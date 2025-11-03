Realme GT 8 Pro India Launch Confirmed for November

Realme has officially confirmed that its new flagship phone, the realme GT 8 Pro, will launch in India in November 2025. The company shared teasers on its official website and social media channels, and a dedicated product page has gone live on Flipkart-confirming that this will be the platform where the phone goes on sale.

Interestingly, the GT 8 Pro already made its debut in China on October 21, and now it’s headed to India with the same high-end specifications. It’s among the first smartphones in the country to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and it also brings a striking 200MP periscope camera to the mix.

Key Takeaways

Realme confirms the GT 8 Pro will launch in India in November 2025.

The phone will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

The camera system is co-developed with Ricoh and includes a 200MP periscope lens.

It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Despite its flagship status, it reportedly uses a slower USB 2.0 port.

A Focus on Performance and Battery

At its core, the Realme GT 8 Pro is built around the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which is Qualcomm’s top-tier chipset built on a 3nm process. Realme claims that the phone managed to score over 4 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark, suggesting extremely strong performance for gaming and multitasking.

To complement that power, the device features a 6.79-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The resolution sits at 1440×3136 pixels, and the screen’s peak brightness reaches an astonishing 7,000 nits-which, frankly, is so bright that even under direct sunlight, visibility shouldn’t be an issue.

Battery life is another area where Realme seems to be aiming for the top. The GT 8 Pro comes equipped with a massive 7,000mAh battery, far larger than most other flagships. Charging speeds are equally impressive, with 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging supported. This combination could make it one of the most endurance-focused performance phones in the segment.

New Ricoh Camera System

Perhaps one of the most intriguing aspects of this phone is its collaboration with the Japanese camera brand Ricoh. The GT 8 Pro’s triple rear camera setup has been tuned by Ricoh, with software features inspired by its GR series cameras, including some special film-like color tones.

The primary camera is a 50MP wide-angle sensor, accompanied by another 50MP ultra-wide camera, and finally, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom. This periscope setup should allow for detailed long-distance photography. On the front, users will find a 32MP selfie camera, which seems fairly standard but reliable for the segment.

Design and Other Details

Visually, the Realme GT 8 Pro departs from its predecessors. It features an interchangeable camera module design, meaning users can actually swap the camera bump’s appearance—a small but interesting design experiment. The device also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, bringing it in line with other premium flagships.

According to the Chinese release, the phone runs on Android 16 with Realme UI 7 on top. Pricing in China starts at CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 50,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Based on that, Indian pricing is expected to fall somewhere between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 55,000, positioning it as a strong rival to other high-end devices.

However, there’s one slightly disappointing detail that’s been making rounds in tech discussions. Despite its otherwise premium specs, the GT 8 Pro uses a USB 2.0 port instead of the faster USB 3.0 or 3.2. This means data transfers over a cable will be notably slower, and the device won’t support video output to an external monitor-a small but noticeable compromise for power users.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the Realme GT 8 Pro India launch date?

A1. Realme has confirmed the launch for November 2025, though the exact date hasn’t been officially announced yet. A popular tipster has hinted it could be November 20.

Q2. What is the expected price of the Realme GT 8 Pro in India?

A2. The official Indian price hasn’t been revealed, but based on the China launch (CNY 3,999), it’s expected to start around Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 55,000.

Q3. What processor does the Realme GT 8 Pro use?

A3.It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Qualcomm’s newest and most powerful chipset.

Q4. What is special about the Realme GT 8 Pro camera?

A4. The camera system is developed in collaboration with Ricoh. Its standout feature is a 200MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom, supported by two 50MP sensors for the main and ultrawide cameras.

Q5. Does the Realme GT 8 Pro have any disadvantages?

A5. The most talked-about drawback is the use of a USB 2.0 port, which limits data transfer speeds and disables desktop-like external display connectivity.