Samsung Announces Independence Day Offers on Big Screen TVs with Free Soundbars and More

Samsung India has rolled out its new ‘Big Celebration, Bigger Screen’ campaign to celebrate Independence Day, and this year, it’s all about getting more from your TV. The campaign is live from August 1 through August 31, 2025, across both offline retail outlets and online platforms. It centers around Samsung’s Vision AI Big TVs, which come equipped with smart adaptive features that tweak the picture and sound quality based on what you’re watching and your viewing environment. Pretty neat, actually.

Key Takeaways

Offer Period: August 1 to August 31, 2025

August 1 to August 31, 2025 Eligible Products: Select 55-inch and larger models from the Neo QLED, OLED, QLED, and Crystal 4K UHD TV series

Select 55-inch and larger models from the Neo QLED, OLED, QLED, and Crystal 4K UHD TV series Main Offers: Complimentary soundbar worth up to ₹92,990 or a television valued up to ₹2,05,000

Complimentary soundbar worth up to ₹92,990 or a television valued up to ₹2,05,000 Financial Benefits: Up to 20% cashback, an extra 10% cashback with Samsung Axis Bank Credit Cards, zero down payment, and EMI plans starting at ₹2,990 for up to 30 months

Up to 20% cashback, an extra 10% cashback with Samsung Axis Bank Credit Cards, zero down payment, and EMI plans starting at ₹2,990 for up to 30 months Warranty: Extended warranty of 3 years on the TV lineup

Buyers looking at TVs that are 55 inches or larger from select models in the Neo QLED, OLED, QLED, and Crystal 4K UHD ranges will find themselves eligible for some notable perks. Think free soundbars that can be worth as much as ₹92,990. In some cases, you could even walk away with a second television valued at up to ₹2,05,000. That’s not a typo.

The brand is also focusing on affordability. Customers can tap into up to 20% cashback, with an additional 10% if they use a Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card. On top of that, there’s zero down payment and EMI plans that start at just ₹2,990 per month, stretched out over as many as 30 months. It’s clearly aimed at making premium home entertainment setups more accessible without stretching the budget all at once.

And if you’re concerned about longevity, Samsung’s adding a sweetener there too: a three-year extended warranty on its TV lineup.

Viplesh Dang, Senior Director and Head of Visual Display Business at Samsung India, commented, “With ‘Big Celebration, Bigger Screen’ offers, we want to make this Independence Day even more special by enabling families to upgrade to Samsung’s AI-powered Big TVs.”

To sum it up, if you were already planning to upgrade your living room or home theater setup, now might be a good time to act. With the range of premium options available and several enticing benefits thrown in, it feels like Samsung is trying to make the switch to a smarter, larger screen just a little bit easier.

These offers are up for grabs at Samsung retail stores across the country and also via the company’s official website.

