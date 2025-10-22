Samsung adds Perplexity AI app to its Smart TVs

Samsung has started rolling out the Perplexity AI application on its Smart TVs, bringing the AI-powered search engine right to the television screen. It’s an interesting step that makes asking questions and getting real-time answers as simple as speaking to your TV. The app is already available on Samsung’s new 2025 TV models, and the company plans to release it for 2023 and 2024 models later this year through a software update.

Key Takeaways

Samsung is the first TV maker to offer a dedicated Perplexity AI app.

The app is available now on 2025 Samsung TVs and will reach 2023 and 2024 models soon.

Users can ask questions using voice commands or a keyboard and get direct answers on the TV.

Samsung is giving all users a free 12-month subscription to Perplexity Pro.

The Pro subscription can be redeemed by scanning a QR code inside the TV app.

Perplexity AI on the Big Screen

This addition puts the power of Perplexity AI, known for providing clear, sourced answers, onto the biggest screen in the home. Unlike a standard search engine that lists links, Perplexity focuses on summarizing answers right away, which feels more natural for a TV experience.

You can find the app in the “Apps” section of your TV’s home screen or through Samsung’s “Vision AI Companion” platform. Once installed, you’ll need to accept the terms before using it, and you can enable microphone access if you prefer voice commands through the TV remote. For those who find typing easier, the app supports both the on-screen keyboard and external USB keyboards.

Answers appear as “glanceable cards,” which are formatted to look clean and easy to read on a large television display. It’s surprisingly practical—you can ask about a movie, look up news stories, or even plan a trip without leaving the couch.

Free Perplexity Pro Offer

Perhaps the most appealing part of this rollout is Samsung’s limited-time offer. Every eligible Smart TV user who downloads the Perplexity app gets a free 12-month subscription to Perplexity Pro.

Redeeming the offer is simple. When you open the app for the first time, a QR code appears on the screen. Scanning that code with your smartphone links your account and unlocks the Pro features at no cost.

The Pro version includes access to more advanced AI models for deeper, more detailed answers. It also offers in-depth reports and even supports image generation, giving users a richer and more capable search experience.

This partnership seems to mark another step in Samsung’s growing investment in AI across its ecosystem. Its TVs already feature the Bixby voice assistant and, more recently, Microsoft’s Copilot app. For Perplexity, this expansion onto Smart TVs opens the door to millions of new users who may not have tried the service on a phone or computer before. It’s a smart pairing—one that blends curiosity, convenience, and a touch of futuristic flair into everyday living room life.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is Perplexity AI?

A. Perplexity AI is a search tool that uses artificial intelligence to answer questions. Instead of just giving a list of websites, it reads sources and gives a direct, summarized answer with citations.

Q. Which Samsung TVs will get the Perplexity app?

A. The app is available right now on all 2025 Samsung TV models. It will also be released for 2023 and 2024 Samsung TV and smart monitor models (like the M7, M8, and M9) through a software update later in the year.

Q. Is the Perplexity app free on Samsung TVs?

A. Yes, the standard Perplexity app is free to download and use.

Q. How do I get the free one-year Perplexity Pro subscription?

A. When you open the Perplexity app on your eligible Samsung TV for the first time, a QR code will be displayed. You must scan this code with your phone to sign up and activate the free 12-month Pro trial.

Q. Can I use my voice to ask questions?

A. Yes, the app works with the TV remote’s microphone for voice commands. You can also use the on-screen keyboard or plug in a USB keyboard to type your questions.