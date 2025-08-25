Realme P4 Series Goes on Sale in India, Sees Strong Early Demand

Realme, one of the most popular smartphone brands among Indian youth, has officially launched its P4 series for sale. The Realme P4 became available at 12 PM IST, and early signs point to strong consumer interest. In fact, Realme reported a 250 percent surge in demand compared to the previous generation during the early bird phase. The Realme P4 Pro will be available from August 27.

Key Takeaways

Realme P4 is now on sale in India, while P4 Pro will be available from August 27.

The phone uses a dual chip setup combining MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G processor and a Pixelworks GPU.

It has a 6.77-inch 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED display with HDR10+ and up to 4500 nits’ peak brightness.

Powered by a 7000mAh Titan Battery with 80W fast charging.

Camera system includes a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide, and 16MP front camera with 4K video recording.

AI tools such as AI Edit Genie and AI Inspiration assist with editing and adjustments.

A big talking point is the dual chip design. Realme pairs the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G with a dedicated Pixelworks GPU. The idea is to handle graphics separately, freeing up the main processor and making gaming and multitasking smoother. MediaTek is well known for its smartphone processors, while Pixelworks is recognized for its display and visual technology. Together, they bring a mix of speed and visual refinement.

The screen is another highlight. The Realme P4 sports a 6.77-inch HyperGlow AMOLED display running at 144Hz. With HDR10+ certification and brightness that can touch 4500 nits locally, it is among the brightest panels in its segment. The high refresh and fast touch response are designed for games and multimedia, though even everyday use like scrolling should feel fluid.

For power, Realme has included a 7000mAh Titan Battery. The battery is supported by 80W Ultra Charge, which promises to reach 50 percent in about 25 minutes. This balance of capacity and charging speed means the phone can handle heavy use without users worrying too much about downtime.

On cameras, the Realme P4 carries a 50MP AI main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 16MP Sony IMX480 sensor on the front. Both rear and front cameras can shoot 4K video. The design theme, called Metal Heart Design, takes inspiration from industrial engineering with clean metallic lines and visible screw detailing. It comes in Steel Grey, Engine Blue, and Forge Red color variants.

AI tools are built into the system. AI Edit Genie allows voice-based photo edits such as changing a background or adding an object. AI Inspiration automatically adjusts lighting, exposure, and skin tones. For videos, Ultra Steady and AI Motion Stabilization help reduce shake. There is also a document scanner built in, useful for quickly digitizing notes or papers.

Pricing is structured across three variants for the Realme P4

6GB RAM + 128GB at ₹14,999

8GB RAM + 128GB at ₹15,999

8GB RAM + 256GB at ₹17,999

The Realme P4 Pro comes in three options as well

8GB RAM + 128GB at ₹19,999

8GB RAM + 256GB at ₹21,999

12GB RAM + 256GB at ₹23,999

Sales are available on Flipkart, realme.com, and offline retail outlets. The P4 Pro will go on its first sale at 12 Noon on August 27 with a special launch offer. If the early demand for the standard P4 is anything to go by, Realme could be gearing up for another hit in its lineup.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What are the key differences between the Realme P4 and Realme P4 Pro?

A. The provided information focuses on the Realme P4 and mentions the P4 Pro’s pricing and availability. It does not provide detailed specifications to compare the two models directly.

Q. Where can I buy the Realme P4 series in India?

A. The Realme P4 series is available on Flipkart, realme.com, and in mainline retail stores across India.

Q. Does the Realme P4 have a headphone jack?

A. The provided text does not specify whether the Realme P4 has a headphone jack. This detail is not mentioned in the product information.

Q. What kind of display does the Realme P4 use?

A. The Realme P4 features a 6.77-inch HyperGlow AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and up to 4500 nits local peak brightness.

Q. What is the camera setup on the Realme P4?

A. The Realme P4 has a 50MP AI main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 16MP Sony IMX480 front camera. Both the rear and front cameras support 4K video recording.