuring fast app loading and smooth multitasking. Realme also includes a dedicated Hyper Vision+ AI chip, expected to manage tasks like advanced image processing and display optimization. The company has included a large vapour chamber cooling system to keep the device temperatures low during intense gaming sessions.

Battery life stands out as a core selling point. The device houses a massive 7,000mAh ‘Titan Battery’. Realme claims this battery can deliver over 7 hours of continuous BGMI gameplay or more than 21 hours of YouTube video playback. Supporting this large capacity is 120W Ultra Charge wired fast charging, which the brand states can provide a day’s power in a short 15-minute charge. It also includes 50W wireless charging support.

Display and Camera Specifications

For visuals, the GT 8 Pro will feature a 6.79-inch 2K resolution LTPO AMOLED display. This screen offers a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of an astonishing 7,000 nits, ensuring great visibility even in bright sunlight. The display offers a 508 ppi pixel density and supports HDR/Dolby Vision.

In the camera department, the Realme GT 8 Pro boasts a triple-rear setup. It features a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP primary wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The main camera supports Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Realme confirmed a camera partnership with Ricoh GR Imaging, suggesting advanced processing for stills and videos. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 32MP front camera. The device will run on the latest Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0.

Design and Market Position

Realme designed the GT 8 Pro with an emphasis on both durability and personalization. The phone comes with an IP69 rating for excellent dust and water resistance. A unique feature is the industry’s first switchable camera bump, allowing users to change the look of the camera module. The design uses materials like an eco-leather back panel in certain variants, constructed partly from recycled plastics.

Realme has a history in the Indian flagship space, having launched devices like the original Realme GT 5G, GT 2 Pro, and the GT 7 series. The GT 8 Pro is positioned as a return to the premium segment for the brand. Although the official India price is yet to be announced, market expectations and competitor pricing suggest the Realme GT 8 Pro base model may be priced around ₹59,990 at launch. The phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the official Realme India website.

FAQs

Q1. What is the expected price of the Realme GT 8 Pro in India?

A1. The Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to start around ₹59,990 for the base variant, although Realme has not yet confirmed the final pricing.

Q2. Which processor powers the Realme GT 8 Pro?

A2. The Realme GT 8 Pro is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 flagship processor.

Q3. Does the Realme GT 8 Pro support fast charging?

A3. Yes, the Realme GT 8 Pro supports a very fast 120W Ultra Charge wired charging technology, along with 50W wireless charging.

Q4. What is the main camera specification on the GT 8 Pro?

A4. The phone features a triple-rear camera system, including a high-resolution 200MP periscope telephoto lens, a 50MP primary sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor.

Dyson Launches Advanced Purifiers to Tackle India’s Winter Air Crisis
ControlZ Announces Google Pixel 7a Flash Drop at ₹19,999
Spotting the Fake Video: The Deepfake Challenge Grows with OpenAI’s Sora
Apple Siri Set To Get Major Upgrade Using Google Gemini AI
Motorola Moto G67 Power 5G Launches in India: Big Battery, Solid Performance, and a Competitive Price
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Aditi Sharma
ByAditi Sharma
Follow:
Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
Previous Article Lava Agni 4 Confirmed to Feature Aluminium Frame; Launching in India on November 20, 2025 Lava Agni 4 Confirmed to Feature Aluminium Frame; Launching in India on November 20, 2025
Next Article Motorola G67 Power 5G smartphone launched in India Here’s everything you need to know. Motorola Moto G67 Power 5G Launches in India: Big Battery, Solid Performance, and a Competitive Price
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Asus Zenbook S16 Review
Asus Zenbook S16 Review: A Powerful AI Laptop in a Slim Body
Cannon Printer
A Hands-On Review of the Canon Pixma Ink Efficient G3770 Printer
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review: A Durable Phone with a Huge Battery
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review: A Secure and Powerful Business Laptop
Infinix GT 30 Review
Infinix GT 30 Review: A Budget Gaming Phone That Gets the Job Done

Latest News

Lava Agni 4 Confirmed to Feature Aluminium Frame; Launching in India on November 20, 2025
Lava Agni 4 Confirmed to Feature Aluminium Frame; Launching in India on November 20, 2025
By Hardik Mitra
WhatsApp Launches Official Apple Watch App: A Big Win for On-the-Go Messaging
WhatsApp Launches Official Apple Watch App: A Big Win for On-the-Go Messaging
By Srishti Gulati
OpenAI Launches Sora AI Video App on Android in Select Regions, India Rollout Still Pending
OpenAI Launches Sora AI Video App on Android in Select Regions, India Rollout Still Pending
By Hardik Mitra
Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Expected in December, Base Model Spotted on Geekbench
Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Expected in December, Base Model Spotted on Geekbench
By Vishal Jain
Apple Releases iOS 26.2 Developer Beta 1 with New Lock Screen Controls and Safety Features
Apple Releases iOS 26.2 Developer Beta 1 with New Lock Screen Controls and Safety Features
By Aditi Sharma
iPhone 17 Gets Major Quiet Upgrades: ProMotion, Dual 48MP Cameras Arrive
iPhone 17 Gets Major Quiet Upgrades: ProMotion, Dual 48MP Cameras Arrive
By Hardik Mitra

You Might also Like