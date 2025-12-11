Rockstar Games Launches Major GTA Online Update with Mansions and Michael De Santa

GTA Online has rolled out its newest major content expansion, and it feels like one of those updates that players have been waiting on for a long time, perhaps even since the early days of the game. The update is called “A Safehouse in the Hills” and it is now live on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It brings back Michael De Santa from Story Mode, which is something fans have talked about for years, along with purchasable luxury mansions, fresh missions tied to a growing surveillance threat, and a handful of new vehicles that add a bit more personality to the streets of Los Santos.

Key Takeaways

New Mansions: Three high end luxury properties are now available across Vinewood and Tongva Hills.

Michael Returns: Michael De Santa and his wife Amanda make their first GTA Online appearance since 2013.

New Missions: A storyline called “KnoWay Out” focuses on taking down a mass surveillance network with Avi Schwartzman.

New Cars: Players can now pick up the Pfister X-treme, Übermacht Sentinel XS4, and Grotti GT750.

Mission Creator: A new toolkit opens the door for players to design and share their own missions.

Experience High End Living in Los Santos

The centerpiece of the update is the ability to buy one of three new mansions. Players can choose between the Richman Villa, the Tongva Estate, or the Vinewood Residence. Each one feels a little different, though they all share that luxurious energy Rockstar tends to reserve for big expansions. These properties are not only decorative. They come with practical features meant to make it easier to manage a growing criminal empire.

Every mansion includes a Master Control Terminal. I think this is particularly helpful for players who juggle several businesses at once, since it puts everything in a single place instead of forcing constant travel across the map. Mansion owners also gain access to an AI Assistant. This tool helps with quick travel between properties and can even improve production at various businesses, which might seem like a small detail but often makes a noticeable difference during long grinding sessions.

Each home features a 20 vehicle garage, a pool, a hot tub, and a gym where players can earn temporary stat boosts. For those who like customizing their criminal lifestyle, optional upgrades include an Armory, an Arcade, and a Vehicle Workshop. Rockstar has also added a new security upgrade for reducing or preventing raids on player businesses. It is a practical addition that, honestly, many players have probably wished for over the years.

The KnoWay Out Storyline

Alongside the new real estate, Rockstar introduced a new narrative arc titled “KnoWay Out”. In this set of missions, players work with Avi Schwartzman to disrupt KnoWay, a tech startup pushing a self driving vehicle surveillance network across Los Santos. It is a free set of missions and does not require mansion ownership, which keeps it accessible to anyone who simply wants new story content without investing in property.

Finishing the full “KnoWay Out” storyline as a Leader grants a weekly bonus of GTA 400000, which adds an appealing incentive to revisit the missions. Perhaps the most nostalgic aspect of this update is the return of Michael De Santa, who appears with Amanda. Their presence brings a sense of continuity that long time GTA V players will probably appreciate, even if it is just through cutscenes and mission interactions after more than a decade of absence.

The update expands dealership offerings with several new vehicles. The Pfister X-treme arrives as a futuristic Super class model, while the Übermacht Sentinel XS4 Sedan brings a more grounded but stylish modern look. The Grotti GT750 offers a retro Sports Classic design for players who enjoy something a little more vintage.

Rockstar has also released the Mission Creator. This tool lets players build their own unique missions and share them with the community. I suspect this might lead to quite a variety of creative, and sometimes chaotic, mission types over time. The Missile Lock On Jammer capability has been added to 50 more vehicles, giving players better defensive options in busy public lobbies where explosions tend to show up unexpectedly.

Benefits for GTA Plus Members

GTA Plus members receive a few extra perks tied to this update. Subscribers gain early access to the new Vapid FMJ MK V supercar. They also get a 50 percent discount on HSW Upgrades, and they can use the Vinewood Club App to send remote orders to staff at their Hangar, Warehouse, or Bail Office. These bonuses may seem small at first, although they add up for players who are consistently active.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: How do I start the new KnoWay Out missions?

A1: You can start these missions by visiting the “A” icon on your map, which marks the location of Avi Schwartzman. You do not need to own a mansion to begin these missions.

Q2: Where can I buy the new mansions?

A2: The new mansions are listed on the in game real estate website, Prix Luxury Real Estate. You can choose between the Richman Villa, Tongva Estate, or Vinewood Residence.

Q3: Is Michael De Santa a playable character?

A3: No, Michael De Santa appears as an NPC (Non Playable Character) in the new cutscenes and missions. You cannot play as him directly.

Q4: What is the price of the new Pfister X-treme?

A4: The Pfister X-treme is available at Legendary Motorsport. Prices in the game can vary, but it is listed as a high end Super class vehicle, likely costing over GTA 2000000 based on similar models.

Q5: Can I customize the new mansions?

A5: Yes, you can add features like an Armory, Arcade, Vehicle Workshop, and even choose a nameable pet dog or cat for your property.