Samsung Announces Micro RGB TV Lineup With New Sizes for 2026

Samsung India announced today that it plans to introduce a new range of Micro RGB TVs in 2026, and this time the focus is clearly broader than before. Instead of limiting the technology to ultra-large, wall-sized displays, the company is expanding the lineup to include screen sizes that actually make sense for everyday homes. The upcoming series will be available in 55, 65, 75, 85, 100, and 115 inches.

This shift feels intentional. Until now, Micro RGB and similar self-emissive display technologies were mostly seen as niche products for luxury installations. By adding smaller formats, Samsung appears to be positioning Micro RGB as a premium but practical option, especially for customers who want top-tier picture quality without redesigning their entire living space.

Key Takeaways

New Screen Sizes: The 2026 lineup includes 55, 65, 75, 85, 100, and 115-inch models.

Micro RGB Technology: Uses tiny LEDs smaller than 100 microns for precise color and light control.

AI Processing: Features 4K AI Upscaling Pro and the new Micro RGB AI Engine Pro for improved clarity.

Smart Features: Introduces Vision AI Companion powered by a large language model for more natural Bixby interactions.

Audio Updates: Supports Dolby Atmos along with a new spatial sound system called Eclipsa Audio.

Launch Details: The full lineup will be showcased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas this January.

Bringing Premium Display Tech to More Homes

The introduction of 55-inch and 65-inch models fills a noticeable gap in the premium TV segment. Advanced self-emissive displays have typically started at sizes above 100 inches, which, while impressive, are simply unrealistic for many apartments. In cities like Mumbai or Delhi, where space is often at a premium, these new sizes could make a real difference.

Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, explained that the goal is to cover the full range of modern living spaces. That statement seems to align with what many buyers have been waiting for. High-end visuals without the requirement of a dedicated home theater room.

Understanding Micro RGB Technology

At the heart of the lineup is Samsung’s Micro RGB display architecture. Unlike conventional LED TVs that rely on a backlight, Micro RGB uses microscopic red, green, and blue LEDs that emit their own light. Each of these LEDs measures less than 100 micrometers.

This setup allows individual pixels to turn off completely, producing true blacks similar to OLED technology. At the same time, Micro RGB maintains the higher brightness levels typically associated with LED displays. It is an interesting balance, and on paper at least, it promises the best of both worlds.

Smsung has also included its “Micro RGB Precision Color 100” feature, which enables coverage of 100 percent of the BT.2020 color gamut. In practical terms, this means colors appear far closer to how they look in real life. The panels also use Glare Free technology, which should help reduce reflections in rooms with a lot of ambient light.

AI and Smart Features

The 2026 Micro RGB TVs are powered by the new Micro RGB AI Engine Pro. This processor analyzes content frame by frame and makes real-time adjustments to enhance clarity and realism. For older or lower-resolution content, 4K AI Upscaling Pro steps in to improve sharpness and detail on the high-resolution panel.

On the software side, Samsung has updated its smart TV platform with the Vision AI Companion. Built on a large language model, this system makes Bixby more conversational and flexible. Users can ask more complex questions, request content recommendations, or interact with the TV in a more natural way. The platform also supports apps like Live Translate and Perplexity, which suggests Samsung is aiming for deeper AI integration rather than surface-level features.

Audio and Sound

Audio has not been overlooked. The new lineup introduces Eclipsa Audio, a spatial sound system designed to create a more immersive 3D audio experience. Dolby Atmos support is included as well, along with Q-Symphony, which allows the TV speakers to work alongside compatible Samsung soundbars instead of being disabled.

Adaptive Sound Pro rounds out the package by adjusting audio output based on the room’s acoustics and the type of content being played. Sports broadcasts, dialogue-heavy films, and action scenes all receive different tuning, which, when done well, can noticeably improve everyday viewing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the difference between Micro RGB and OLED?

A1: Micro RGB uses inorganic LEDs, which are generally brighter and designed to last longer than the organic compounds used in OLED displays. Both technologies offer self-emissive pixels, allowing for perfect blacks and high contrast.

Q2: When will the new Samsung Micro RGB TVs be available in India?

A2: Samsung has confirmed the lineup for 2026, but specific release dates and pricing for the Indian market have not yet been announced.

Q3: Do these TVs require a special professional installation?

A3: The larger 100-inch and 115-inch models may need specialized installation. However, the 55-inch to 85-inch models are designed like traditional consumer TVs and should be easier to set up in standard homes.

Q4: What is the benefit of the 55-inch model?

A4: The 55-inch option brings flagship Micro RGB picture quality to smaller rooms, such as bedrooms or compact living areas, where extremely large screens would be impractical.