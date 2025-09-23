Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition Launches in India, Gets New Top Variant

Renault India has rolled out a special 10th Anniversary Edition of the Kwid, celebrating a decade of its entry-level hatchback on Indian roads. Prices for the anniversary model start at ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Alongside it, the carmaker has also introduced a brand-new range-topping variant called the Climber Pro, which is priced at ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are already open at Renault dealerships across the country, with deliveries expected to begin soon.

Key Takeaways

What’s New: Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition launched

Starting Price: Special edition begins at ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

New Top Model: Climber Pro variant added to the lineup

Engine: No mechanical changes, same 1.0-litre petrol engine

Availability: Bookings open, deliveries likely from next month

When the Renault Kwid first arrived in India back in 2015, it stood out for its SUV-inspired styling in a space dominated by very basic small cars. Over time, it carved its own identity in the segment. Now, this 10th Anniversary Edition builds upon the top-spec Climber variant and gets a few cosmetic touches to set it apart.

There’s a new ‘Stellar Blue’ shade on offer, along with the familiar dual-tone paint schemes. Subtle details, like the ’10th Anniversary’ badges on the C-pillar and the tailgate, blacked-out roof and mirrors, and roof rails, make it feel a bit more special. Renault has also given it newly designed dual-tone flex wheels to round out the look.

Step inside and you’ll notice the updates continue in small but noticeable ways. The fabric upholstery comes with blue contrast stitching, the headrests are embossed with a ’10’ insignia, and there’s a special plaque on the dashboard. Feature-wise, it’s still similar to the standard Climber, so you get an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, dual airbags, power windows, and so on.

The Climber Pro variant, however, takes things a notch higher. Positioned above all other trims, it carries over everything from the Climber but adds a couple of nice-to-have features that aren’t usually seen in this budget range: a wireless phone charger and rear AC vents. Small additions, but ones that could matter in day-to-day use.

Under the skin, nothing changes. Both the 10th Anniversary Edition and the Climber Pro continue with the tried-and-tested 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder SCe petrol engine. It produces 68 PS and 91 Nm of torque, paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. Renault claims mileage figures of up to 22.3 km/l, which should still appeal to value-conscious buyers.

In a way, these new editions aren’t about redefining the Kwid but about keeping it relevant. With competition tightening in the entry-level car market, Renault seems to be reminding buyers why the Kwid has managed to stay in the game for a decade.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition?

A. The Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition starts at ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The price will vary slightly based on the city and chosen transmission.

Q. Are there any changes to the engine or mileage?

A. No, the Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition uses the same 1.0-litre petrol engine as the standard models. It produces 68 PS and 91 Nm of torque. The mileage also remains the same, with a claimed figure of up to 22.3 km/l.

Q. What new features are available in the Kwid?

A. The Anniversary Edition has cosmetic updates like a new colour, special badging, and interior highlights. The new top-end Climber Pro variant adds a wireless charger and rear AC vents to the feature list.

Q. What is the main difference between the Anniversary Edition and the new Climber Pro variant?

A. The Anniversary Edition is a cosmetic package based on the Climber variant to celebrate 10 years of the Kwid. The Climber Pro is a new, permanent top-tier variant that adds functional features like a wireless charger and rear AC vents over the standard Climber model.

Q. When can I buy the new Renault Kwid models?

A. Bookings for both the 10th Anniversary Edition and the Climber Pro variant are currently open at all authorised Renault dealerships across India.