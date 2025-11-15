Rockstar Games brings Red Dead Redemption to Netflix, mobile, and new consoles December 2

Rockstar Games is preparing to bring Red Dead Redemption back into the spotlight on December 2, 2025, and I think this rollout feels bigger than a simple rerelease. The studio is reintroducing the classic Western adventure for several new platforms, and yes, the much-loved Undead Nightmare expansion is coming along with it. One of the most noticeable parts of this announcement is that the game will finally reach mobile devices for the first time through Netflix Games, which still feels a little surprising even if we have seen Netflix slowly expand its gaming lineup.

Key Takeaways

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare launch on December 2, 2025.

New platforms include Netflix Games (iOS and Android), PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Netflix subscribers can play the game on mobile at no extra cost.

Existing digital owners on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch get free upgrades.

New versions feature 4K resolution, 60fps, HDR, and DLSS (on Switch 2).

The mobile release is understandably generating the most conversation. Netflix subscribers can simply open the Netflix Games app on iOS or Android and start playing at no additional cost, which perhaps still feels unusual for a game of this size. There are no ads and no in-app purchases; the whole setup seems designed to offer a console-style experience on a phone or tablet. Rockstar has added touchscreen controls specifically for mobile, though players might still prefer a controller, depending on how they usually play.

Console players are not being left out either. Red Dead Redemption is landing on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S with upgrades fans have been asking about for years. These include support for resolutions up to 4K, performance up to 60 frames per second, and HDR improvements that should make the lighting and landscapes feel a bit richer. It is a fairly straightforward upgrade, but for many people, that might be exactly what they wanted from a modern release.

The Nintendo Switch 2 version also gets some attention. Rockstar confirmed that this edition will use DLSS technology to improve image quality, something that could make a noticeable difference on the newer hardware. Anyone who already owns a digital copy of the game on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or original Nintendo Switch will receive a free upgrade. That means players can move to the newer version without paying again, which is a welcome decision that does not happen as often as people hope. Some platforms will even support mouse input, which is an interesting addition and not something I personally expected.

This release includes the full Undead Nightmare expansion. It is a separate story that shifts the tone considerably, taking the familiar Western setting and filling it with zombie encounters, mythical creatures, and more of a survival focused structure. Including it in the package adds a meaningful amount of content, and many players still consider it one of Rockstar’s most memorable expansions.

All versions, whether on mobile or on the latest consoles, launch on December 2, 2025. The updates aim to deliver smoother performance and more immersive presentation while preserving the atmosphere and storytelling that helped Red Dead Redemption stand out in the first place.

