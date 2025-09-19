Royal Enfield Offers 350cc Bikes on Flipkart from September 22

Royal Enfield, one of the most recognizable names in Indian motorcycling, is teaming up with Flipkart to make its 350cc range available for online booking. Starting Monday, September 22, 2025, customers will be able to reserve models like the Bullet 350, Classic 350, and Hunter 350 directly through Flipkart’s website and app. The idea here is simple: bring the brand closer to riders, especially in smaller towns and cities where Flipkart already has a strong reach.

Key Takeaways

What’s Happening: Royal Enfield will list its 350cc motorcycles for booking on Flipkart.

Models Available: Bullet 350, Classic 350, and Hunter 350.

Start Date: Bookings open Monday, September 22, 2025.

How it Works: Customers pay a token booking amount on Flipkart. The remaining payment and delivery process will be completed through the nearest authorized Royal Enfield dealership.

How the Online Booking Works

The booking process is fairly straightforward. Buyers can browse the Royal Enfield lineup on Flipkart, choose their preferred motorcycle and colour, and then pay the ex-showroom price listed for their city as the booking amount.

After the booking goes through, the details are shared with the closest Royal Enfield dealership. A dealer representative will then step in to handle the rest. That means finalizing the full payment, taking care of registration paperwork, and any other formalities. The actual delivery of the motorcycle still happens at the dealership, which keeps the experience grounded in the traditional buying process while adding the convenience of an online start.

The Motorcycles on Offer

This tie-up is centered on Royal Enfield’s J-platform 350cc motorcycles, which have become bestsellers largely because of their smooth performance and balance of modern engineering with classic styling.

Royal Enfield Classic 350: A timeless design that has remained popular for decades. It runs on a 349cc single-cylinder, air-oil cooled engine, producing 20.2 bhp of power and 27 Nm of torque.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: The legendary model with deep roots in India’s motorcycling history. It uses the same 349cc J-series engine as the Classic and retains that signature thump many riders still seek out.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: A fresher, more compact take on the 350cc lineup. Built for urban use, it uses the same engine but feels lighter and easier to handle, particularly in dense city traffic.

This move reflects a larger shift in the industry where more automotive brands are testing online-first approaches. For Royal Enfield, it opens the door to millions of Flipkart users who are comfortable making big-ticket purchases online. For Flipkart, adding Royal Enfield strengthens its portfolio by branching into the automotive space, which perhaps signals a broader future for two-wheeler sales on digital platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Can I complete the entire motorcycle purchase on Flipkart?

A. No, you can only book the motorcycle by paying the ex-showroom amount on Flipkart. The final paperwork, RTO registration, insurance, and delivery must be completed at an authorized Royal Enfield dealership.

Q. Which cities is this service available in?

A. The service is expected to roll out in major cities initially, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru, with plans to expand to more locations in the coming months.

Q. Is the booking amount paid on Flipkart refundable?

A. Refund policies are subject to the terms and conditions set by Royal Enfield and Flipkart. Customers should check the cancellation policy on the product page before making a booking.

Q. Will there be any special offers or discounts for booking on Flipkart?

A. The price on Flipkart will be the standard ex-showroom price of the motorcycle. Any festive offers or discounts will be provided by Royal Enfield at the dealership level during the final purchase.

Q. Are other Royal Enfield models like the Himalayan or Interceptor 650 available?

A. Currently, the partnership is limited to the 350cc range: the Bullet 350, Classic 350, and Hunter 350. There is no official information yet about the availability of other models.