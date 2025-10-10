Realme Partners with Ricoh to Bring Street Photography Features to GT 8 Pro

Smartphone brand Realme has announced a new imaging partnership with RICOH IMAGING COMPANY LTD., the Japanese firm best known for its cameras. The collaboration, which has reportedly been in development for about four years, will be officially introduced on October 14 in Beijing, China. The first product from this partnership will be the Realme GT 8 Pro, a smartphone designed to deliver a fresh kind of mobile photography experience, particularly for younger users.

Key Takeaways

Realme and Ricoh are collaborating on mobile camera technology.

The upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro will be the first phone featuring their co-engineered camera system.

The partnership focuses on addressing common user frustrations, such as over-processed photos and repetitive hardware setups.

It aims to bring the authentic “street photography” aesthetic from Ricoh’s well-known GR camera series into the smartphone world.

In a recent discussion about the project, Realme’s Vice President and CMO, Chase Xu, shared that many young smartphone users are increasingly dissatisfied with current mobile photography trends. He mentioned two key issues: most phones use very similar camera hardware, and software algorithms tend to produce “perfect” but overly artificial photos. “People are getting tired of the same ‘perfect style’ photos. More and more, everyone wants to show their own style, instead of copying the same look,” Xu said.

This is where Ricoh’s expertise plays a major role. The Ricoh GR series has long been a favorite among street photographers for its sharp image quality, compact form, and quick response time. Kazunobu Saiki, General Manager at Ricoh, noted that both brands appeal to a younger, creative audience. He explained that the collaboration aims to inspire a new generation to find joy in capturing everyday life. Essentially, the goal is to bring the expressive, character-driven quality of traditional cameras into the mobile realm, giving users the freedom to create photos that feel truly personal.

The Realme GT 8 Pro will incorporate several new features developed through this joint effort. Realme and Ricoh’s research teams have reportedly worked on refining the phone’s optical hardware, color science, and tonal imaging. The device will also feature a customized user interface that mimics the experience of using a Ricoh GR camera. It’s expected to recreate the GR’s signature film-like tones and image styles, blending Ricoh’s three decades of imaging expertise with Realme’s understanding of young smartphone users.

The philosophy guiding this collaboration is summed up in the idea “Snap By No Rules.” As Chase Xu explained, the concept encourages users to capture life as it happens without worrying about composing a flawless shot. “It’s a fresh, young way to take photos. You don’t wait or try to make the perfect shot but just press the button and capture the moment,” he said.

More details about the Realme GT 8 Pro and the broader Realme, Ricoh partnership are expected to be revealed during the official launch event on October 14.

