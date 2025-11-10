Samsung Expands Care+ Extended Warranty to Home Appliances in India

Samsung India announced on November 10, 2025, that its Samsung Care+ program has officially expanded to include home appliances. Until now, Care+ had primarily focused on smartphones and select gadgets, but this new phase broadens the protection to include refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwave ovens, and smart TVs. Customers can now opt for extended warranty plans lasting one, two, three, or even four years, with pricing that starts as low as INR 2 per day. The goal is to offer longer and more flexible protection well beyond the standard one-year manufacturer warranty.

Key Takeaways

New Coverage: Samsung Care+ now applies to Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Air Conditioners, Microwaves, and Smart TVs

Plan Length: Customers can select from 1-, 2-, 3-, or 4-year extended warranty options.

Starting Price: The plans begin at a remarkably affordable rate of INR 2 per day.

Unique Features: The plans add protection for software-related issues and screen malfunctions that occur without any physical damage.

New Protections for Software and Screens

Perhaps the most interesting part of this announcement lies in what Samsung calls “industry-first” coverage for appliances. The company has now included protection for software updates — something that’s becoming increasingly relevant as more of its products turn “smart.”

For example, many Smart TV owners have experienced problems after a software update, such as slower performance or apps that suddenly stop functioning properly. Samsung’s Care+ now covers these software-related troubles, which, honestly, could save a lot of frustration for customers who rely heavily on connected features.

The other notable addition is protection for screen malfunctions that aren’t caused by any physical damage. That’s a big relief for TV owners in particular. Imagine your TV panel failing on its own just after the standard warranty ends – the repair cost can be shockingly high, sometimes close to buying a new TV altogether. With Care+, customers now get a safety net for such unpredictable, non-damage-related screen issues.

Essentially, these new plans go beyond the regular manufacturer warranty. Samsung already provides long-term warranties on specific components – such as a 10- or 20-year warranty on its Digital Inverter compressors and motors but those only cover select parts. The overall appliance, however, typically had just a one-year warranty. Now, with Samsung Care+, the entire product can be covered for up to four more years.

Service and Support

Samsung promotes the new Care+ plans with the tagline “starting at INR 2 per day.” While that’s certainly attractive, it’s likely the lowest pricing tier, applicable to smaller or lower-cost appliances. The final cost will depend on both the product’s value and the duration of the plan you choose.

To manage support and service requests, Samsung will rely on its existing network of over 2,500 service centers across India, backed by 13,000 certified engineers. The company promises to use only 100% genuine parts during repairs carried out under the Care+ program.

Customers can also expect multi-language support, available in nine Indian languages, and convenient service tracking directly through the Samsung app – which feels quite aligned with the company’s ongoing push for a seamless digital experience.

Ghufran Alam, Vice President of Digital Appliances at Samsung India, said, “We are focused on improving the customer experience.” He added that the aim is to “elevate home appliances ownership with unique benefits,” pointing specifically to the new software and screen coverage. Alam also confirmed that these extended warranty plans will be available “across all channels,” meaning both online and offline purchase options are open to customers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is Samsung Care+ for Home Appliances?

A1: Samsung Care+ is the official extended warranty program from Samsung India. It lets customers extend their product’s standard warranty by 1 to 4 years for appliances like TVs, ACs, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, and Microwaves.

Q2: How is this different from the standard Samsung warranty?

A2: The standard warranty typically covers manufacturing defects for one year across the product, with longer coverage (10–20 years) only for specific components like compressors or motors. Samsung Care+ extends the comprehensive warranty for the entire appliance and adds protection for software-related issues and non-damage screen malfunctions.

Q3: What does software and screen malfunction coverage mean?

A3:If your Smart TV becomes slow, buggy, or stops working properly after an official software update, the plan covers it. Similarly, if the TV screen develops problems such as lines or dead pixels without being physically damaged, Care+ will cover the repair or replacement.

Q4: How much does Samsung Care+ cost?

A4: According to Samsung, pricing starts as low as INR 2 per day. The exact cost will vary based on the appliance type, its purchase price, and the plan duration – whether 1, 2, 3, or 4 years.

Q5: Where can I buy a Samsung Care+ plan?

A5: Samsung states that Care+ plans are available “across all channels,” which includes Samsung.com, the Samsung app, and authorized retail stores where appliances are sold.