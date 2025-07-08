Realme Taps Vicky Kaushal as New Smartphone Ambassador, Realme 15 Series to Launch July 24

Realme, a brand that’s quickly carved out its space among Indian youth, has just roped in actor Vicky Kaushal as its new smartphone ambassador. The announcement is timed alongside the upcoming launch of the Realme 15 Series, a new AI-powered smartphone lineup set to debut in India on July 24, 2025. This collaboration is part of Realme’s push to deepen its identity and resonate more closely with younger audiences, all while staying true to its “Make it real” philosophy.

Key Takeaways:

Vicky Kaushal is now Realme’s official smartphone ambassador.

The Realme 15 Series will launch in India on July 24, 2025.

The new lineup brings next-gen AI features, including the AI Edit Genie.

Realme 15 Pro will come in Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, and Silk Purple.

Kaushal will headline the “Live for real” campaign tied to the launch.

The “Live for real” campaign, fronted by Kaushal, will drive the introduction of the Realme 15 Series. According to Realme, Kaushal’s authenticity, charisma, and his strong following among Gen Z and millennials make him a natural fit for the brand. His career—defined by bold choices and a deep connection with audiences—reflects the very qualities Realme wants to highlight: confidence, sincerity, and staying grounded.

Kaushal himself spoke about his alignment with Realme’s ethos, noting how the “Make it real” philosophy mirrors his own belief in staying true to oneself. He also expressed pride in joining forces with a brand that aims to fuel the dreams of India’s younger generation. Realme India’s CMO, Francis Wong, echoed this sentiment, stating that Kaushal brings with him a blend of relatability and originality that Realme sees as core to its brand DNA.

Designed with young, social-first users in mind, the Realme 15 Series emphasizes performance and personality. This time around, Realme is leaning heavily into AI, introducing features like the AI Edit Genie—a photo editing tool you can control with your voice. The design has also been refreshed, and the Realme 15 Pro will be available in three distinct colorways: Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, and Silk Purple.

Since its launch in 2018, Realme has grown at breakneck speed, reaching over 200 million users globally by 2023 and operating in 61 markets. The brand surpassed 100 million shipments in India alone. By 2024, its Number Series had grown 18% year-over-year, claiming close to 30% of the entry-premium market—thanks largely to its emphasis on camera prowess, sleek design, and overall performance. 5G smartphone shipments saw a staggering 168% YoY growth in Q1 2024.

Realme is also not just about smartphones. It’s aiming to be a tech democratizer for the younger crowd, introducing innovations like 320W Supersonic Charging and AI Voice-based Retoucher. The company maintains over 550 after-sales service centers in India and collaborates with designers to expand its lineup across categories: from the AI-heavy GT Series to the camera-centric Number Series, the power-focused P Series, the gamer-friendly Narzo Series, and the youth-targeted C Series.

