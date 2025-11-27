Samsung Expands DOST Program to Skill 9400 Indian Youth for Retail Jobs

Samsung India has announced a significant expansion of its DOST Sales Programme, aiming to skill 9,400 young people for jobs in the organised retail sector. The initiative continues to focus on youth from underserved communities, blending structured online learning with practical experience inside real electronics stores. Samsung says the intention is straightforward: help more young people become job ready for frontline roles in the fast-growing consumer electronics ecosystem.

Key Takeaways

Target Group: 9,400 young people will be trained for retail careers.

Course Structure: A 5-month program combining online modules with hands-on store experience.

Paid Training: All participants receive a monthly stipend during their on-the-job training.

Certification: Trainees who pass the assessment earn an NSQF certificate from ESSCI or TSSC.

Building a Retail Workforce

The DOST Sales Programme first launched in 2021, and since then, it has gradually grown into an important part of Samsung’s broader skilling efforts in India. With DOST Sales 4.0, the company is taking the program to a larger scale and working closely with two major government-linked skill councils: the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI) and the Telecom Sector Skills Council (TSSC).

The core idea is to train participants to become Sales Promoters, the individuals you often meet in electronics stores who help customers understand product features or guide them through comparisons. As India’s digital adoption accelerates, the need for well-trained retail professionals who can explain technology clearly and manage store operations has naturally increased.

Vinod Sharma, Chairman of ESSCI, mentioned that this collaboration opens clear pathways to employment while maintaining strong training standards across the workforce. It is the kind of statement that reflects both confidence and, perhaps, a bit of optimism about how skill development is evolving in India.

How the Training Works

Samsung’s training model feels fairly structured, almost like a bridge between classroom coaching and a genuine work setting. It is divided into two parts so trainees can gradually build their knowledge and confidence.

1. Classroom Learning

Trainees begin with 120 hours of online classes delivered by certified trainers from ESSCI and TSSC. Samsung’s own Retail Sales Team adds another 60 hours of brand-specific training. Together, these sessions cover:

Communicating effectively with customers

Fundamentals of sales and retail workflows

Detailed understanding of consumer electronics

Managing daily store operations

Although the topics are technical in nature, the format is designed to be accessible for students who may be stepping into a corporate environment for the first time.

2. On-the-Job Training (OJT)

After the online sessions, participants spend roughly 5 months working inside Samsung retail stores across India. This is the period when everything they learned gets tested in front of real customers. They learn how to answer product questions, assist walk-ins, and close sales. To help them sustain themselves during this phase, Samsung provides a monthly remuneration, which makes the training more practical for young people who need financial support while learning.

Certification and Future Prospects

At the end of the program, trainees undergo an assessment conducted by ESSCI or TSSC. Those who pass receive a certification aligned with the National Skills Qualifications Framework, commonly known as NSQF. Because this certification is government-recognized, it carries weight not only within Samsung’s retail network but across the broader electronics and telecom retail industries.

Shubham Mukherjee, Head of CSR and Corporate Communications at Samsung Southwest Asia, explained that the program helps young people gain the confidence and real-world understanding they need to succeed in modern retail environments. His comment mirrors the broader sentiment that practical learning, when paired with recognized certification, can genuinely improve employability.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Who is eligible for the Samsung DOST Sales program?

A1: Candidates typically need to have completed their 12th standard and must be at least 18 years old. The program prioritizes youth from underserved communities.

Q2: Is there a salary during the training?

A2: Yes. Participants receive a monthly stipend throughout their 5-month on-the-job training period.

Q3: What job role does this training prepare me for?

A3: The program trains candidates to become Sales Promoters or Store Demonstrators, professionals who engage with customers and demonstrate electronic products inside retail stores.

Q4: Is the certificate recognized by other companies?

A4: Yes. The certification is aligned with the NSQF, a government-recognized standard. This makes it useful for applying to retail roles beyond Samsung.

Q5: How long is the DOST Sales training?

A5: The core duration is 5 months, combining online learning with practical store experience.

Q6: What is the role of ESSCI and TSSC?

A6: These Sector Skill Councils ensure the training curriculum meets industry standards. They also conduct final assessments and issue certifications to successful candidates.