realme P3x 5G Drops to ₹11,699 in One-Day Flash Sale: Grab It Today!

realme has rolled out an exclusive one-day offer on its feature-packed realme P3x 5G, slashing the price down to ₹11,699 for the base variant. Available only on June 26, this deal can be availed through Flipkart and realme.com. The offer applies to both 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants, making this one of the most affordable and rugged 5G phones in its segment.

Key Highlights:

Limited-time price: ₹11,699 (6GB) and ₹12,699 (8GB) – valid only on June 26

Includes flat ₹1,000 discount + ₹1,300 coupon

Where to buy: Flipkart & realme.com

Features: 6000mAh battery, Dimensity 6100+ 5G, 45W charging, IP69 rating, 120Hz display

Design: Military-grade shock resistance & vegan leather finish

Why This Price Cut Matters

In India’s fiercely competitive mid-range smartphone segment, a sub-₹12,000 phone offering 5G, a 6000mAh battery, and IP69 durability is rare. With this flash sale, realme is not just cutting prices—it’s redefining value.

The effective pricing:

6GB + 128GB: From ₹13,999 to ₹11,699

8GB + 128GB: From ₹14,999 to ₹12,699

This aggressive pricing aligns with realme’s strategy of capturing market share among budget-conscious, feature-hungry consumers.

Built for Power Users: 6000mAh Battery + 45W Fast Charging

A 6000mAh battery is the crown jewel of the realme P3x 5G. Whether you’re a gamer, a student, or a professional on the move, this battery delivers 2-day battery life under moderate use.

Paired with 45W fast charging, the phone charges up in no time—ideal for users who can’t afford long recharge downtimes. Just a 15-minute charge can fuel hours of usage, making it perfect for a fast-paced lifestyle.

IP69 Rating: A Rare Gem at This Price

The IP69 rating is where the realme P3x 5G truly outshines its rivals. This rating means:

Complete protection against dust

Resistant to high-pressure, high-temperature water jets

Such durability is typically reserved for premium smartphones or rugged gear. For users in dusty, humid, or accident-prone environments, this rating is a game-changer.

Smooth & Reliable: Dimensity 6100+ 5G and 120Hz Display

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+, the P3x 5G offers:

Seamless multitasking

Lag-free everyday performance

Decent gaming for titles like BGMI, CoD Mobile

With 5G support, you’re future-ready for ultra-fast mobile internet. Whether you’re streaming 4K videos or gaming online, this chipset holds up well.

Its 6.72-inch 120Hz Eye Comfort Display enhances responsiveness and reduces eye strain. Scrolling through social media, reading, or gaming feels buttery smooth and easy on the eyes.

Rugged Yet Stylish: Military-Grade Build + Vegan Leather

The realme P3x 5G is military-grade certified for shock resistance—ideal for active users or rough usage scenarios. Yet, it doesn’t look bulky or industrial.

The vegan leather back adds sophistication, better grip, and a premium touch to the device—combining elegance with endurance.

From India to the World: P-Series Goes Global

Originally India-exclusive, the P3 Series found overwhelming success, prompting realme to take it global. The P3x 5G’s international debut highlights the brand’s confidence in the series’ feature-to-price ratio.

realme’s India-first approach helps them cater to the unique demands of Indian youth—affordable performance, rugged reliability, and trend-focused designs.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss This Deal

At ₹11,699, the realme P3x 5G becomes a top pick for:

Students upgrading from basic 4G phones

Power users seeking big battery & fast charging

Anyone wanting a rugged 5G phone under ₹13K

With specs and durability rarely seen at this price, it’s a true value beast—but the deal ends tonight.

How to Buy: Steps to Grab the Deal

To claim the offer:

Visit Flipkart or realme.com

Select the P3x 5G variant (6GB or 8GB)

Apply the ₹1,300 coupon

Enjoy the flat ₹1,000 instant discount

Note: Stocks may be limited due to high demand.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the price of realme P3x 5G on June 26?

₹11,699 (6GB) and ₹12,699 (8GB) with ₹2,300 total discount.

Q2. What are the main features of the realme P3x 5G?

6000mAh battery, 120Hz display, Dimensity 6100+ 5G, IP69 rating, 45W fast charging, vegan leather back.

Q3. Is this offer valid offline?

No, it’s exclusive to Flipkart and realme.com.

Q4. How long is the deal available?

Valid only on June 26, 2025—for 24 hours.

Q5. Is this phone good for gaming?

Yes, it’s great for casual to moderate gaming with its 5G chipset and 120Hz display.

Q6. What does IP69 mean?

Top-tier resistance to dust and high-pressure water jets—rare in this segment.

Q7. Is the realme P3x 5G water resistant?

Yes, thanks to the IP69 rating, it can withstand water sprays and dust.