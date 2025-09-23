realme P4 Pro Review: A Phone of Few Compromises

In a crowded market, realme has a history of creating phones that challenge expectations. The realme P4 Pro is their latest effort, and it comes with a bold set of features for its price. This phone promises a blend of top-tier specs and practical features. I have spent a lot of time with the realme P4 Pro, using the 12+256 GB variant in the Birch Wood color. My goal was to see if the phone truly offers a complete package or if it makes too many sacrifices.

Key Takeaways

The phone’s biggest strength is its 7000 mAh battery, which provides a very long battery life.

The 144Hz AMOLED display is a major highlight, with a high refresh rate and incredible brightness.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor provides a very smooth and fast user experience.

The phone has a good 50MP main camera with OIS and an excellent 50MP front camera.

The unique Birch Wood design makes the phone stand out from the crowd.

The 80W fast charging is quick and a great addition.

Design and Build

The realme P4 Pro feels like a different kind of phone the moment you hold it. The Birch Wood color on my unit is a textured finish that feels warm and calm in my hand. It looks like real wood but is made of a strong, modern material. This design is very unique and helps the phone stand out in a sea of glossy plastic and glass phones. The back also hides fingerprints well, which helps the phone stay neat. The phone is also very thin and light for its size, which is a big engineering feat given the huge battery it holds inside. It weighs only 189 grams.

The phone has a flat frame design that looks clean and modern. The build quality is solid, and there are no creaks or flex. It also has an IP66 rating, which means it is resistant to high-pressure water jets and dust. This is a very good feature to have for a phone in this price range and gives you peace of mind. The phone has a punch-hole cutout for the front camera, which is a modern design. The speaker grilles are on the top and bottom, which is a good sign.

Display and Visual Experience

The realme P4 Pro features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution of 1280 x 2800 pixels. The screen is a major highlight. The AMOLED technology provides vibrant colors and deep blacks. Watching videos and movies on this screen is a great experience. The text and images are very sharp, and I did not notice any pixelation.

The display has a 144Hz refresh rate, which is a very good feature for this price. It makes everything feel very smooth, from scrolling through social media to playing games. The high refresh rate is a very good reason to choose this phone. The screen has a peak brightness of 6500 nits, which is a very high number. In real life, the screen is bright enough to be used outdoors in direct sunlight without any problems. The screen also has high-frequency PWM dimming to reduce eye strain, which is a good feature for people who use their phones for a long time.

Performance and Software

The realme P4 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. This is a powerful chipset for a phone in this price range. For daily use, the phone is very fast and responsive. Apps open quickly, and multitasking is not a problem. My review unit, with its 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, ran very smoothly.

The phone is also very good for gaming. I played some graphics-heavy games on it, and the phone ran them smoothly with good frame rates. The phone also has a dedicated Hyper Vision AI chip that helps with frame generation for smoother gaming. It can run some games at 144 FPS. The phone did not get too hot even after long gaming sessions.

The phone runs on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. The software is full of features and customization options. However, it also comes with a lot of pre-installed apps. While you can remove some of these, not all of them can be uninstalled. The software experience is good, but it could be cleaner. Realme has also promised 3 major OS updates and 4 years of security updates, which is a good thing for a long-term phone.

Camera Performance

The camera is a strong point for the realme P4 Pro. The phone has a dual camera setup on the back. The main camera is a 50MP sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The main camera takes detailed and sharp photos in good lighting. The colors are accurate, and the photos are good for sharing on social media. The OIS is a great feature that helps in taking stable photos and videos, especially in low light.

The 8MP ultrawide lens is decent for taking wide shots, but the photos lack the detail of the main camera. The 50MP front camera is excellent for selfies. It takes clear and sharp photos and is one of the best front cameras in this price range. The phone also supports 4K video recording at 60fps from both the front and rear cameras. This is a very good feature.

Battery Life and Charging

The realme P4 Pro’s battery is its biggest selling point. It has a 7000mAh battery, which is a very large capacity for a phone. With normal use, the phone can easily last for a full day and often reaches the end of the second day. For a person who uses their phone a lot, this is a major relief. The phone also supports 80W fast charging. The fast charger is included in the box. The phone can go from 0 to 100% in a little over 30 minutes. The fast charging speed is very quick and a great feature.

Audio and Connectivity

The phone has dual stereo speakers. The sound from the speakers is loud and clear. It provides a good audio experience for watching videos and listening to music. The phone does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. It also has a fast in-display fingerprint sensor.

Key Product Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED, 1.5K (1280 x 2800 pixels), 144Hz Refresh Rate, 6500 nits Peak Brightness

6.8-inch AMOLED, 1.5K (1280 x 2800 pixels), 144Hz Refresh Rate, 6500 nits Peak Brightness Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 (4 nm) with Hyper Vision AI chip

Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 (4 nm) with Hyper Vision AI chip RAM and Storage: 8+128 GB, 8+256 GB, 12+256 GB; no card slot

8+128 GB, 8+256 GB, 12+256 GB; no card slot Rear Cameras: 50MP (Main, OIS), 8MP (Ultrawide)

50MP (Main, OIS), 8MP (Ultrawide) Front Camera: 50MP

50MP Video Recording: Up to 4K at 60fps

Up to 4K at 60fps Battery: 7000 mAh

7000 mAh Charging: 80W Fast Charging (Charger included in the box)

80W Fast Charging (Charger included in the box) OS: Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15

Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 Price in India: Rs. 24,999 (8+128GB), Rs. 26,999 (8+256GB), Rs. 28,999 (12+256GB)

Verdict

The realme P4 Pro is a phone of few compromises. It is made for a person who wants a phone that looks good, has a very long battery life, and a great screen. The phone’s 7000mAh battery and 80W fast charging are its biggest strengths. The 144Hz AMOLED display is one of the best you can get in this price range. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor is also very good for daily use and gaming.

While the phone does not have a telephoto lens and its software can be a bit cluttered, these are acceptable trade-offs for the price. If you are looking for a phone that you can use for two days without worrying about charging, and you want a great screen, the realme P4 Pro is a very good choice. It is a phone that provides a great experience for its price.

Official Website!

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is the realme P4 Pro good for gaming?

A: Yes, the phone’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor is powerful enough to handle all games. The 144Hz display and a dedicated AI chip for frame generation also help in a better gaming experience.

Q: What is the battery life of the realme P4 Pro?

A: The phone has a 7000mAh battery that can easily last for a full day and a half with normal use. With light use, it can last for two days.

Q: Does the realme P4 Pro come with a fast charger in the box?

A: Yes, the phone comes with an 80W fast charger in the box.

Q: Is the realme P4 Pro waterproof?

A: The realme P4 Pro has an IP66 rating, which means it is resistant to dust and high-pressure water jets. It is not made for submersion in water.

Q: Does the realme P4 Pro have a headphone jack?

A: No, the realme P4 Pro does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack.