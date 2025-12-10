realme P4x and Watch 5 Go on Sale in India with Aggressive Introductory Pricing

realme has officially kicked off the first sale of its two new launches, the realme P4x smartphone and the realme Watch 5 smartwatch, in India today, December 10, 2025. There is a sense that the brand is trying to strike a balance between performance and practicality, especially with the way both devices have been positioned. The realme P4x comes in at an effective introductory price of INR 13,499, while the realme Watch 5, part of the company’s growing “Make in India” lineup, starts at INR 3,999. Both products became available at 12 Noon (IST) on realme.com, Flipkart, and across mainline retail channels.

Key Takeaways

The realme P4x sale began at 12 Noon on December 10 and is set to run for only 12 hours, which perhaps makes the offer feel a bit more urgent than usual. The smartphone starts at INR 13,499, a price that already includes INR 2,500 worth of introductory offers. Some of its headline features include the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, a sizable 7000mAh Titan Battery, and a 144Hz Sunlight Display.

As for the realme Watch 5, its sale also kicked off at 12 Noon. The smartwatch is priced at INR 3,999 after a INR 500 discount. It features a 1.97 inch AMOLED display, independent GPS support, HD Bluetooth calling, and “Make in India” manufacturing, which I think many buyers will appreciate.

realme P4x: Focused on Performance and Battery

The realme P4x is being promoted as “The Fastest 7000mAh Pioneer” in its segment, and the phrasing itself suggests how much emphasis the company is placing on endurance and day to day usability. The device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset built on a 6nm process, which should help deliver steady performance whether someone is multitasking or playing graphics intensive games.

One of the phone’s most notable strengths is its large 7000mAh Titan Battery, paired with 45W Fast Charge support. For longer gaming sessions, features like Bypass Charging and the Frost core Cooling System with a steel VC come into play. The cooling system is said to lower CPU temperatures by up to 20°C, and even if the exact numbers may vary in real world use, the attempt to manage heat feels quite thoughtful.

On the visual side, the realme P4x includes a 144Hz Sunlight Display that can reach up to 1,000 nits peak brightness, which should help with outdoor visibility. The camera setup is anchored by a 50MP AI main camera that supports 4K recording. The device also supports up to 18GB Dynamic RAM and uses UFS 3.1 storage. Its base configuration with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at INR 13,499 during the introductory offer period.

realme P4x Variant Pricing Variant

The realme P4x is available in three variants, and each one comes with its own introductory offer that brings the effective price down quite a bit. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at INR 15,999, but during the offer period it drops to INR 13,499.

The mid tier option, which bumps the RAM to 8GB while keeping storage at 128GB, carries a regular price of INR 17,499 and an introductory offer price of INR 14,999. For users who prefer more onboard space, the top variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is listed at INR 19,499, although the limited time offer brings it to INR 16,999.

realme Watch 5: An Advanced “Make in India” Smartwatch

The realme Watch 5 stands out as the brand’s latest “Make in India” wearable, developed in collaboration with Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL). I think this local production aspect may matter to many users who prefer domestically assembled devices. The smartwatch offers a fairly rounded mix of communication and fitness features.

It comes with a 1.97 inch AMOLED display inside a refined metallic frame. One of its strongest technical additions is the independent GPS module supporting five GNSS systems. This allows runners, cyclists, and even casual walkers to track their routes without needing to carry a paired smartphone. The watch includes 108 sports modes and key health monitoring tools like heart rate and SpO2 tracking. It also supports HD Bluetooth calling and includes NFC.

Battery life is another appealing part of the experience, with realme claiming up to 20 days in Light Mode, though real world usage can vary quite a bit depending on how many features you rely on. The Watch 5 is available in four colors: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, Mint Blue, and Vibrant Orange. After the INR 500 discount, it is priced at INR 3,999.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the primary difference between the realme P4x and other mid range phones?

A1: The realme P4x is primarily differentiated by its large 7000mAh Titan Battery with 45W Fast Charging and the inclusion of the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, which provides segment leading performance. It also features a 144Hz display and a sophisticated cooling system.

Q2: Does the realme Watch 5 require a phone for outdoor route tracking?

A2: No, the realme Watch 5 features an independent GPS with support for five GNSS systems. This allows the watch to accurately track your route and distance for outdoor activities like running or hiking, even if you leave your smartphone behind.

Q3: How long is the special introductory sale for the realme P4x?

A3: The first sale for the realme P4x is a limited time event, scheduled for only 12 hours on December 10, starting from 12 Noon (IST).

Q4: What are the main health and fitness features of the realme Watch 5?

A4: The realme Watch 5 offers 108 sports modes, independent GPS tracking, comprehensive health monitoring (Heart Rate, SpO2, Sleep, and Stress), and HD Bluetooth calling. It is also rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.