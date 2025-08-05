realme Surpasses 300 Million Global Users Ahead of 7th Anniversary

Smartphone brand realme has just crossed a major milestone: its global user base now exceeds 300 million, according to figures confirmed by Counterpoint Research. It’s a significant moment for the company, especially considering how quickly it’s climbed the ranks in the intensely competitive smartphone market.

Key Takeaways

Global User Base : realme now has over 300 million users worldwide.

: realme now has over 300 million users worldwide. Accelerating Growth : The latest 100 million users joined in record time, its fastest growth phase yet.

: The latest 100 million users joined in record time, its fastest growth phase yet. Youth-Centered Strategy : Devices are tailored for photography, gaming, and everyday performance, particularly for younger users.

: Devices are tailored for photography, gaming, and everyday performance, particularly for younger users. Anniversary Event: realme will mark its 7th anniversary during the annual 828 Fan Festival later this month.

realme reached its first 100 million users in 2021, about three years after it was founded. Two years later, it crossed the 200 million marks. Now, just over a year after that, it has added another 100 million, its quickest leap yet. That kind of acceleration suggests the brand’s appeal isn’t just holding steady; it’s growing stronger.

The company was founded in May 2018 by Sky Li and initially launched as a sub-brand under OPPO. But it didn’t take long for realme to break out on its own, especially after gaining traction in markets like India. It found a clear niche: delivering sleek, feature-rich phones at accessible prices, and more specifically, targeting young consumers who wanted value without sacrificing performance.

Over time, realme’s product portfolio has expanded to reflect different user needs and budgets. The GT series sits at the top end, often showcasing high-end chips and premium hardware. Then there’s the Number series, which focuses more on camera capabilities, some models even come with periscope lenses, a standout feature in that range. More recently, the brand introduced its P Series in India, which leans into performance for tasks like mobile gaming. It’s a layered strategy, but a logical one, helping realme stay competitive across several price points without diluting its core message.

realme also actively builds its image through cultural tie-ins. The brand has partnered with names like the Aston Martin Formula One Team, Coca-Cola for a limited-edition device, and even BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India). These collaborations aren’t just surface level, they help realme stay culturally visible, especially among younger demographics. It’s all part of the broader effort to stay relevant, and it seems to be working.

The company says it now has a global fan community of over 15 million users. And it doesn’t just talk at its audience; it engages with them. The biggest example of this is the annual 828 Global Fan Festival, held every August 28 to commemorate its founding. Last year’s event featured the debut of a 320W fast charging prototype that could refill a phone battery in minutes, a showcase of tech ambition as much as celebration.

Now, with its 7th anniversary just around the corner, anticipation is building again. While the company hasn’t teased anything specific yet, fans are expecting new products or at least some surprise tech demonstrations. Given the pace at which realme is growing, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see something bold. Maybe even a little unexpected.

