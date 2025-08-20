Realme P4 Pro and P4 Launch in India with 7,000mAh Battery Starting at Rs 18,499

Realme has expanded its smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the P4 series, bringing in two new devices: the Realme P4 Pro and the Realme P4. Both phones are built around the idea of long-lasting battery life and strong performance, with the standout feature being a massive 7,000mAh battery. To add to that, they also come with a dedicated AI chipset designed to boost gaming performance.

The Realme P4 is the more affordable model, priced at Rs 18,499, while the Pro version starts at Rs 24,999. Both devices are being made available across online platforms as well as retail stores, so availability shouldn’t be much of an issue for buyers.

Key Takeaways

P4 Series Launch : Realme introduces the P4 Pro and P4 smartphones in India.

: Realme introduces the P4 Pro and P4 smartphones in India. Massive Battery : Both feature a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

: Both feature a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Dual-Chip Power : Powered by a main processor and a dedicated HyperVision AI chip for graphics optimization.

: Powered by a main processor and a dedicated HyperVision AI chip for graphics optimization. Pricing : Realme P4 starts at Rs 18,499; Realme P4 Pro starts at Rs 24,999.

: Realme P4 starts at Rs 18,499; Realme P4 Pro starts at Rs 24,999. Availability: Realme P4 has an early bird sale on August 20, while the P4 Pro will go on sale starting August 27.

Specifications and Features

The Realme P4 Pro sits at the top of the lineup. It features a large 6.8-inch HyperGlow AMOLED display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. The screen can push brightness levels all the way up to 6,500 nits, which should make outdoor visibility much better than the average smartphone. Under the hood, it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor alongside Realme’s new HyperVision AI Chip. This dual-chip approach is meant to stabilize frame rates and improve graphics, particularly for gaming enthusiasts.

On the camera front, the P4 Pro packs a 50MP main sensor paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens at the back, while the front gets a surprisingly high-resolution 50MP selfie camera. Storage and memory options go up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Other premium touches include an in-display fingerprint scanner and IP65/IP66 certification for dust and water resistance. The phone comes in three finishes: Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood, and Midnight Ivy.

The standard Realme P4 is positioned as the budget-friendly alternative. It has a slightly smaller 6.77-inch AMOLED display, still with a 144Hz refresh rate, though peak brightness is limited to 4,500 nits. The device runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 processor, paired again with the HyperVision AI chip for gaming assistance. The rear setup mirrors the Pro with a 50MP main camera and 8MP ultrawide, but the selfie camera drops down to 16MP. Buyers can pick configurations with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Even though it costs less, the Realme P4 retains the same 7,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging as the Pro model. For design, it’s available in Steel Grey, Engine Blue, and Forge Red color options.

Battery and Charging

The 7,000mAh battery is clearly the biggest selling point here. Realme claims it should comfortably last through a full day of heavy usage, which, for many users, might even stretch into two days depending on usage patterns. Charging is handled by 80W fast charging, which the company says can bring the battery up to 50% in just about 25 minutes.

Both phones also support reverse charging at 10W, which can be handy for topping up accessories or even another phone. There’s also bypass charging, a feature aimed at gamers, that powers the phone directly without heating up the battery too much during long sessions.

Despite the enormous battery, the phones remain fairly slim and lightweight. The P4 Pro is 7.68mm thick and weighs 187 grams, while the P4 is slightly slimmer at 7.58mm and a touch lighter at 185 grams. Considering the battery size, that’s a fairly impressive bit of engineering.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the Realme P4 in India?

The Realme P4 starts at an official price of Rs 18,499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

Q2. Does the Realme P4 Pro have a 7,000mAh battery?

Yes, both the Realme P4 Pro and the Realme P4 have a large 7,000mAh battery.

Q3. Which processor is used in the Realme P4 Pro?

The Realme P4 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor.

Q4. What are the key camera features of the Realme P4 Pro and P4?

Both phones have a 50MP main rear camera. The P4 Pro has a 50MP front camera, while the P4 has a 16MP front camera.

Q5. When do the Realme P4 and P4 Pro go on sale in India?

The Realme P4 has an early bird sale on August 20, with the first sale on August 25. The Realme P4 Pro goes on sale on August 27.