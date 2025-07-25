realme T200x TWS Buds Review: A Budget-Friendly Audio Companion

Stepping into the crowded true wireless stereo (TWS) market, realme has introduced its T200x TWS buds, aiming to offer a blend of features and affordability. After spending some real-world time with them on commutes, in Zoom calls, and during a few casual gaming sessions, I can confidently share a detailed take on their performance. I tested the Moonlight White variant, which adds a clean, understated elegance to the mix. Priced at INR 1,599 in India, these earbuds are clearly positioned for budget-conscious buyers seeking a feature-rich audio solution.

Key Takeaways

Competitive pricing with a surprisingly well-rounded feature set.

Punchy bass output thanks to 12.4mm dynamic drivers.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 25dB that performs respectably in daily scenarios.

Battery life stretches impressively to 48 hours with the case.

Stable connectivity via Bluetooth 5.4 and support for dual-device pairing.

Comfortable fit, though it can be a bit subjective depending on your ear shape.

Design and Build Quality

Visually, the Moonlight White realme T200x buds strike a pleasant balance between minimalism and freshness. The charging case is small, pebble-shaped, and fits nicely in most pockets. While it feels a bit plasticky to the touch, it does the job. I wouldn’t mind a slightly more premium texture, but for this price, it’s par for the course.

The earbuds are feather-light and ergonomically designed. They sit comfortably for extended listening, and during mild physical activity, they stayed in place well. I did notice the need for a quick adjustment here and there during workouts, but nothing overly annoying. The IP55 rating is a valuable touch for users who want durability in day-to-day or outdoor use.

Audio Performance

The 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers give the T200x a signature that’s clearly bass-forward. If you’re a fan of EDM, hip-hop, or anything with a heavy low-end, these buds deliver. The bass is impactful but doesn’t completely dominate, mids and highs still retain some clarity.

Vocals come through clearly in most genres, though complex compositions do reveal some limits in detail and separation. The realme Link app offers EQ customization, which really helps. Tweaking the settings made a noticeable difference for me, allowing a more balanced listening experience depending on the genre.

While they won’t satisfy hardcore audiophiles, for casual listening, podcasts, and streaming content, they’re more than up to the task.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Call Quality

ANC on the T200x is rated up to 25dB, and in everyday use, it noticeably lowers background noise. It doesn’t eliminate everything, but it does mute constant hums, like air conditioners or public chatter, enough to help you focus. It’s certainly better than expected for this price point.

Call quality was solid, too. With Quad-mic AI Deep Call Noise Cancellation, people on the other end reported hearing me clearly even with some ambient noise around. For work calls or voice chats on the go, it’s a dependable performer.

Battery Life

Battery life is a highlight. realme claims up to 48 hours with the case (ANC off), and in my usage, that held up pretty well. I averaged about 6-7 hours with ANC off and roughly 5 hours with ANC on. That’s more than enough for a full day’s use, and with the case offering multiple recharges, I only found myself plugging it in every few days.

Charging via USB Type-C is straightforward, and a full charge of the case took around two hours. That longevity means you can forget the charger on a short trip and still be covered.

Connectivity and Features

The T200x buds support Bluetooth 5.4, and pairing was seamless with both Android and iOS devices. Google Fast Pair worked without a hitch, making setup nearly instant.

One feature I loved was dual-device connectivity. Being able to switch between my phone and laptop without fiddling in settings is a small but impactful quality-of-life upgrade.

There’s also a 45ms low-latency mode for gaming. While not on par with dedicated gaming gear, it did reduce audio lag enough to make casual mobile gaming more enjoyable.

Touch controls are present and responsive, and via the realme Link app, they can be customized to your liking, a thoughtful addition at this price.

Key Specifications

Colour: Moonlight White

Price in India: INR 1,599

Driver Size: 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): Up to 25dB

Call Noise Cancellation: Quad-mic AI Deep Call Noise Cancellation

Bluetooth Version: 5.4

Audio Codecs: SBC, AAC

Battery Life (Earbuds): 7 hours (ANC off), 5 hours (ANC on)

Total Battery Life (with Case): 48 hours (ANC off), 30 hours (ANC on)

Charging Port: USB Type-C

Charging Time: Approx. 120 minutes (case)

Low Latency: 45ms (Game Mode)

Water and Dust Resistance: IP55 rated

Connectivity Features: Dual-device pairing, Google Fast Pair

Controls: Touch controls, customizable via realme Link app

Verdict

The realme T200x TWS buds tick a lot of boxes for a budget-friendly pair of wireless earbuds. At INR 1,599, they offer surprisingly strong sound, reliable ANC, long battery life, and thoughtful extras like dual-device support and customizable touch controls. Sure, the case could feel nicer and ANC isn’t class-leading, but those are small trade-offs considering the value here.

If you’re looking for an affordable, well-rounded audio companion for daily use – be it music, calls, or light gaming, the T200x buds in Moonlight White are a smart pick. realme has packed in enough functionality to make them stand out in their price range.

FAQs

Q1: Does the realme T200x TWS buds support active noise cancellation?

A1: Yes, they include ANC up to 25dB, which helps in reducing low-level ambient noise.

Q2: What is the battery life of the realme T200x TWS buds?

A2: Up to 7 hours with ANC off, and 5 hours with ANC on. With the case, total battery life can reach 48 hours.

Q3: Can I customize the sound settings on the realme T200x TWS buds?

A3: Yes, EQ and control settings can be customized via the realme Link app.

Q4: Are the realme T200x TWS buds suitable for gaming?

A4: Yes, with a 45ms low-latency game mode, they’re suitable for casual gaming.

Q5: Are the realme T200x TWS buds water resistant?

A5: Yes, they carry an IP55 rating for resistance against dust and light water exposure.