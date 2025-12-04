Realme Watch 5 Launches in India at ₹4,499 with AMOLED Display and Built-in GPS

Realme has officially brought the Realme Watch 5 to India, and I think it marks an interesting step in the company’s growing wearable lineup. The brand is positioning it as a display-focused smartwatch with reliable navigation, and it also carries the “Made in India” label, which Realme seems quite proud of. At a price of ₹4,499, the Watch 5 appears to sit in that sweet spot for budget buyers who still want a premium-looking smartwatch. Sales begin on December 10 at 12 PM.

Key Takeaways

Price: ₹4,499

Display: 1.97-inch AMOLED with 60Hz refresh rate

Battery Life: Up to 16 days on standard mode

Navigation: Independent GPS with 5 GNSS satellite positioning

Durability: IP68 resistance to water and dust

Availability: Sale starts December 10 through official channels

Display and Design Build

Realme has fitted the Watch 5 with a 1.97-inch AMOLED panel, which is still somewhat rare in the sub-₹5,000 category where many brands continue to opt for LCD screens. The display resolution sits at 390×450 pixels, and the 60Hz refresh rate gives the interface a noticeably smoother feel. In practice, the 600-nits peak brightness should allow most users to read notifications outdoors without too much effort, although extremely bright sunlight may still require adjusting the wrist a bit.

The watch itself uses an aluminum alloy crown that feels like it could add a touch of durability as well as improve navigation. There is a honeycomb pattern around the speaker opening, which I suppose helps reduce distortion or prevents water from staying trapped. The IP68 rating means it can handle dust exposure and brief water submersion, so using it during a swim or in the rain should not pose any issues. Color choices include Vibrant Orange, Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Mint Blue, offering a mix of bold and subtle tones.

Connectivity and Navigation

With Bluetooth 5.4 onboard, the Watch 5 benefits from better stability and range compared to older Bluetooth versions, and it should help slightly with power efficiency too. One of the more compelling features, especially for runners or cyclists, is the independent GPS. Realme is using 5 GNSS satellite systems, and this usually translates to more consistent route tracking accuracy without requiring a smartphone in your pocket.

There is also Bluetooth Intercom support, which typically enables short-range communication between compatible devices. The actual range will depend on the surroundings, which is something users might want to test themselves. The watch includes a built-in compass and NFC card functionality as well, though NFC use cases often vary by region.

Health and Software Features

The Watch 5 includes 108 sports modes, giving casual exercisers and more committed users plenty of activity profiles to explore. Post-workout indicators are available, the sort that help users get a better sense of their performance trends. The standard health tracking features Heart Rate, SpO2, sleep monitoring, and stress tracking are all present. It also includes menstruation management, which has become a fairly standard but still meaningful addition.

Realme has added what it calls “Game Guardian Mode.” While it sounds a bit unusual for a smartwatch, it seems intended to monitor stress spikes or elevated heart rate during intense gaming sessions. I think this feature makes sense for users who tend to game for long stretches without noticing physical strain.

Battery Performance

Battery life is one of those aspects people in India pay close attention to, and Realme claims up to 16 days of use on standard settings. This may vary quite a bit depending on how often GPS is used and whether Always-On Display is active. Still, considering the power draw of AMOLED panels, the rated backup does feel reassuring, especially for people who dislike charging their watch every couple of days.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of the Realme Watch 5 in India?

A1: The Realme Watch 5 is priced at ₹4,499.

Q2: Does the Realme Watch 5 have built-in GPS?

A2: Yes, it features independent GPS with 5 GNSS positioning, allowing route tracking without a phone.

Q3: Is the Realme Watch 5 waterproof?

A3: The watch has an IP68 rating, making it resistant to dust and water. It can withstand submersion in fresh water.

Q4: What is the peak brightness of the Realme Watch 5?

A4: The display supports up to 600 nits of peak brightness for outdoor visibility.

Q5: When does the sale start for Realme Watch 5?

A5: The first sale begins on December 10 at 12 PM.