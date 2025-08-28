News

Redmi 15 5G Goes on Sale in India with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 and 7000mAh Battery

Redmi 15 5G is now available in India, featuring a 7000mAh battery, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, and AI camera features starting at ₹14,999.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
Redmi 15 5G Goes on Sale in India with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 and 7000mAh Battery

Redmi’s latest launch, the Redmi 15 5G, has officially gone on sale in India. Priced from ₹14,999, the phone is available through Mi.com, Amazon.in, and Xiaomi’s retail stores across the country. It comes packed with a massive 7000mAh battery, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, and a handful of AI-driven features aimed at enhancing photography and everyday usability. For Xiaomi, this release is another step in expanding its 5G lineup in one of its biggest markets.

Key Takeaways

  • Available on Mi.com, Amazon.in, and Xiaomi retail stores.
  • 7000mAh battery with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor.
  • 6.9-inch FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate.
  • 50MP AI dual camera and 8MP front camera.
  • Runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2 with Android 15.
  • Pricing starts at ₹14,999 for the 6GB+128GB model.

Specifications and Features

One of the biggest highlights of the Redmi 15 5G is its 7000mAh EV-grade battery powered by Si-C Technology. According to the company, it delivers up to 48 hours of usage on a single charge and is designed to last long-term, retaining 80% of its capacity even after 1600 charging cycles. It supports 33W fast charging and also 18W reverse charging, so the phone can double up as a power bank for other devices. Interestingly, Xiaomi claims that the final 1% of the battery alone can give users up to 55 hours of call time or 13.5 hours on standby.

For visuals, the phone sports a 6.9-inch FHD+ Adaptive Sync display with a 144Hz refresh rate, something gamers and streamers will likely appreciate. The display also comes with TÜV Rheinland triple certification for eye protection. Audio is powered by Dolby-certified loudspeakers, with what Xiaomi calls a “200% boosted audio experience.”

On the camera side, the Redmi 15 5G is equipped with a 50MP AI dual camera with an f/1.75 aperture. It supports AI-based tools such as AI Erase, AI Sky, and AI Beauty, along with a range of film filters for a more creative touch. Up front, users get an 8MP selfie camera, suitable for both selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the phone runs on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM (including virtual RAM) and UFS 2.2 storage for faster performance. This setup is tailored for multitasking, productivity, and casual gaming. On the software side, it comes with Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on Android 15, offering features like Circle to Search and Gemini Live integration.

Design-wise, the Redmi 15 5G comes with a Royale Chrome finish, aerospace-grade metal camera protection, and quad-curved edges for a more comfortable grip.

Pricing and Color Options

The Redmi 15 5G is available in three configurations:

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: ₹14,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: ₹15,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: ₹16,999

Color choices include Sandy Purple, Frost White, and Midnight Black.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is the price of the Redmi 15 5G in India?

A.MThe starting price of the Redmi 15 5G is ₹14,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. The other variants are priced at ₹15,999 and ₹16,999.

Q. What is the battery capacity of the Redmi 15 5G?

A. The Redmi 15 5G has a 7000mAh EV-grade battery with Si-C Technology. It supports 33W fast charging and 18W reverse charging.

Q. What processor is in the Redmi 15 5G?

A. The Redmi 15 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor.

Q. Does the Redmi 15 5G have 5G connectivity?

A. Yes, the phone supports 5G connectivity as indicated by its name.

Q. What operating system does the Redmi 15 5G use?

A. The device runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2 with Android 15.

ByMahak Aggarwal

You Might also Like