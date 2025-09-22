Samsung Announces Festive Discounts on Galaxy Watch and Buds in India

Samsung has rolled out festive offers on its Galaxy wearables in India, just in time for the upcoming celebrations. The deals cover some of the brand’s newest devices, including the Galaxy Watch8 series, Galaxy Buds3 FE, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the Galaxy Ring. According to Samsung, these are the most competitive prices available since the products were introduced.

The festive offers, which started on September 19, 2025, can be availed either as an instant cashback or as an upgrade bonus. Customers also have the option of no-cost EMI plans extending up to 18 months, making the purchase a little easier on the pocket.

Festive Offer Prices

Samsung is offering up to ₹15,000 off on the Galaxy Watch8 series and ₹4,000 off on the Galaxy Buds3 FE. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is being sold at a reduced price of ₹41,999, down from ₹59,999, while the Galaxy Ring is available at ₹23,999 compared to its original price of ₹38,999.

The Galaxy Buds3 FE now cost ₹8,999 instead of ₹12,999, and the Galaxy Buds3 Pro have dropped from ₹19,999 to ₹13,999. The Galaxy Watch8 series, which originally started at ₹32,999, is now available from ₹22,999 onwards.

Device Features

Galaxy Watch8 Series

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch8 series is the first to feature Google’s Gemini AI assistant, allowing tasks to be performed entirely through voice commands. A new Antioxidant Index has also been introduced to provide insights into cellular health. The series runs on Wear OS 6, carries a slim 8.6mm profile, and comes with a Super AMOLED display that offers up to 3000 nits peak brightness for clear outdoor visibility.

The Galaxy Watch8 Classic variant retains its signature rotating bezel along with a stainless-steel case. For health tracking, the watches are equipped with an upgraded BioActive Sensor that supports wellness insights, sleep monitoring, an AI-based Energy Score, and a Running Coach to guide workouts.

Galaxy Buds3 FE

The Galaxy Buds3 FE earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation for immersive listening, and they are tuned for better call clarity and comfort. They also integrate with Samsung’s Galaxy AI Interpreter app for real-time translation when paired with a Galaxy smartphone. On top of that, users can activate Google Assistant with a simple “Hey Google” command to check emails or schedules without even picking up their phone.

Galaxy Ring

The Galaxy Ring is positioned as a discreet but powerful health companion. Built from titanium, the ring is both IP68 water and dust-resistant and carries a 10ATM rating, allowing it to withstand depths of up to 100 meters. Despite its robust design, it remains lightweight and can run for up to seven days on a single charge, with its charging case providing additional backup.

The ring taps into Samsung’s “Health AI” for personalized wellness guidance, with all data seamlessly integrated into the Samsung Health app at no extra subscription cost. Key features include continuous heart rate monitoring, automatic detection of running and walking, and advanced sleep tracking that captures movement, sleep latency, and even respiratory rate for a detailed analysis.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What are the festive offers on Samsung Galaxy wearables?

A1: Samsung is offering discounts on several wearables. The Galaxy Watch8 series has a discount of up to ₹15,000, Galaxy Buds3 FE has a ₹4,000 discount, Galaxy Watch Ultra has a ₹18,000 discount, and the Galaxy Ring is available with a ₹15,000 discount.

Q2: For how long is the Samsung festive sale available?

A2: The press release mentions that the special prices are available for a “limited time period”. The exact end date has not been specified.

Q3: What are the main features of the Galaxy Watch8?

A3: The Galaxy Watch8 series comes with Google’s Gemini AI assistant, an Antioxidant Index for cellular health, a bright Super AMOLED display, and various health tracking features like an AI Energy Score and Running Coach.

Q4: Is the Samsung Galaxy Ring waterproof?

A4: Yes, the Galaxy Ring is IP68 water-resistant and has a 10ATM rating, which means it can withstand pressure equivalent to a depth of 100 meters.

Q5: Are there any EMI options available for these deals?

A5: Yes, customers can take advantage of no-cost EMI for up to 18 months to purchase these wearables.