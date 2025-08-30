Reliance Jio Launches JioFrames, Its Answer to Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

Reliance Jio is officially entering the smart eyewear space with JioFrames, its debut pair of AI-powered smart glasses. At ₹12,999, it feels like Jio is once again leaning into its signature strategy of aggressive pricing, possibly hoping to replicate the kind of disruption it created in the telecom sector.

Key Takeaways

• Product Launch: Reliance Jio has introduced its first smart glasses, called JioFrames

• Affordable Price: The glasses are priced at ₹12,999, making them a competitive option in the smart eyewear market

• Core Features: Includes a 12MP camera, open-ear audio, and a built-in AI voice assistant

• Market Competition: Designed to compete with higher-end products like the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses

• Availability: Will be sold through Reliance Digital stores, Jio’s website, and JioMart

JioFrames are designed to look like something you’d wear daily rather than just a tech novelty. They come with a rectangular frame and are available in three shades: Midnight Black, Electric Blue, and Sunset Brown. The frames are lightweight, stylish, and subtle enough that you might forget they’re smart glasses.

The device integrates a 12MP camera right on the front of the frame. It’s capable of taking high-resolution photos and shooting video in 1080p. A small LED indicator lights up whenever the camera is recording, which is a useful touch to keep things transparent. You can start recording or take a photo using a capture button located on the right arm of the glasses.

When it comes to audio, JioFrames use an open-ear speaker system, embedding tiny speakers into the arms of the frame. This lets users listen to music, podcasts, or directions without losing awareness of their surroundings. A five-microphone array helps improve voice clarity on calls, filtering out background noise.

One of the more useful additions is the built-in AI assistant, which wakes up with the command “Hello Jio.” From there, you can make calls, send texts, control media, or ask for information. It pairs over Bluetooth 5.3 and works with both Android and iOS devices.

Battery performance is modest but functional. You get about 5 hours of mixed use per charge. The included charging case provides four more full charges, extending total usage to around 25 hours.

So where does JioFrames fit in this growing market?

At its price point, JioFrames significantly undercuts premium offerings like the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which cost more than ₹30,000 in India. That difference alone might be enough to sway buyers who were curious about smart glasses but couldn’t justify the steep prices.

Reliance Jio has a history of entering markets with aggressively priced products, and this launch feels no different. JioFrames might not be the most powerful wearable on the market, but with a strong mix of features and a consumer-friendly price, they could become an attractive choice for both tech enthusiasts and casual users.

Sales will begin through Reliance Digital stores, the official Jio website, and JioMart. Whether JioFrames can capture the mainstream is still uncertain, but the company seems confident it has found a sweet spot between practicality and innovation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What are JioFrames?

A. JioFrames are smart glasses developed by Reliance Jio. They have a built-in camera, speakers, microphones, and an AI assistant to perform tasks like taking photos, making calls, and listening to music.

Q. How much do JioFrames cost in India?

A. JioFrames are priced at ₹12,999.

Q. What can JioFrames do?

A. You can use JioFrames to capture photos, record 1080p videos, make and receive phone calls, listen to music or podcasts, and interact with a voice AI assistant for hands-free control.

Q. Can JioFrames record video?

A. Yes, JioFrames can record video in 1080p resolution.

Q. How are JioFrames different from Ray-Ban Meta glasses?

A. The main difference is the price. JioFrames are significantly more affordable. While both offer similar core functions like a camera and audio, Jio’s product is tailored with an aggressive price for the Indian market.

Q. Where can I buy JioFrames?

A. JioFrames are available for purchase at Reliance Digital stores across India, on the Reliance Digital website, and through the JioMart e-commerce platform.