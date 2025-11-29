Realme GT 8 Pro vs OnePlus 15: How they stand against each other

The premium Android smartphone market in India has seen two major launches in the last week. OnePlus 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro have both entered the market with an identical starting price of Rs 72,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. Both devices run on the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and target buyers looking for top-tier performance. While the pricing and core hardware are similar, these two phones take very different approaches to design, camera technology, and user experience.

Key Takeaways

Both phones start at Rs 72,999 and run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

OnePlus 15 features an IP69K rating for protection against high-pressure water jets.

Realme GT 8 Pro includes a unique swappable camera island and Ricoh-tuned photo modes.

The OnePlus device has a larger 7,300mAh battery compared to the 7,000mAh unit on the Realme.

Realme offers a brighter 7,000 nits display, while OnePlus offers a smoother 165Hz refresh rate.

Design and Display Differences

Realme has focused on making the GT 8 Pro visually distinct. It comes with a vegan leather back and a swappable rear camera island system. This allows users to switch between three different module styles to change the phone’s look. In contrast, the OnePlus 15 maintains a cleaner aesthetic with super-slim bezels and a focus on durability. It carries an IP69K rating, which means it can resist high-pressure, high-temperature water sprays. The Realme phone has the standard IP68 rating.

The screens also differ in their priorities. The Realme GT 8 Pro uses a 6.79-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel that can hit a massive 7,000 nits of peak brightness. It supports a 144Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 15 uses a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen but pushes the refresh rate to 165Hz for smoother gaming. While the Realme display is brighter and sharper, the OnePlus panel feels more fluid in supported applications.

Performance and Cooling

Both devices use the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage. However, they manage heat differently. The Realme GT 8 Pro uses a large 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber and includes a dedicated R1 graphics chip to boost frame rates. The OnePlus 15 uses a slightly smaller 5,731 sq mm Cryo-Velocity vapour chamber but employs a triple-chip architecture to manage workloads. Benchmark tests show the Realme device scoring slightly higher in AnTuTu and Geekbench, though daily usage feels fast on both.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery capacity is a strong point for both brands this year. The Realme GT 8 Pro comes with a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. The OnePlus 15 goes even further with a 7,300mAh cell. In standard testing, the OnePlus 15 lasted over 17 hours, while the Realme device managed around 12.8 hours. Both phones support 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The OnePlus 15 charges fully in about 30 minutes, which is roughly 9 minutes faster than the Realme GT 8 Pro.

Camera Systems

Realme has partnered with Ricoh to tune its cameras. The GT 8 Pro features a 50MP Sony IMX906 main sensor and a 200MP telephoto lens that offers high-quality digital zoom. The camera software includes specific Ricoh modes that give photos a unique, film-like look.

The OnePlus 15 also uses the Sony IMX906 main sensor but relies on its own DetailMax Engine for processing. It moves away from the Hasselblad partnership seen in previous models. It offers a 3.5x optical zoom lens and supports video recording at 8K 30fps. The Realme phone is limited to 4K 60fps recording.

Which One Should You Buy?

If you want a phone with a unique design, a very bright screen, and a camera that produces stylized photos, the Realme GT 8 Pro is a good choice. It feels more experimental and fun. If you prefer a phone with a classic design, better water resistance, and longer battery life, the OnePlus 15 is the safer option. It offers a more polished software experience and reliable day-to-day performance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Which phone has better battery life, OnePlus 15 or Realme GT 8 Pro?

A1: The OnePlus 15 has better battery life. It features a larger 7,300mAh battery that lasted 17.1 hours in tests, compared to 12.8 hours for the Realme GT 8 Pro.

Q2: Does the OnePlus 15 have a curved display?

A2: The OnePlus 15 features a flat display with very slim bezels, unlike some previous models that had curved screens.

Q3: What is the IP69K rating on the OnePlus 15?

A3: An IP69K rating means the device is dust-tight and can withstand high-pressure, high-temperature water jets. This is a higher level of protection than the standard IP68 rating found on most flagship phones.

Q4: Can I record 8K video on the Realme GT 8 Pro?

A4: No, the Realme GT 8 Pro supports video recording up to 4K at 60fps. The OnePlus 15 supports 8K recording at 30fps.

Q5: Do both phones come with a charger in the box?

A5: Yes, both the Realme GT 8 Pro and OnePlus 15 come with a 120W fast charger included in the box.