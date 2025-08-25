Samsung Brings One UI to Home Appliances for Unified Smart Home Control

Samsung is taking a big step toward a more connected smart home by bringing its familiar One UI software to home appliances. If you’ve used a Samsung smartphone or tablet, you’ll probably recognize the interface. The goal here is to make everything feel a bit more seamless, from your phone to your fridge and even your washing machine.

This update brings devices like Bespoke refrigerators, AI-powered washers, and air conditioners into the same visual and functional ecosystem. It’s all about consistency. Instead of jumping between different apps and interfaces, users will now interact with a single, unified design, making day-to-day control and monitoring much easier.

Key Takeaways:

Samsung is extending it’s One UI software to appliances like refrigerators and laundry machines for a more consistent user experience

Devices such as the Bespoke AI Family Hub+ and Bespoke AI Laundry Combo will get simplified layouts with key functions front and center

Users can monitor things like energy usage, maintenance needs, and cycle status directly on the appliance screen

The update improves integration with Samsung’s SmartThings platform, allowing two-way control from either the appliance or a connected device

Samsung promises up to seven years of software updates for new Wi-Fi-enabled home appliances

The experience on these updated appliances is designed to be straightforward. For example, your refrigerator screen could show what items are inside and even suggest meal ideas. A connected washing machine might offer cycle recommendations based on the fabric you’re washing. These may sound like small features, but they add up when you’re trying to simplify routine tasks.

One of the more common frustrations with smart home tech has been how fragmented it often feels. You might have several devices from the same brand, but still deal with clunky, inconsistent interfaces. This update from Samsung directly addresses that. By introducing One UI across all its products, the company is aiming to eliminate that disjointedness.

Samsung is also thinking long-term. The commitment to provide up to seven years of software support for its Wi-Fi-enabled appliances means users won’t be left behind as new features or security improvements roll out. It’s a promise that helps future-proof your investment, which, frankly, isn’t something you hear often with appliances.

Now, the design of One UI originally focused on making big phone screens easier to use with one hand. Introduced in 2018 alongside Android 9 Pie, the interface intentionally shifted key controls to the bottom of the screen where your thumb naturally rests. That same logic is now being carried over to appliance displays, were simplicity and ease of use matter just as much, if not more.

SmartThings is still the backbone of Samsung’s connected ecosystem, and this One UI integration only strengthens that. With everything working together, users get more control and flexibility. You might start a laundry cycle from your phone while out of the house, then check on it from the washer screen when you get home. Or monitor your TV’s energy use while standing in front of the refrigerator.

Altogether, this update reflects a broader shift in how Samsung sees the smart home. It’s moving beyond just selling smart products. The company is working toward a more integrated system that actually feels smart, one where each device complements the others. The hope is that by making the experience familiar, intuitive, and reliable, users will start to see smart home tech as less of a novelty, and more of a natural part of everyday life.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is One UI?

A1. One UI is Samsung’s custom software interface that runs on top of the Android operating system for its smartphones, tablets, and other devices. It is designed to simplify the user experience with a clean layout and easy-to-reach controls.

Q2. Which Samsung home appliances will get One UI?

A2. The One UI is being added to a wide range of new Wi-Fi-enabled Samsung appliances, including Bespoke AI washing machines, dryers, and Bespoke AI Family Hub+ refrigerators.

Q3. How does One UI on appliances make them easier to use?

A3. It gives appliances a familiar look and feel similar to a Galaxy phone. This means you will not have to learn a new interface for each device. All controls and settings are presented clearly and are easy to find.

Q4. How is this different from the SmartThings app?

A4. The SmartThings app is a single app on your phone that controls all your connected devices. One UI on appliances is the actual software that runs on the appliance itself, such as the screen on your refrigerator. This creates a unified experience whether you are using your phone or the device’s own screen.

Q5. Will my current Samsung appliances get this update?

A5. The One UI expansion is primarily for new models starting from 2024. Samsung has committed to offering up to seven years of software support for these specific models.