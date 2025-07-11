Samsung Establishes Skill Development Center in Kolar Gold Fields

Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) has officially launched its first-ever “Samsung Skill Development Centre” at the Government Polytechnic in Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Karnataka. This initiative, an extension of SSIR’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, features five state-of-the-art laboratories. These labs aim to provide hands-on learning in cutting-edge fields like Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), Cybersecurity, Automation, Robotics, and Core Engineering. The goal is to equip students with industry-relevant skills and foster a culture of scientific curiosity and progress across the country.

Key Takeaways:

SSIR opens its first Skill Development Centre at the Government Polytechnic, KGF, Karnataka.

The centre includes five advanced laboratories covering AI/ML, Cybersecurity, Automation, Robotics, and Core Engineering.

The initiative is part of Samsung’s CSR program.

The focus is on providing practical experience and equipping students with skills needed in the industry.

This follows SSIR’s previous collaboration with the Government of Karnataka to offer AI and IoT training.

The new labs are equipped with modern tools, creating a conducive learning environment.

The newly launched labs are outfitted with the latest technology, ensuring students gain practical, hands-on experience as part of their academic journey. Balajee Sowrirajan, EVP & MD of SSIR, highlighted that this initiative will allow students in rural Karnataka to gain valuable practical exposure. Additionally, he stressed SSIR’s commitment to supporting the Government of India’s skill development mission, particularly in bridging the digital divide. Sowrirajan believes that empowering students with knowledge in AI, IoT, and other emerging technologies will unlock numerous opportunities, helping India position itself as a leader in the global digital economy.

The opening event was graced by several notable figures, including Dr. Roopkala M Shashidhar, Chairperson of the Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation; Smt. Manjushree N, Commissioner of the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education; and Smt. Geethanjali S, Principal of Government Polytechnic KGF. Over 500 students, faculty members, and key representatives from both Samsung and the Government of Karnataka attended the ceremony.

This new development builds on SSIR’s earlier initiatives through the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC). The SIC program saw Samsung partner with the Government of Karnataka to provide AI and IoT training to over 1,000 students and teachers at 37 polytechnic colleges across the state. The program included infrastructure support, hands-on kits, and curriculum-based training modules to build foundational tech skills.

This latest venture in Kolar Gold Fields underscores Samsung’s commitment to empowering youth in remote regions of India. The aim is for these young individuals to play an active role in future innovations and developments. By fostering a love for engineering and technology, Samsung hopes to inspire students from diverse backgrounds and help them pursue careers in science and original thinking. This initiative aligns with Samsung’s broader mission to improve the quality of education and cultivate a nationwide passion for technological advancement.

FAQs

Q1: What is the main purpose of the Samsung Skill Development Centre?

A1: The centre aims to equip students with practical, industry-ready skills in AI/ML, Cybersecurity, Automation, Robotics, and Core Engineering, preparing them for future roles and contributing to India’s digital economy.

Q2: Which subjects are covered in the new laboratories?

A2: The five laboratories focus on Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), Cybersecurity, Automation, Robotics, and Core Engineering.

Q3: Is this the first such initiative by Samsung in Karnataka?

A3: Yes, this is SSIR’s first “Samsung Skill Development Centre.” However, SSIR has previously partnered with the Government of Karnataka under the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) to offer AI and IoT training to students and teachers across 37 polytechnic colleges.

Q4: How does this initiative support the Government of India’s goals?

A4: Balajee Sowrirajan, EVP & MD of SSIR, emphasized that the initiative aligns with the Government of India’s mission on skill development and contributes to bridging the digital divide across the country.