realme Narzo 90 Series Sale Begins on Amazon India

realme Narzo 90

The popular smartphone brand realme has officially kicked off the first sale of its latest Narzo 90 series in India today, December 23, 2025. The lineup includes two models, the realme Narzo 90 and the realme Narzo 90x, both aimed squarely at younger users who care about long battery life and dependable performance for everyday use.

Both phones are available via Amazon India and the official realme website. The Narzo 90x is going on sale first today, while the standard Narzo 90 will follow with a limited three day sale window starting tomorrow. The staggered launch feels intentional, perhaps to give buyers time to compare both models properly before deciding.

  • Sale Dates: Narzo 90x sale starts December 23 for 12 hours only; Narzo 90 sale runs from December 24 to December 26
  • Battery: Both smartphones pack a large 7000mAh Titan battery with 60W fast charging support
  • Processor: Narzo 90 uses the Dimensity D6400 (2.5E), while the Narzo 90x runs on the Dimensity D6300 (24E)
  • Pricing: Narzo 90 starts at ₹15,999; Narzo 90x starts at ₹11,999, inclusive of launch offers
  • Durability: IP65 and IP69 ratings on both models for strong dust and water resistance

realme Narzo 90 Features and Pricing

The realme Narzo 90 positions itself as the more premium option in the series. It comes with a 6.57 inch FHD AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and a claimed peak brightness of 4000 nits. On paper, at least, this should make outdoor visibility noticeably better, even under harsh sunlight conditions.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity D6400 chipset. To manage heat during extended gaming or heavy use, realme has added a 6050 mm² vapor chamber cooling system. It is a detail that might not matter to everyone, but gamers will probably appreciate it.

For photography, the Narzo 90 includes a 50MP Sony main camera on the rear and a 50MP front camera for selfies. Despite the large 7000mAh battery, the phone remains fairly slim at 7.79mm and weighs 181 grams. That balance between battery size and overall feel seems quite thoughtful, I think.

Variants and Pricing

  • 6GB + 128GB
  • MRP: ₹16,999
  • Launch Offer Price (NEP): ₹15,999
  • 8GB + 128GB
  • MRP: ₹18,499

Launch Offer Price (NEP): ₹17,499

he launch offers include a ₹1,000 discount coupon on Amazon along with 6 month No Cost EMI options.

realme Narzo 90x Performance and Value

The realme Narzo 90x is clearly built with durability and consistent daily use in mind. It features a larger 6.75 inch LCD display with a higher 144Hz refresh rate, which should result in smoother scrolling and animations. While it uses the Dimensity D6300 processor, performance should still be adequate for multitasking and casual gaming.

On the camera side, the Narzo 90x sports a 50MP Sony sensor paired with a Flicker sensor. This setup is meant to improve photo quality under artificial lighting, which is a common issue in indoor shots.

This model is slightly bulkier, measuring 8.28mm in thickness and weighing 212 grams. Like the Narzo 90, it carries the IP69 rating, meaning it can handle high pressure water jets, which is not something you see often at this price point.

Variants and Pricing

  • 6GB + 128GB
  • MRP: ₹13,999
  • Launch Offer Price (NEP): ₹11,999
  • 8GB + 128GB
  • MRP: ₹15,499

Launch Offer Price (NEP): ₹13,499

The Narzo 90x sale is a special 12 hour event on Amazon starting at 12 PM today. Buyers can avail a ₹2,000 discount through coupons or eligible bank offers.

Expert View on the Launch

Tanmay Shah, Category Leader for Smartphones at Amazon India, shared that the Narzo 90 series has been designed with India’s digital consumers in mind. According to him, the mix of capable processors and long lasting battery life delivers solid value in this competitive price segment. It sounds like realme is doubling down on reliability rather than just flashy specifications.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the battery capacity of the realme Narzo 90 series?

A1: Both the Narzo 90 and Narzo 90x feature a 7000mAh battery. They also support 60W fast charging, which can charge the battery up to 50 percent in around 31 minutes.

Q2: Are these phones waterproof?

A2: Yes, both smartphones come with IP65 and IP69 ratings. This means they are protected against dust, water splashes, and even high pressure water cleaning.

Q3: Where can I buy the realme Narzo 90 series?

A3: The devices are available for purchase on Amazon.in and the official realme India website.

Q4: What color options are available?

A4: The Narzo 90 comes in Victory Gold and Carbon Black. The Narzo 90x is offered in Nitro Blue and Flash Blue.

Q5: Does the realme Narzo 90 support 5G?

A5: Yes, both the Narzo 90 and Narzo 90x are 5G enabled smartphones and support multiple 5G bands used in India.

Leave a Comment

