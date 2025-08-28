News

Realme P4 Pro Sale Commences, Features Dual-Chip Architecture and 144Hz AMOLED Display

realme P4 Pro is now on sale in India, featuring a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and a dedicated Hyper Vision AI chip, a 144Hz AMOLED display, and dual 50MP cameras.

By Mahak Aggarwal
6 Min Read
The realme P4 Pro has officially gone on sale in India, and it’s already drawing attention. Sales kicked off at 12 PM IST and will continue until midnight, giving buyers plenty of time to grab the device. Customers can find it on Flipkart, realme.com, as well as in local retail stores across the country. The phone is priced at ₹19,999 for the base 8GB+128GB model, with higher storage variants going up to ₹23,999.

Key Takeaways

  • realme P4 Pro is now available in India.
  • First phone under ₹20,000 with a dual-chip setup featuring Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and a Hyper Vision AI chip.
  • Equipped with a 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED 4D Curve+ display that peaks at 6500 nits.
  • Houses a 7000mAh battery within a slim 7.68mm body.
  • Dual 50MP AI cameras with Sony IMX896 rear sensor and OIS, along with a 50MP front OV50D sensor.

Dual-Chip System for Performance

The realme P4 Pro takes a bold step with its dual-chip setup, something not seen before in this price segment. It combines Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor with a dedicated Hyper Vision AI chipset, co-developed with Pixelworks. While the Snapdragon chip handles computing power and graphics, the Hyper Vision AI chip focuses on visual enhancements such as frame generation and AI upscaling.

In practical terms, this split helps the phone maintain steady performance during demanding tasks like gaming or multitasking. Snapdragon processors are already well-regarded for balancing performance and efficiency, and the addition of the Hyper Vision AI chip highlights realme’s focus on visuals and gaming smoothness. It’s the kind of setup that could make even heavy gaming feel surprisingly fluid.

Display and Camera Details

The display is one of the standout features. The P4 Pro comes with a 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED 4D Curve+ panel, boasting a peak brightness of 6500 nits and HDR10+ certification. TÜV Rheinland certification, 4320Hz high-frequency dimming, and low blue-light hardware protection add an extra layer of comfort for prolonged use. Capable of showing 1.07 billion colors, the display is designed for sharp detail and vivid visuals.

realme has also leaned into aesthetics with what it calls a “Living Nature Design.” The back uses tech-wood materials, available in Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood, and Midnight Ivy finishes.

On the camera side, the phone packs dual 50MP AI-powered shooters. The rear camera uses a Sony IMX896 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization, while the front camera is a 50MP OV50D sensor. Both support 4K video recording at 60fps. What’s interesting is the AI toolkit that comes along: features like AI Edit Genie let users modify images with voice commands, whether that’s removing objects or changing backgrounds. Other modes like AI Travel Snap and AI Landscape work to automatically optimize settings for different scenes.

Battery and Availability

Inside the slim 7.68mm frame sits a 7000mAh Titan Battery, which is impressive given how thin the device is. Despite its size, the battery is tuned for efficiency and reportedly supports more than 8 hours of continuous BGMI gaming at 90FPS. That’s the sort of detail that might matter to gamers who don’t want their phone heating up or draining too quickly.

As for pricing, the realme P4 Pro comes in three configurations: ₹19,999 for 8GB+128GB, ₹21,999 for 8GB+256GB, and ₹23,999 for 12GB+256GB. Alongside it, the standard realme P4 is also available starting at ₹14,999. Early sales figures for the P4 series have been encouraging, showing a 250% jump in demand compared to its predecessor.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What are the main features of the realme P4 Pro?

A. The main features are its dual-chip architecture (Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and Hyper Vision AI chip), a 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED display with 6500 nits brightness, a 7000mAh battery, and dual 50MP cameras.

Q. What is the price of the realme P4 Pro in India?

A. The starting price for the realme P4 Pro is ₹19,999 for the 8GB+128GB version. The other variants are priced at ₹21,999 and ₹23,999.

Q. What is the significance of the dual-chip architecture?

A. The dual-chip architecture separates tasks. The main Snapdragon chip handles general processing and graphics, while the dedicated Hyper Vision AI chip focuses on tasks like AI upscaling and frame generation. This division of labor helps the phone maintain performance during demanding tasks like gaming.

Q. Where can I buy the realme P4 Pro?

A. The realme P4 Pro is available for purchase on Flipkart, realme.com, and in retail stores across India.

Q. What is the battery capacity of the realme P4 Pro?

The realme P4 Pro has a 7000mAh battery, which is optimized for long use and fits into a slim 7.68mm body.

