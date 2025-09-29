News

Realme Teases Game of Thrones Limited Edition for Upcoming 15 Pro Smartphone

Realme officially teases a Game of Thrones Limited Edition for its upcoming realme 15 Pro, hinting at a custom design and exclusive content for fans of the HBO series.

By Swayam Malhotra
6 Min Read
Realme Teases Game of Thrones Limited Edition for Upcoming 15 Pro Smartphone

Realme has confirmed that it is working on a special limited edition of its upcoming smartphone, the realme 15 Pro, inspired by HBO’s globally popular series Game of Thrones. The announcement came through a teaser image shared across the company’s social media platforms in India, sparking immediate excitement among smartphone users and fans of the fantasy drama. This move continues Realme’s trend of tying its products to pop culture franchises that already carry a loyal following.

Key Takeaways

  • Realme has teased a Game of Thrones special edition for the realme 15 Pro.
  • The limited-edition phone is expected to feature a custom design inspired by the series.
  • It will likely include a themed interface, exclusive packaging, and accessories.
  • Hardware specifications should remain the same as the standard realme 15 Pro.

The teaser shared by realme India’s official X account shows the silhouette of a smartphone set against the Iron Throne, one of the most recognizable symbols from Game of Thrones. That image alone has led many to speculate that the phone’s overall design will draw directly from the show’s world of Westeros. Online discussions have already picked up momentum, with fans guessing whether the device could feature a back panel designed with a Valyrian steel texture or perhaps colors inspired by iconic houses such as Stark, Targaryen, or Lannister.

What makes a limited-edition phone like this especially appealing is not just the look, but the whole package. Buyers can probably expect a custom retail box, inside of which the phone might come preloaded with a dedicated Game of Thrones software theme. That could include wallpapers, redesigned icons, ringtones, and notification sounds that echo the show’s music and effects. Realme may also add exclusive accessories, perhaps a protective case featuring a house sigil or even a SIM ejector tool shaped like a miniature sword.

This collaboration is hardly Realme’s first. The company has built a reputation for launching special edition phones tied to major entertainment properties. Previous examples include the realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition and the realme GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball Z edition. Both were praised in the Indian market for the level of detail in their designs and their strong appeal to fans of those franchises.

Despite the unique look, the internal hardware of the Game of Thrones edition is expected to match that of the standard realme 15 Pro. Current leaks suggest the phone will be powered by a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series chipset, paired with an AMOLED display featuring a high refresh rate. A versatile triple-camera setup is also expected, likely headlined by a high-resolution main sensor, along with support for fast charging.

Pricing for this edition will probably sit slightly above the standard model, mainly because of its custom design and collectible appeal. The exact launch date hasn’t been revealed yet, but it is expected to debut alongside the regular realme 15 Pro models later this year.

Q. When is the realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones edition launching in India?

A. Realme has not announced an official launch date yet. It is expected to launch along with the standard realme 15 Pro series, likely in the last quarter of 2025.

Q. What will be the price of the realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones edition?

A. The official price is not yet known. Generally, such limited edition models are priced ₹2,000 to ₹4,000 higher than the standard version of the same storage and RAM configuration.

Q. Will the Game of Thrones edition have better specifications than the normal realme 15 Pro?

A. No, the internal hardware and performance are expected to be identical to the standard realme 15 Pro. The differences will be purely cosmetic, related to the design, software theme, packaging, and in-box contents.

Q. Where can I buy the realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones edition?

A. These special edition phones are usually sold in limited quantities. They will likely be available for purchase through realme’s official website and major e-commerce platforms like Flipkart or Amazon India via flash sales.

Q. What special items will be included in the box?

A. The final contents are not confirmed, but the box for the Game of Thrones edition could include a custom-designed phone case, themed stickers, a collectible card, and a unique SIM ejector tool, in addition to the phone and standard charger.

