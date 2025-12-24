realme Watch 5 Review: A Solid AMOLED Smartwatch with GPS Under ₹5000

I have been using the realme Watch 5 (Titanium Silver variant) as my primary smartwatch for the last few days. The budget smartwatch market in India is crowded, but realme often manages to find a sweet spot between price and features. With a price tag of ₹4,499, this new entrant promises a lot on paper: built-in GPS, a large AMOLED screen, and long battery life.

My goal with this review is simple. I want to tell you if this watch justifies your hard-earned money and if it survives the chaotic, busy lifestyle of an average Indian user. I tested it during my morning runs, while commuting in the metro, and even during sleep to check its comfort and accuracy.

Key Takeaways

The 1.97-inch AMOLED display is sharp and bright enough for outdoor use in India.

Independent GPS is a standout feature at this price point, offering accurate route tracking without a phone.

Battery life easily lasts over a week with heavy usage, matching the brand’s claims.

The Titanium Silver variant looks premium but retains a lightweight build suitable for sleep tracking.

Bluetooth calling works reliably indoors, though outdoor calls struggle with heavy traffic noise.

Design and Build Quality

When I first took the Titanium Silver variant out of the box, the first thing I noticed was the finish. It attempts to mimic the look of more expensive metal watches. The “Titanium” in the name refers to the colour finish rather than the material, as the casing is primarily a high-quality polycarbonate with a metallic coating. It looks stylish and does not feel cheap on the wrist.

The watch features a “3D-Wave” strap design. I found the silicone material soft and skin-friendly. I wore it continuously for 48 hours, including during a sweaty gym session and while sleeping, and I did not experience any skin irritation or itchiness. The strap has a standard buckle mechanism which feels secure.

On the right side, there is a functional crown made of aluminum alloy. It offers decent tactile feedback when pressed. However, navigating the menu entirely with the crown is not possible; you mostly use it to wake the screen or go back, relying on touch for scrolling.

Display Experience

The 1.97-inch AMOLED panel is arguably the strongest selling point here. Moving from a TFT or LCD screen to this AMOLED display is a noticeable jump. The blacks are deep, and the colours pop vividly.

I tested the 600 nits peak brightness under direct afternoon sunlight in Delhi. The visibility remains good. You can read notifications and check the time without shading the screen with your hand. The 60Hz refresh rate ensures that animations and scrolling through the menu feel smooth. It is not as fluid as a high-end smartphone screen, but for a watch in this segment, it performs admirably.

The Always-On Display (AOD) feature is present. It drains the battery faster, but it is nice to have the time visible at a glance without flicking your wrist.

Performance and Software

The realme Watch 5 runs on a proprietary operating system. It is simple and gets the job done. You do not get an app store to install third-party apps like Spotify or WhatsApp, which is standard for this category.

Navigating through the interface is lag-free. Swiping down brings up the control center, and swiping up reveals notifications. I noticed the notification support is extensive. You can read messages from WhatsApp, Instagram, and SMS clearly. However, you cannot reply to messages from the watch, which is a limitation some users might find annoying.

I paired the watch with the realme Link app on my Android phone. The pairing process was quick. The app provides a detailed breakdown of health metrics and allows you to customize watch faces. Speaking of watch faces, there are over 300 options available. I settled on a minimal analog face, but there are plenty of funky and data-rich options too.

Bluetooth Calling

Bluetooth calling is a feature that many Indian buyers prioritize. The realme Watch 5 comes with a built-in microphone and a honeycomb speaker setup.

I made several calls to my friends and family directly from the watch. Indoors, the experience is excellent. The speaker is loud enough to hear the other person clearly, and the microphone picks up my voice well.

Outdoors, the experience varies. If you are in a quiet park, it works fine. However, whilst walking near a busy road, the background noise suppression struggles slightly. The person on the other end could hear the traffic noise, although my voice was still audible. It is useful for quick calls, but I would not recommend it for long conversations in noisy environments.

Health and Fitness Tracking

This section is where the realme Watch 5 separates itself from cheaper competition. The inclusion of independent GPS is a major advantage.

GPS Accuracy: I went for a 3-kilometer jog without carrying my phone. The watch latched onto the GPS signal within 15 to 20 seconds, which is reasonably fast. The route tracking was surprisingly accurate. It mapped my path through the park correctly, only deviating slightly when I ran under dense tree cover. For runners and cyclists who prefer leaving their heavy phones at home, this is a very useful addition.

Step and Heart Rate Tracking: I compared the step count with a medical-grade pedometer. The realme Watch 5 had an error margin of about 3-5%, which is acceptable. The heart rate monitoring is consistent. I tested it against a pulse oximeter, and the resting heart rate readings were almost identical.

Sleep Tracking: The sleep tracking gives you data on deep sleep, light sleep, and REM cycles. The “Time to bed” and “Time to wake up” metrics were precise. It even provides a sleep score which helps you understand your sleep quality better.

Other Features: The SpO2 sensor works well for spot checks, but remember, this is not a medical device. The stress monitoring feature is interesting but harder to verify for accuracy.

Battery Life and Charging

Realme claims up to 16 days of battery life. In my testing, I kept the heart rate monitoring on ‘Always’, used GPS for 30 minutes daily, and had notifications turned on for major apps.

With this heavy usage, the watch drained about 10-12% battery per day. This projects to roughly 8 to 9 days of heavy usage, which is impressive. If you turn off the continuous health monitoring and AOD, you could easily hit the 14-16 day mark.

Charging is done via a magnetic pin charger included in the box. It takes a little under two hours to charge from 0 to 100%.

Key Specifications

Display: 1.97-inch AMOLED, 600 nits brightness, 60Hz refresh rate

Resolution: 390 x 450 pixels

Built-in GPS: Yes (Supports 5 GNSS Systems)

Battery: 460mAh (Up to 16 days typical usage)

Calling: Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Cancellation

IP Rating: IP68 Dust and Water Resistance

Sports Modes: 108+ Sports Modes

Sensors: Heart Rate, SpO2, Accelerometer

OS: Proprietary realme UI

App Support: realme Link

Price in India: ₹4,499

Verdict

The realme Watch 5 is a compelling option for anyone looking for a reliable smartwatch under ₹5000. It focuses on the basics-display, battery, and fitness tracking and executes them very well. The addition of independent GPS makes it a superior choice for fitness enthusiasts compared to many rivals that rely on connected phone GPS.

If you want a smartwatch that looks premium, lasts long on a single charge, and helps you track your runs accurately, the realme Watch 5 is definitely worth buying. The Titanium Silver colour variant, in particular, looks more expensive than it actually is. While it lacks advanced smart features like app installation or message replies, it handles the core smartwatch duties with efficiency.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Does the realme Watch 5 have built-in GPS?

A1: Yes, the realme Watch 5 comes with an independent GPS that supports 5 GNSS satellite systems, allowing you to track outdoor activities without your phone.

Q2: Can I connect the realme Watch 5 to an iPhone?

A2: Yes, you can pair the watch with an iPhone using the realme Link app available on the Apple App Store.

Q3: Is the strap of the realme Watch 5 replaceable?

A3: Yes, the watch uses standard detachable straps, so you can easily swap them out for third-party straps of the same width.

Q4: Can I play music directly on the watch?

A4: No, the watch does not have internal storage for music files. However, you can use it to control music playing on your smartphone (play, pause, skip tracks, volume control).

Q5: Is the realme Watch 5 suitable for swimming?

A5: The watch has an IP68 rating, which protects it against dust and water immersion. It is safe for splashes, rain, and sweat, but it is generally not recommended for deep swimming or high-pressure water activities like diving.

Q6: How do I charge the realme Watch 5?

A6: You charge it using the magnetic charging cable provided in the box. You can plug the USB end into any standard USB adapter or a laptop port.

Q7: Does it support Always-On Display (AOD)?

A7: Yes, the AMOLED screen supports Always-On Display, allowing you to see the time without waking up the watch.