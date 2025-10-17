Samsung Begins Local Manufacturing of Bespoke AI Washer Dryer in Chennai

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has begun local manufacturing of its new Bespoke AI Washer Dryer range at the company’s Chennai facility. The move reinforces Samsung’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, merging advanced global AI technology with local production expertise to deliver smart laundry solutions tailored for Indian households.

The Bespoke AI Washer Dryer, an all-in-one appliance that combines washing and drying functions, caters especially to modern urban homes and larger families who value convenience, efficiency, and hygiene in their daily routines.

The Chennai plant, one of Samsung’s biggest manufacturing hubs in India, already produces a wide range of appliances including televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines. With this new addition, Samsung continues to deepen its local manufacturing presence while expanding its premium product portfolio for the Indian market.

Key Takeaways

The Bespoke AI Washer Dryer is now being produced at Samsung’s Chennai plant.

It combines washing and drying in a single machine, eliminating the need to transfer clothes between appliances.

Core technologies include AI Wash for optimized cleaning and AI Energy Mode for up to 70% energy savings.

The appliance is tailored for larger families and compact urban homes.

Available in a 12kg Wash and 7kg Dry capacity, starting at INR 63,990.

Features Designed for Smarter Laundry

AI Washing and Drying

At the heart of the appliance lies its AI Wash system, which uses multiple sensors to analyze each load. It measures the fabric type, weight, and soil level, then automatically adjusts the detergent, water, and cycle duration for optimal results.

The Flex Auto Dispense feature adds another layer of convenience by storing detergent and softener and dispensing the right amount automatically during each wash. It’s a small detail, but one that saves both time and resources over repeated use.

Energy and Hygiene Focus

With rising electricity costs and growing awareness around sustainability, energy efficiency is a big plus. The AI Energy Mode enables users to track and actively manage their power consumption, reportedly helping reduce energy use by up to 70%.

For hygiene, the Air Wash feature refreshes and sanitizes clothes using only heated air, no water, no detergent. It removes up to 99.9% of bacteria, making it a handy option for garments that need quick freshening rather than a full wash. The AI EcoBubble technology ensures effective cleaning even at low temperatures while keeping fabrics gentle and soft.

Design and Capacity

Visually, the Bespoke AI Washer Dryer embraces a clean, modern aesthetic with its Flat Glass and Contour design. Its 12kg washing and 7kg drying capacity makes it suitable for larger families or households with frequent laundry loads.

More importantly, the combined washer-dryer format addresses one of the biggest urban concerns, space. It frees up room by removing the need for two separate machines, a practical advantage in compact apartments or homes where every square foot matters.

Why Washer Dryers Are Gaining Popularity in India

Samsung’s internal studies suggest that more Indian consumers are now considering integrated washer dryers over traditional setups, a trend driven by changing lifestyles and environmental factors.

Weather Independence:

India’s unpredictable climate, from humid monsoons to dusty summers, often makes outdoor drying unreliable. An integrated washer dryer sidesteps this issue entirely, ensuring clothes come out dry, fresh, and protected from pollution regardless of the weather.

Convenience and Time Saving:

The biggest draw, perhaps, is the “no load transfer” convenience. Once the wash is done, the drying process starts automatically. For people juggling work, travel, or family schedules, that’s a real time-saver.

Hygiene Assurance:

For households with young children or members with sensitive skin, the Air Wash and deep-cleaning technologies offer added confidence that clothes are thoroughly sanitized.

The new Bespoke AI Washer Dryer starts at INR 63,990 and is available across Samsung retail outlets, Samsung.com, and leading e-commerce platforms.

It’s an interesting shift, not just in how appliances are made, but also in how people are thinking about convenience and cleanliness in their homes. In many ways, Samsung’s decision to manufacture this range locally feels like both a technological and cultural response to what Indian consumers truly need right now.

Related FAQs

Q. What is the ‘Make in India’ initiative?

A. The ‘Make in India’ initiative is a campaign launched by the Government of India in 2014 to encourage both domestic and foreign companies to manufacture their products in India. Samsung is supporting this by producing the Bespoke AI Washer Dryer at its local Chennai plant.

Q. What exactly is the AI Wash feature?

A. The AI Wash feature uses sensors to automatically detect key factors of your laundry load, such as the weight, the fabric type, and how soiled the clothes are. Based on this analysis, the machine intelligently sets the optimal amount of water and detergent and adjusts the wash cycle time for the best cleaning results.

Q. How much energy can the Bespoke AI Washer Dryer save?

A. The Bespoke AI Washer Dryer includes an AI Energy Mode that helps consumers monitor and control the machine’s power consumption. Samsung states that this feature can help save up to 70% of energy during the laundry cycle.

Q. What capacity does the Bespoke AI Washer Dryer combo offer?

A. The washer dryer combo is available in a 12kg Wash capacity and a 7kg Dry capacity model. This high capacity is designed to handle large laundry loads, making it suitable for big families.

Q. What is the Air Wash feature?

A. The Air Wash feature uses only heated air to refresh and sanitize clothes. It’s a dry cycle that removes odors and 99.9% of bacteria without using any water or detergent. It’s useful for quickly refreshing garments that aren’t heavily soiled.