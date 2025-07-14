Samsung Crowns Delhi AI Legends #PlayGalaxy Cup Season 4 Champions

Samsung, widely recognized as India’s largest consumer electronics brand, recently wrapped up Season 4 of its increasingly popular #PlayGalaxy Cup. The championship featured the Galaxy Z Fold7 at its core and culminated with the Delhi AI Legends clinching the title. Among the winning roster was none other than Techno Gamerz, one of India’s most followed gaming personalities.

Key Takeaways:

Delhi AI Legends, led by Techno Gamerz, emerged as champions of #PlayGalaxy Cup Season 4.

The tournament reached over 350 million users through live streams.

A total of 48 top gamers and content creators took part in the four-and-a-half-hour showdown.

Powered by the Galaxy Z Fold7, the event spotlighted next-gen mobile gaming tech.

Guwahati Galaxy Guardians and Ahmedabad AI Avengers secured the first and second runner-up positions respectively.

Broadcast live via Samsung India’s YouTube channel and at select exclusive Samsung stores across the country, the fourth edition of the #PlayGalaxy Cup clearly resonated with fans. Drawing a staggering digital audience of over 350 million, the event is now cementing its place as a marquee esports tournament in India. The competition lasted roughly four and a half hours, and yes—the gameplay was as intense as expected.

Aditya Babbar, Vice President, MX Business at Samsung India, shared his thoughts on the brand’s deepening role in the gaming community. He observed how, in just a couple of years, the #PlayGalaxy Cup has grown into something much bigger than just a tournament. In his words, it’s become “a celebration of talent, passion, and innovation.” He credited the Galaxy Z Fold7 for elevating the experience this season, calling it Samsung’s most powerful foldable yet—lighter, thinner, and engineered for a stunning visual performance.

This year’s champions, Delhi AI Legends, fielded a strong team of known faces: Techno Gamerz, iPreet, Mayur Gaming, and Tahir Feugo FF. Meanwhile, the Guwahati Galaxy Guardians—featuring Soneeta, Desi Chora, Wariya Gaming, and GW Manish—took the first runners-up spot. The Ahmedabad AI Avengers, with Regaltos, Trevo Gaming, OP Chiku, and Ashi is Live, followed close behind in third. The tournament was held in New Delhi.

Notably, the Galaxy Z Fold7 wasn’t just a promotional centerpiece. It powered the entire competition. Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the device combines muscle with agility. It’s lighter and thinner but doesn’t compromise on visual clarity or gameplay responsiveness—something many players probably appreciated mid-match.

Samsung, globally known for its innovation-led approach, continues expanding its footprint far beyond smartphones and TVs. From digital signage and home appliances to system LSI, wearables, medical imaging, and even automotive solutions via Harman—Samsung’s portfolio is vast. And through its SmartThings ecosystem, AI-driven features, and partnerships, the brand is pushing for a more connected, seamless experience for users everywhere.

FAQs about #PlayGalaxy Cup

Q1: What is the #PlayGalaxy Cup?

A1: It’s an esports tournament hosted by Samsung, bringing together top Indian gamers and creators competing on Samsung Galaxy devices.

Q2: Which Samsung device was featured in Season 4?

A2: The Galaxy Z Fold7 took center stage as the official gaming device for the tournament.

Q3: Who won Season 4?

A3: Delhi AI Legends, featuring Techno Gamerz, iPreet, Mayur Gaming, and Tahir Feugo FF, claimed the title.

Q4: How many gamers participated?

A4: A total of 48 top gamers and content creators competed in the event.