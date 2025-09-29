Samsung Begins 4-Hour Installation Service for Festive Season

Samsung India has rolled out a new superfast installation service for customers just in time for the festive shopping rush. The company will now install certain premium televisions, washing machines, and refrigerators within four hours of delivery. The idea is to take away the long and sometimes frustrating wait that comes between a product’s arrival and its actual use, something buyers of large appliances know all too well.

Key Takeaways

Quick Setup: Installation and demo now available within four hours of delivery for select products.

Installation and demo now available within four hours of delivery for select products. Eligible Products: Includes Neo QLED, QLED, OLED, Crystal 4K UHD TVs, The Frame TVs, and specific models of washing machines and refrigerators.

Includes Neo QLED, QLED, OLED, Crystal 4K UHD TVs, The Frame TVs, and specific models of washing machines and refrigerators. City Availability: Service is live in major cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

Service is live in major cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. Festive Timing: The launch is aligned with the festive season, a period when electronics sales typically surge.

As India heads into its busiest shopping season, Samsung, one of the country’s biggest electronics players, has taken aim at a very real customer pain point: installation delays. The new ‘4-Hour Express Installation’ service promises that once a qualifying appliance is delivered, a technician will arrive to set it up within four hours. Compared to the usual waiting period, which often stretches to a full day or more, this is a sharp improvement.

The service is mainly designed for Samsung’s premium product lineup. Customers picking up high-end televisions like the Neo QLED or OLED models will now have them up and running the same day, almost immediately after delivery. It also covers select side-by-side and French door refrigerators, as well as advanced washing machines in both front-load and top-load categories. The underlying goal is to make the entire buying experience seamless, especially for customers spending on high-value appliances.

For larger products not included under the four-hour commitment, such as dishwashers and air conditioners, Samsung has introduced a ‘Same Day Installation’ option. This still ensures appliances are set up on the day they arrive, helping avoid the all-too-common waiting game. By offering this tiered approach, Samsung is looking to set clear expectations while still speeding up service across its portfolio.

This step comes as a direct response to consumer feedback and, at the same time, positions the brand strongly during the competitive festive sales period. Festivals like Dussehra and Diwali often drive a spike in electronics purchases, and many buyers want to start using their new products immediately. A quick, hassle-free installation could be the deciding factor when choosing between brands.

Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President of the Consumer Electronics Business at Samsung India, said the company is continuously working to improve the lives of its customers through both its products and services. He explained that the 4-hour installation service is intended to bring added speed and convenience at a time when shoppers expect nothing less.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Which Samsung products are eligible for the 4-hour installation?

A. The ‘4-Hour Express Installation’ service is available for Samsung’s Neo QLED, QLED, OLED, Crystal 4K UHD, and The Frame series TVs. It also covers select models of side-by-side refrigerators, French door refrigerators, and specific front-load and top-load washing machines.

Q. Is the 4-hour installation service available across India?

A. Currently, this express service is offered in major Indian cities. This list includes Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

Q. Do I have to pay extra for the 4-hour installation service?

A. No, Samsung is providing this express installation service at no additional cost for eligible products purchased from its official online store, Samsung Shops, and select retail outlets.

Q. How can I request the 4-hour installation?

A. Customers who purchase an eligible product in one of the specified cities will automatically be considered for the service. The process is initiated by Samsung’s service network right after the product is delivered.

Q. How long will this superfast installation offer last?

A. Samsung has introduced this service specifically for the festive season to handle the increased sales volume and provide a better customer experience. The company has not specified an end date.