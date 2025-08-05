News

realme Surpasses 300 Million Global Users Ahead of 7th Anniversary

realme has crossed the 300 million global user mark, adding 100 million users in record time. The brand prepares for its 7th anniversary with its 828 Fan Fest.

By Mahak Aggarwal
6 Min Read
realme Surpasses 300 Million Global Users Ahead of 7th Anniversary

Smartphone brand realme has just crossed a major milestone: its global user base now exceeds 300 million, according to figures confirmed by Counterpoint Research. It’s a significant moment for the company, especially considering how quickly it’s climbed the ranks in the intensely competitive smartphone market.

Contents
Key TakeawaysRelated FAQs

Key Takeaways

  • Global User Base: realme now has over 300 million users worldwide.
  • Accelerating Growth: The latest 100 million users joined in record time, its fastest growth phase yet.
  • Youth-Centered Strategy: Devices are tailored for photography, gaming, and everyday performance, particularly for younger users.
  • Anniversary Event: realme will mark its 7th anniversary during the annual 828 Fan Festival later this month.

realme reached its first 100 million users in 2021, about three years after it was founded. Two years later, it crossed the 200 million marks. Now, just over a year after that, it has added another 100 million, its quickest leap yet. That kind of acceleration suggests the brand’s appeal isn’t just holding steady; it’s growing stronger.

The company was founded in May 2018 by Sky Li and initially launched as a sub-brand under OPPO. But it didn’t take long for realme to break out on its own, especially after gaining traction in markets like India. It found a clear niche: delivering sleek, feature-rich phones at accessible prices, and more specifically, targeting young consumers who wanted value without sacrificing performance.

Over time, realme’s product portfolio has expanded to reflect different user needs and budgets. The GT series sits at the top end, often showcasing high-end chips and premium hardware. Then there’s the Number series, which focuses more on camera capabilities, some models even come with periscope lenses, a standout feature in that range. More recently, the brand introduced its P Series in India, which leans into performance for tasks like mobile gaming. It’s a layered strategy, but a logical one, helping realme stay competitive across several price points without diluting its core message.

realme also actively builds its image through cultural tie-ins. The brand has partnered with names like the Aston Martin Formula One Team, Coca-Cola for a limited-edition device, and even BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India). These collaborations aren’t just surface level, they help realme stay culturally visible, especially among younger demographics. It’s all part of the broader effort to stay relevant, and it seems to be working.

The company says it now has a global fan community of over 15 million users. And it doesn’t just talk at its audience; it engages with them. The biggest example of this is the annual 828 Global Fan Festival, held every August 28 to commemorate its founding. Last year’s event featured the debut of a 320W fast charging prototype that could refill a phone battery in minutes, a showcase of tech ambition as much as celebration.

Now, with its 7th anniversary just around the corner, anticipation is building again. While the company hasn’t teased anything specific yet, fans are expecting new products or at least some surprise tech demonstrations. Given the pace at which realme is growing, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see something bold. Maybe even a little unexpected.

Q: How many users does realme have worldwide?

A: As of August 2025, realme has surpassed 300 million users globally, according to data from Counterpoint Research.

Q: When was realme founded?

A: realme was founded by Sky Li in May 2018. It is set to celebrate its 7th anniversary in August 2025.

Q: Is realme a part of another company?

A: realme started as a sub-brand of OPPO but now operates independently within the BBK Electronics group, which also includes brands like OnePlus, OPPO, and Vivo.

Q: What are the main realme phone series?

A: realme’s main phone series include the flagship GT series (high performance), the mid-range Number series (camera-focused), and the P series (performance-focused for gaming).

Q: What is the realme 828 Fan Festival?

A: The 828 Fan Festival is an annual event hosted by realme on August 28th to celebrate its anniversary. The company uses the event to engage with its fan community and often announces new products or technologies.

Q: What is realme’s 320W charging technology?

A: realme showcased a 320W fast-charging technology prototype in 2024. It was demonstrated to be capable of charging a 4,600mAh battery from 0 to 100% in a few minutes. It has not yet been included in a commercially available smartphone.

Consistent Launches 4MP IP Warm Bullet Cameras in India with Color Night Vision and PoE
Indian Wearables Brand Boult Rebrands to GOBOULT, Targets Rs. 1,000 Crore Revenue
Sony Launches ECM-778 Professional Shotgun Microphone in India
Audi India Introduces 10-Year Warranty and 15-Year Roadside Assistance
vivo T4R 5G with Quad-Curved Display and IP69 Rating Launches in India
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
Previous Article Audi India Introduces 10-Year Warranty and 15-Year Roadside Assistance Audi India Introduces 10-Year Warranty and 15-Year Roadside Assistance
Next Article Sony Launches ECM-778 Professional Shotgun Microphone in India Sony Launches ECM-778 Professional Shotgun Microphone in India
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review: The Most Refined Foldable Yet
Infinix Note 50s Review
Infinix Note 50s Review: A Balanced Mid-Range Smartphone for India
LAVA Shark 5G Review
Lava Shark 5G Review: An Affordable 5G Smartphone for the Indian User
Fifine K037B Wireless Microphone System: A Detailed Review
Fifine K037B Wireless Microphone System: A Detailed Review
Sennheiser Profile Wireless 2
Sennheiser Profile Wireless 2-Channel Set Microphone Review – Creators are in for a Treat!

Latest News

ASUS Laptops Now Available for Instant Delivery on Swiggy Instamart
ASUS Laptops Now Available for Instant Delivery on Swiggy Instamart
By Gauri
Infinix GT 30 5G+ Debuts in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Chipset
Infinix GT 30 5G+ Debuts in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Chipset
By Mahak Aggarwal
Dyson Introduces Airwrap Co-anda 2x with Faster Motor and Intelligent Attachments
Dyson Introduces Airwrap Co-anda 2x with Faster Motor and Intelligent Attachments
By Aditi Sharma
Dyson Launches Omega Hair Care Range with Farm-Grown Ingredients
Dyson Launches Omega Hair Care Range with Farm-Grown Ingredients
By Vishal Jain
Western Digital Platform Sets New AI Storage Speed Records
Western Digital Platform Sets New AI Storage Speed Records
By Mahak Aggarwal
Uniqus Consultech Introduces AI UniVerse to Boost AI Adoption
Uniqus Consultech Introduces AI UniVerse to Boost AI Adoption
By Swayam Malhotra

You Might also Like