realme Launches NARZO 80 Lite 4G in India with 6300mAh Battery, Starting at Rs 6,599

Realme, a brand that’s managed to carve out a steady following among India’s younger smartphone users, has just unveiled its latest budget offering, the NARZO 80 Lite 4G. This new device enters the crowded entry-level market, but with a standout promise: serious battery life. With a starting price of ₹6,599, it’s clearly targeted at Gen-Z consumers and will be sold exclusively via Amazon and realme.com. There’s a limited flash sale slated for July 28, and then an open sale beginning July 31.

Key Takeaways

Price and Variants: Starts at ₹6,599 for the 4GB+64GB model. A 4GB+128GB option is also available.

Starts at ₹6,599 for the 4GB+64GB model. A 4GB+128GB option is also available. Battery: Features a large 6300mAh battery, offering up to two days of use. It supports 15W fast charging and 6W reverse wired charging.

Features a large 6300mAh battery, offering up to two days of use. It supports 15W fast charging and 6W reverse wired charging. Display: Comes with a 6.74-inch Gira Smooth Display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Comes with a 6.74-inch Gira Smooth Display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Design: The phone is 7.94mm thick and has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It includes an Elegant Pulse Light on the back.

The phone is 7.94mm thick and has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It includes an Elegant Pulse Light on the back. Performance: Powered by an octa-core chipset and supports up to 18GB of virtual RAM.

Powered by an octa-core chipset and supports up to 18GB of virtual RAM. Camera: Equipped with a 13MP AI rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

Equipped with a 13MP AI rear camera and a 5MP front camera. Availability: An early flash sale will take place on July 28 at 12:00 PM IST, followed by an open sale on July 31 at 12:00 PM IST.

Now, realme’s pitching the NARZO 80 Lite 4G heavily on its endurance. They claim it can deliver up to 46.5 hours of call time, 20.7 hours of YouTube, or 13.6 hours of gaming, all from a single charge. And yes, there’s a 15W charger included in the box, which is increasingly rare these days.

Interestingly, despite the battery size, the phone has been designed to stay reasonably light and compact. realme says it has military-grade durability, with an armor shell and reinforced corners meant to help it survive accidental drops.

As for the display, the 6.74-inch screen is meant to provide a fluid user experience, especially with its 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch response, useful for casual gaming and general smooth navigation. The peak brightness is a decent 563 nits, and there’s Real DC Dimming built-in to reduce eye strain during long screen time.

Storage-wise, users can choose between 64GB or 128GB, and both variants offer memory expansion via virtual RAM, reaching up to 18GB. For photography enthusiasts on a budget, the rear camera offers AI-assisted features, while the front camera is good enough for basic selfies and video calls.

The phone will be available in two color finishes: Obsidian Black and Beach Gold. And in terms of after-sales support, realme has lined up over 550 service centers across 500+ cities in India. Buyers also get a 1-year repair warranty and a 10-day replacement window, which adds a bit of reassurance.

All in all, while the specs might not blow anyone away, the NARZO 80 Lite 4G seems designed to do one thing really well, last. And for many users in this price segment, that might be exactly what matters most.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the price of the realme NARZO 80 Lite 4G?

A1. The realme NARZO 80 Lite 4G starts at ₹6,599 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The price for the 128GB storage model has not been specified yet.

Q2. When can I buy the realme NARZO 80 Lite 4G?

A2. You can buy the phone during an early flash sale on July 28, 2025, at 12:00 PM IST. The first open sale will begin on July 31, 2025, at 12:00 PM IST on Amazon and realme.com.

Q3. What are the main features of the NARZO 80 Lite 4G?

A3. The key features are its large 6300mAh battery, a 6.74-inch 90Hz display, a slim 7.94mm design, and an entry-level price point.

Q4. Does the phone support fast charging?

A4. Yes, the NARZO 80 Lite 4G supports 15W fast charging and also has a 6W reverse charging capability to charge other devices.

Q5. What colors are available for the NARZO 80 Lite 4G?

A5. The phone is available in two colors: Obsidian Black and Beach Gold.