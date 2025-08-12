realme P4 Series Launches in India with 7000mAh Battery and Dual-Chip Design

realme is gearing up to bring something a little different to the Indian smartphone market this month. On August 20, 2025, at 12 PM IST, the brand will officially unveil its P4 Series , a lineup designed specifically for India. The two models, realme P4 Pro 5G and realme P4 5G, aim to stand out in the sub-₹30,000 category with a dual-chip setup, combining a main processor with a dedicated visual chipset. The idea is simple: better gaming, richer visuals, and more efficient performance without pushing the price too high. And yes, both carry a massive 7000mAh battery.

Launch at a Glance

Event date : August 20, 2025

: August 20, 2025 Models : realme P4 Pro 5G and realme P4 5G

: realme P4 Pro 5G and realme P4 5G Dual-chip system : Main SoC + dedicated Pixelworks visual processor

: Main SoC + dedicated Pixelworks visual processor Battery : 7000mAh Titan Battery with 80W Ultra Charge

: 7000mAh Titan Battery with 80W Ultra Charge Display: 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED with high brightness and eye comfort certifications

Performance and Visuals

The P4 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, paired with a Hyper Vision AI chip developed with Pixelworks. That second chip isn’t just for show, it’s there to handle real-time frame generation in games and even upscale video resolution using AI.

The standard P4 5G takes a slightly different route, using MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset alongside a dedicated Pixelworks GPU. This setup aims to strike a balance between smooth gameplay, vivid colors, and efficient battery use. In both models, offloading graphic-heavy tasks to the visual processor means the main chip can breathe a little easier, especially during long gaming sessions.

Battery and Cooling

A 7000mAh battery in a slim 7.68mm body is not something you see every day. realme says the P4 Pro can handle more than eight hours of BGMI at 90FPS, while the P4 5G may stretch that to around 11 hours. When it’s time to recharge, 80W Ultra Charge takes the battery to 50% in roughly 25 minutes.

Both phones also come with 10W reverse charging to top up other devices, plus Bypass Charging, which powers the phone directly during gaming to keep heat in check. For cooling, there’s a 7000mm² AirFlow VC Cooling System, essentially a vapor chamber that draws heat away from the processor during heavy use.

Display Highlights

The P4 Pro 5G sports a 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED display with a 4D curved design and a local peak brightness of 6500 nits. It’s HDR10+ certified, supports 1.07 billion colors, and is backed by TÜV Rheinland’s low-blue-light hardware protection. It also uses 4320Hz high-frequency PWM dimming to minimize flicker for sensitive eyes.

The P4 5G, while slightly less bright, still offers a 6.77-inch FHD+ 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED screen with up to 4500 nits of peak brightness in certain conditions. It matches the Pro with 1.07 billion colors and brings 3840Hz PWM dimming for comfortable long-term viewing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What is the launch date for the realme P4 series in India?

A: The realme P4 series is scheduled to launch in India on August 20, 2025, at 12 PM IST.

Q: What are the main models in the new series?

A: The new series consists of two models: the realme P4 Pro 5G and the realme P4 5G.

Q: What is the expected price of the realme P4 series?

A: The realme P4 series is positioned in the under ₹30,000 smartphone segment in India.

Q: What is the battery capacity of the realme P4 and P4 Pro?

A: Both the realme P4 5G and the realme P4 Pro 5G come with a 7000mAh Titan Battery and support 80W Ultra Charge.

Q: What is dual-chip architecture in the realme P4 series?

A: It refers to the phone having two main processors: a primary SoC (like Snapdragon or MediaTek) for general tasks and a second, dedicated chip from Pixelworks that specifically handles visual processing for better gaming graphics and video quality.