News

Realme Unveils 15000mAh Battery and Chill Fan Phone Concepts

Realme marks its 7th anniversary by revealing two concept phones: a device with a 15000mAh battery and a phone with a built-in cooling fan.

By Shweta Bansal
7 Min Read
Realme Unveils 15000mAh Battery and Chill Fan Phone Concepts

Realme, the popular smartphone brand among India’s youth, has just celebrated its seventh anniversary with an interesting showcase. Instead of simply reflecting on its growth, the company put the spotlight on two very real problems most users face today: batteries that die too soon and phones that heat up during heavy use. To address these, Realme introduced two concept devices, one featuring a massive 15000mAh Ultra-High-Density Battery and another with a built-in cooling system called the realme Chill Fan Phone. Both concepts are aimed at everyday challenges, showing how the brand continues to chase performance and practicality for its users.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • The 15000mAh battery concept uses 100 percent full silicon anode technology for high energy density.
  • A single charge could last up to four days of typical usage.
  • The Chill Fan Phone includes a miniature internal fan and thermoelectric cooling to lower core temperature.
  • This cooling system can reduce heat by up to 6°C, which helps with gaming and heavy performance.
  • Both products are currently concepts with no commercial release timeline announced.

A Look at the New Technologies

The 15000mAh battery is perhaps the most striking of the two. It is built on full silicon anode technology and achieves an impressive energy density of 1200 Wh/L. For users, this translates into extraordinary endurance, with a single charge lasting up to four days of general use. For those who create content, it supports 18 hours of continuous video recording, and for entertainment lovers, up to 53 hours of video playback.

Interestingly, even with this huge capacity, the phone is said to remain relatively slim at just 8.89mm thick. Realme achieved this by optimizing the motherboard design and refining the battery packaging. The device can also double up as a power bank with reverse charging, which feels practical for people on the go.

The Chill Fan Phone, on the other hand, tackles a different issue entirely. Overheating has long been a headache for gamers and heavy users. Realme’s solution integrates a miniature fan with thermoelectric cooling, a system usually seen in external accessories. By building it directly into the phone, Realme aims to make high-end cooling accessible to more people. The company says this technology can bring down a phone’s core temperature by around 6°C. That drop might not sound huge, but in demanding games like Genshin Impact or Honkai: Star Rail, it could make the difference between lag and smooth frame rates.

Realme’s Focus on India

India has been at the heart of Realme’s journey since 2018. Much of the brand’s identity has been shaped by listening to the demands of young Indians, who are often heavy gamers, content creators, and streamers. The two new technologies speak directly to those needs, addressing battery drain and heating during long sessions of use.

Realme’s growth over the past seven years has been rapid. By 2025, the brand had reached 300 million users globally and secured a place among the top five smartphone brands in 21 countries. Its product strategy has been clear too. The GT Series acts as the flagship, offering advanced AI and performance. The Number Series is meant for mainstream buyers who want a balance of cameras and power. Meanwhile, the P Series is designed as an online hero product, combining performance with style.

The company has also been investing in customer service. By the end of 2025, Realme plans to operate more than 650 service centers across India. This expansion reflects not just a focus on selling devices but also on ensuring support after purchase.

Taken together, the anniversary concepts and service plans highlight how Realme is trying to hold on to its core promise. The brand wants to keep solving real, everyday problems, whether that means batteries that last longer, phones that stay cooler, or simply better support when things go wrong.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is silicon anode technology?

A1: Silicon anode technology uses silicon in the battery’s negative electrode instead of graphite. This can increase energy density, meaning more power can be stored in the same space, leading to longer battery life.

Q2: What is thermoelectric cooling (TEC)?

A2: Thermoelectric cooling is a method that uses a small semiconductor device to transfer heat from one side to the other when an electric current is applied. This creates a cooling effect, which can be used to lower a phone’s internal temperature.

Q3: When will the realme 15000mAh battery phone and Chill Fan Phone be available?

A3: Realme has presented both devices as concepts. The company has not announced any specific commercial release dates. These technologies may appear in future products.

Q4: How does a phone with a fan work?

A4: The realme Chill Fan Phone uses a miniature internal fan and a TEC cooler to manage heat. The cooler transfers heat away from the core components, and the fan helps to dissipate that heat from the phone, keeping the device cool during demanding tasks like gaming.

Q5: What other technology has realme introduced recently?

A5: Realme has a history of introducing new technology. Some of its past developments include the world’s fastest 320W Supersonic Charging and AI-driven features like AI Edit Genie.

BenQ Launches PV3200U 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor in India for Video Creators
Redmi 15 5G Goes on Sale in India with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 and 7000mAh Battery
Qualcomm Introduces Dragonwing Q-6690, World’s First Processor With Integrated RFID
Samsung to Introduce New AI Tablets and Galaxy S25 Device on September 4
Realme P4 Pro Sale Commences, Features Dual-Chip Architecture and 144Hz AMOLED Display
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByShweta Bansal
Follow:
An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
Previous Article realme P4 Pro Sale Commences, Features Dual-Chip Architecture and 144Hz AMOLED Display Realme P4 Pro Sale Commences, Features Dual-Chip Architecture and 144Hz AMOLED Display
Next Article Samsung to Introduce New AI Tablets and Galaxy S25 Device on September 4 Samsung to Introduce New AI Tablets and Galaxy S25 Device on September 4
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds
Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds Review: A Fresh Take on Open-Ear Audio
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review: The Most Refined Foldable Yet
Infinix Note 50s Review
Infinix Note 50s Review: A Balanced Mid-Range Smartphone for India
LAVA Shark 5G Review
Lava Shark 5G Review: An Affordable 5G Smartphone for the Indian User
Fifine K037B Wireless Microphone System: A Detailed Review
Fifine K037B Wireless Microphone System: A Detailed Review

Latest News

Sony India Launches DOP Portraits, a New Series on Cinematography The realme P4 Pro is the first smartphone under ₹20,000 segment to feature a dual-chip architecture, pairing the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 with a dedicated Hyper Vision AI chipset co-developed with Pixelworks. This division of labor ensures sustained flagship-grade performance for gaming, multitasking, and AI-driven applications. While the Snapdragon SoC powers heavy computing and graphics, the Hyper Vision AI chip specializes in frame generation, AI upscaling, and visual enhancements, delivering an experience that rivals top-tier flagships. Equipped with a segment-leading 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED 4D Curve+ display, the realme P4 Pro boasts an industry-best 6500nits peak brightness, HDR10+ certification, and 1.07 billion colors for lifelike visuals. With TÜV Rheinland certification, 4320Hz high-frequency dimming, and low blue-light hardware protection, it combines professional-grade color reproduction with all-day eye comfort. Packing a massive 7000mAh Titan Battery into a slim 7.68mm frame, the realme P4 Pro sets a new record as the slimmest and lightest in its category. Optimized for endurance, it supports over 8 hours of BGMI at 90FPS, giving gamers and power users unmatched freedom without bulk. The realme P4 Pro leads its class with dual 50MP AI cameras, front and rear. On the back, a flagship 50MP Sony IMX896 sensor with OIS ensures crystal-clear portraits and nightscapes, while the 50MP OV50D front camera delivers sharp selfies and 4K vlogs. Both cameras support 4K 60FPS recording, empowering creators to shoot cinematic videos from any angle. Debuting the unique Living Nature Design, the realme P4 Pro uses premium tech-wood material for a tactile, durable back panel. Available in Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood, and Midnight Ivy, each finish reflects organic textures with a refined, modern polish, making it one of the most distinctive designs in the segment. The realme P4 Pro and realme P4 come equipped with AI-powered tools that enhance both photography and videography. The series introduces AI Edit Genie, which lets users edit photos through simple voice commands to add objects, swap backgrounds, adjust seasons, or remove unwanted elements instantly. On-device AI Inspiration fine-tunes brightness, exposure, skin tones, and glare for professional-looking results, while modes like AI Travel Snap, AI Landscape, and AI Snap Mode optimize framing and colors automatically. For video, Ultra Steady and AI Motion Stabilization deliver smooth output even in motion or low light, and a built-in document scanner makes quick work of pages and notes. Together, these features make the realme P4 Series a versatile option for creation, work, and everyday use. Pricing and Availability The realme P4 Pro is available in three storage variants: 8GB+128GB at an effective price of ₹19,999, 8GB+256GB at ₹21,999, and 12GB+256GB at ₹23,999. Consumers can now access the biggest launch offer exclusively today between 12 Noon and midnight, with the first sale beginning at 12 PM IST today. The realme P4 is available in three variants: 6GB+128GB at ₹14,999, 8GB+128GB at ₹15,999, and 8GB+256GB at ₹17,999. The smartphone’s early bird sale saw demand surge of 250% compared to the last generation, signaling strong consumer interest in the newly launched realme P4 Series. Both smartphones are sold via Flipkart, realme.com, and mainline stores nationwide. *For review guidelines & product images of realme P4 series, please refer here: Link Product Variant MOP Offline Offer NEP realme P4 Pro 12GB + 256GB ₹28,999 ₹3,000 Bank Offer + ₹2,000 Exchange Offer + No-cost-EMI of 3 Months ₹23,999 8GB + 256GB ₹26,999 ₹21,999 8GB + 128GB ₹24,999 ₹19,999 realme P4 Pro starting From 19999* Our Biggest Offer Only for First sale, today 12 Noon to Midnight realme P4 series available across Flipkart, realme.com, and mainline stores.
Sony India Launches DOP Portraits, a New Series on Cinematography
By Vishal Jain
FUJIFILM India Launches X Academy for Photography Enthusiasts
FUJIFILM India Launches X Academy for Photography Enthusiasts
By Gauri
India’s digital infrastructure
Tata Digital Leads Credit Access on ONDC with Over a Million Loan Applications
By Mahak Aggarwal
itel to Launch A90 Limited Edition with Premium Design and Enhanced Durability
itel to Launch A90 Limited Edition with Premium Design and Enhanced Durability
By Aditi Sharma
FUJIFILM to Participate in SEMICON India 2025
FUJIFILM to Participate in SEMICON India 2025
By Lakshmi Narayanan
boAt Partners with HrdWyr for First Indigenous Chip, Indus 1011
boAt Partners with HrdWyr for First Indigenous Chip, Indus 1011
By Mahak Aggarwal

You Might also Like