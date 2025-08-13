Realme P4 Series Launches in India with Dual-Chip Architecture and 7000mAh Battery

Realme is set to launch its India-exclusive P4 Series on August 20, 2025, aiming to meet the needs of Indian users by focusing on battery endurance, high-quality displays, and efficient thermal management. The series includes the Realme P4 Pro 5G and the Realme P4 5G, each equipped with hardware designed to deliver strong performance without sacrificing battery life.

Key Takeaways

India-Exclusive Release : The P4 Series is designed specifically for India, launching on August 20, 2025.

: The P4 Series is designed specifically for India, launching on August 20, 2025. Dual-Chip Architecture : P4 Pro 5G features Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 with a Hyper Vision AI chipset. P4 5G has MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G with Pixelworks GPU.

: P4 Pro 5G features Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 with a Hyper Vision AI chipset. P4 5G has MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G with Pixelworks GPU. Large Battery : Both models have a 7000mAh Titan Battery with 80W Ultra Charge.

: Both models have a 7000mAh Titan Battery with 80W Ultra Charge. Premium Display : 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED display on both phones.

: 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED display on both phones. Advanced Cooling : 7000mm² AirFlow VC Cooling System for better heat control.

: 7000mm² AirFlow VC Cooling System for better heat control. Camera Specs: P4 Pro 5G offers dual 50MP AI cameras on front and back with OIS and dual 4K 60FPS video recording. P4 5G has a 50MP main camera and 16MP front camera.

Dual-chip performance at the core

The Realme P4 Pro 5G combines Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor with a Hyper Vision AI chipset. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 is built on a 4nm process, has an 8-core CPU clocked up to 2.8 GHz, and includes an Adreno 722 GPU. The additional Hyper Vision AI chipset is dedicated to enhancing visuals and optimizing performance during demanding activities such as gaming.

The Realme P4 5G uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G, also on a 4nm process, with four Cortex-A78 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores. A dedicated Pixelworks GPU boosts display color accuracy and brightness.

Battery and cooling for heavy us

Both phones come with a 7000mAh Titan Battery and support 80W Ultra Charge, which Realme claims can take the battery from 0 to 50% in just 25 minutes. To manage heat, the 7000mm² AirFlow VC Cooling System works to keep performance stable during extended gaming sessions or prolonged 4K video recording.

Camera systems with AI assistance

The P4 Pro 5G features dual 50MP AI cameras on both front and rear. The rear sensor is a Sony IMX896 with Optical Image Stabilization, and the front camera uses a 50MP OV50D sensor. Both can record in 4K at 60 frames per second simultaneously. The Hypershot Architecture includes Ultra Steady video, AI Motion Stabilization, and several AI shooting modes.

The P4 5G offers a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide on the back. It supports 4K recording and comes with a 16MP IMX480 front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Realme P4 Series will be available for purchase on Flipkart and realme.com once it launches.

FAQs

Q1: What is the launch date and time for the Realme P4 Series in India?

A1: The Realme P4 Series is scheduled to launch on August 20, 2025, at 12 PM IST.

Q2: Which processors are used in the Realme P4 Pro 5G and Realme P4 5G?

A2: The Realme P4 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 with a Hyper Vision AI chipset, while the Realme P4 5G has the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G with a Pixelworks GPU.

Q3: Where can I buy the Realme P4 Series?

A3: The new phones will be sold online on Flipkart and the official realme.com website.

Q4: Does the Realme P4 Pro 5G have a high-refresh-rate display?

A4: Yes, the Realme P4 Pro 5G has a 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED display.

Q5: What is the battery capacity and charging speed of the P4 Series?

A5: Both models in the series come with a 7000mAh Titan Battery and support 80W Ultra Charge.