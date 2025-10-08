Reliance Jio Introduces New JioBharat Phones with Added Safety Functions

Reliance Jio has expanded its JioBharat phone series with the launch of new models that come equipped with added safety functions. The company’s goal remains clear: to make 4G internet accessible to India’s massive base of feature phone users, while also giving them essential safety tools. These phones continue to be priced in an affordable range, keeping them within reach of everyday users. Reliance Jio, one of India’s largest telecom operators, first rolled out the JioBharat platform in July 2023 to help users shift from older 2G networks to the much faster 4G ecosystem.

Key Takeaways

The new JioBharat models now include pre-installed safety applications.

They support 4G connectivity for HD voice calls and fast internet browsing.

Users can make UPI payments through the built-in JioPay app.

The devices provide access to Jio’s entertainment apps like JioCinema and JioSaavn.

Exclusive, low-cost monthly recharge plans are available for JioBharat users.

The newly added safety features seem especially practical for people living in remote or less connected regions. Each phone includes a dedicated SOS button which, when pressed, sends an alert containing the user’s location to pre-selected emergency contacts. It’s a small but important function that could make a real difference in urgent situations. There’s also an option for users to share their live location with friends or family for a chosen period, which adds an extra layer of reassurance.

The JioBharat phones run on a customized software platform built specifically for basic devices. Typical specifications include a 2.4-inch display, a 2000 mAh battery, and a simple digital rear camera. While modest in performance, these specs are well-suited to the phone’s main purpose: reliable connectivity and access to key digital services. Users can listen to music through JioSaavn, stream videos on JioCinema, and make UPI-based transactions with JioPay. It’s a straightforward but thoughtful blend of utility and accessibility.

Jio’s broader vision behind the JioBharat initiative ties into its mission for a “2G-mukt Bharat,” or a 2G-free India. A large share of mobile users in the country still depends on 2G devices with limited or no internet capability. By introducing a low-cost 4G device combined with affordable data plans, Jio hopes to bridge that gap and bring more people online.

The base JioBharat plan is priced at ₹123 for 28 days, offering unlimited voice calls and 14 GB of 4G data (0.5 GB per day). For those who prefer a longer-term option, there’s also an annual plan available for ₹1234. The phones are available across Reliance Digital stores, Jio Retail outlets, and various mobile phone retailers nationwide.

Perhaps what stands out most about the JioBharat series is how it continues to evolve with each release, not just improving connectivity but quietly addressing safety and convenience in a way that feels genuinely considerate of users’ everyday realities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the new JioBharat phone?

A. The JioBharat phones are priced starting at ₹999, making them one of the most affordable 4G-enabled phones in the Indian market.

Q. What are the main safety features in the new JioBharat phone?

A. The new models include a dedicated SOS button for emergencies and a feature to share your live location with selected contacts for a temporary period.

Q. Can I use UPI on the JioBharat phone?

A. Yes, the phone comes with the JioPay app, which allows users to perform UPI transactions like sending and receiving money directly from the device.

Q. What entertainment apps are available on the JioBharat phone?

A. The phone provides access to Jio’s entertainment applications, including JioCinema for movies and shows, and JioSaavn for music.

Q. What are the recharge plans for the JioBharat phone?

A. Jio offers special plans for JioBharat users. The primary monthly plan costs ₹123 for 28 days and includes unlimited calling and 14 GB of data. There is also an annual plan priced at ₹1234.