Samsung Begins Sale of New Foldable Smartphones, Watch8 Series in India

Samsung, the country’s top consumer electronics brand, has officially kicked off sales for its latest foldable smartphones and smartwatches in India. Starting today, the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, and the Galaxy Watch8 series are available through retail stores, Samsung.com, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Key Takeaways

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and Z Flip7 FE saw 210,000 pre-orders in just two days.

The foldables are thinner, lighter, and enhanced with Galaxy AI features.

Galaxy Z Fold7 offers a 200 MP camera and multitasking features optimized for its large screen.

Galaxy Z Flip7 brings a compact design with FlexWindow and creative camera tools like Portrait Studio for pets.

Galaxy Watch8 series includes the first smartwatch with an Antioxidant Index.

All new devices are now available online and offline across India.

Galaxy Watch8 series, which rounds out the experience. Available in both standard and Classic variants, the new watches double down on health and wellness. They use Samsung’s BioActive Sensor to offer continuous feedback on sleep patterns, stress, and even nutritional insights. What’s new this time is the Antioxidant Index, a first in any smartwatch, which lets users measure carotenoid levels in just five seconds. It might sound niche, but for those tracking wellness trends, it’s a potentially useful metric.

In just 48 hours, Samsung logged an impressive 210,000 pre-orders for the new Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and Z Flip7 FE devices. That figure nearly rivals the pre-order numbers for the Galaxy S25 series from earlier this year. It’s a telling sign of how eager Indian consumers are for the next leap in foldable technology.

At a glance, the new Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 aren’t just sleeker, they’re also smarter. Thinner, lighter, and powered by Galaxy AI, these devices are designed to adapt. Think of them less as phones and more as responsive tech companions.

The Galaxy Z Fold7, for instance, is made for multitasking. Whether you’re gaming, streaming, video calling, or juggling all three, its expansive screen and smart software help make it all feel fluid. AI features optimized for the foldable layout elevate everyday interactions. You can even share what’s on screen with Gemini Live and have a natural conversation about it. Curious about a dish in a photo? Show it to Gemini and ask where you might find something similar nearby. The Fold7 also boasts a powerful 200 MP camera and features like Generative Edit, which can detect and suggest removal of background passersby in photos, a small thing, perhaps, but it helps streamline editing.

On the flip side, quite literally, the Galaxy Z Flip7 redefines compact power. The edge-to-edge FlexWindow lets users interact with notifications, music, workouts, and rideshare ETAs, all without flipping the phone open. With FlexCam, taking hands-free selfies becomes second nature, and real-time filters on the cover screen add a creative touch. There’s even Portrait Studio for pets, offering playful photo transformations like artistic paintings or 3D cartoon effects. These aren’t gimmicks; they’re fun, functional, and clearly aimed at personalization.

Here’s a quick look at the pricing:

Galaxy Z Fold7

12GB+256GB: INR 174,999

12GB+512GB: INR 186,999

16GB+1TB: INR 216,999

Galaxy Z Flip7

12GB+256GB: INR 109,999

12GB+512GB: INR 121,999

Galaxy Z Flip7 FE

8GB+128GB: INR 89,999

8GB+256GB: INR 95,999

Galaxy Watch8 Series

Watch8 40mm BT: INR 32,999

Watch8 40mm LTE: INR 36,999

Watch8 44mm BT: INR 35,999

Watch8 44mm LTE: INR 39,999

Watch8 Classic 46mm BT: INR 46,999

Watch8 Classic 46mm LTE: INR 50,999

With record-breaking pre-orders and a feature-rich lineup, Samsung’s newest launches seem to have struck the right chord. Whether that momentum carries through the rest of the year? We’ll have to wait and see.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Where can I buy the new Samsung foldable phones and watches?

A1: You can buy them at retail outlets, on Samsung.com, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Q2: How many pre-orders did the new Galaxy Z series phones receive?

A2: The Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and Z Flip7 FE received 210,000 pre-orders in the first 48 hours.

Q3: What are some key features of the Galaxy Z Fold7?

A3: The Galaxy Z Fold7 has a large screen, integrated Galaxy AI, a 200 MP camera, and features like Generative Edit and Gemini Live.

Q4: What is unique about the Galaxy Z Flip7?

A4: The Galaxy Z Flip7 has an edge-to-edge FlexWindow for quick access to features, FlexCam for selfies, and AI features like Gemini Live and Portrait Studio for pets.

Q5: What new health feature does the Galaxy Watch8 series offer?

A5: The Galaxy Watch8 series introduces the Antioxidant Index, which measures carotenoid levels.